Munster GAA meeting to decide venue for Limerick v Waterford Munster hurling final

MUNSTER GAA fixture planners are to meet on Thursday night to decide the venue for the 2020 Munster SHC final between Limerick and Waterford.

The final will tale place behind closed doors on Sunday November 15 but confirmation of the venue is outstanding.

Provincial Council officers have confirmed a Munster CCC meeting this Thursday November 5 at 9pm will decide the venue.

With all games in the championship at neutral venues the Limerick-Waterford final will be in Semple Stadium in Thurles of Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

John Kiely's Limerick have played in both venues in their wins over Clare and Tipperary.

The last Limerick-Waterford final was played in Semple Stadium in 2007 - Limerick's last final in Thurles.

The new Pairc Ui Chaomih is yet to host a Munster SHC final. Limerick lost to Cork in the last final on Leeside in 2014.

The final will have a 4pm start and will be televised live on RTE.

John Kiely’s Limerick will be bidding to win a 21st title and defend to Munster SHC for the first time since 1980-81. Indeed Limerick have ever only successfully defended a Munster SHC title six times - 1911, '34, '35, '36, '74 and '81.

Sunday week will be a 48th ever final appearance for Limerick - it will be a 30th final for Waterford, who are chasing a 10th title.

Victory in the Munster final would power Limerick directly into a Sunday, November 29 semi-final, while defeat would mean a quarter final tie on the weekend of November 21/22.

Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan and Tom Morrissey picked up knocks in the semi final win over Tipperary but it is hoped both will be fit for the November 15 final.

Limerick have used 21 different players in the wins over Clare and Tipperary with injured defensive duo Mike Casey and Richie English the obvious absentees.

Limerick have scored 3-59 in two games with 13 different players on the scoresheet and accounting for 2-42 from open play.