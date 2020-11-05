Limerick hurling star voted Player of the Month for October by fellow inter-county players

LIMERICK'S Gearóid Hegarty has been announced as the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for October.

The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Award winners for October were announced this Thursday lunch-time, with Hegarty and Tyrone footballer Conor McKenna rewarded for their outstanding performances last month.

The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards are voted for by the GPA’s membership.

“Congratulations to our Player of the Month winners for October. Gearoid has been one of the country’s top hurlers over the past few years and he is a deserving winner for his recent performances in helping Limerick to reach another Munster final. Congratulations to both players and my thanks on behalf of the GAA to PwC for their continued support in the promotion of our games," said GAA President John Horan.

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC offered his congratulations

"Their resilience and dedication to their team, county and to the sport was so clearly demonstrated on the pitch this month. We wish Gearóid well with Limerick for the remainder of the season and we look forward to seeing Conor back in action with Tyrone in 2021," said O'Rourke.

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Chief Executive Paul Flynn added; “In a month of outstanding displays theirs stood out and that has been recognised by their fellow players. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all inter-county players for all they have done in their communities over the course of the last six months and on the field since the return of inter-county action.”

Hegarty starred in Limerick’s drive to the Munster final, beating Clare and Tipperary and picking up the League title along the way. He got on the scoresheet against both the Banner and the Premier and he worked tirelessly for his team from wing forward.