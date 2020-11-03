Liam Sheedy: Limerick hurlers 'are going to pulverise you' if teams make mistakes

TIPPERARY'S All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy didn't look for any excuses after his side's nine point defeat to Limerick in Sunday's Munster SHC semi final.

“The best team won," said Sheedy.

He explained: "We felt we prepared very well and came here today comprehensively beaten last year and I expected a reaction. They are a fine side but we are really disappointed as we set high standards for ourselves. We didn’t really play to that standard today and that is very disappointing for me, the group of players and for the supporters watching at home because when we do put on that jersey we want to represent it well. We came up a good bit short today in how we played".

“I thought the basic errors and unforced errors we made today is so uncustomary for my lads to make that many mistakes. We coughed up possession so easily and we were turned over and when Limerick turn you over in that part of the pitch they are going to pulverise you," said the Tipperary manager.

“We were only trying to hang onto them for long periods. Limerick were the better team, overall they outworked us, out muscled us.”

Limerick were nine points clear at half time but Tipperary had the aid of the elements in the second half.

“We became one dimensional in the second half and that was the most disappointing aspect of the game was that we ended up raining long ball down where Limerick had loads of bodies back. Diarmaid Byrnes was a rock. When you’re pumping ball down, they love to see it high, himself, Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes back there today, Dan Morrissey, all those guys are very strong in the air. We probably hit the emergency button with the long puckout all of the time. If you become one dimensional against a team like Limerick you’re going to pay a heavy price," said Sheedy.

“I think ultimately we came up well short today. I mean, we’ve had internal matches, we’ve had enough of training. Nothing really prepares you for the cut and thrust of championship so we would have liked to have had a game but no excuses. The fact that we didn’t have a match, I wouldn’t lay any of the blame to that. Ultimately we did not play to our potential.”

Tipperary now await Wexford, Clare-Laois or Cork-Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers on November 14-15.

“I’ll bank on these guys, they won’t give it up soft so we’ve to look forward to the healing process now and getting back out on that pitch is our sole aim at this stage. Thankfully there isn’t a trapdoor here, we could be in a football championship where we are gone. So we have a bit of soul searching to do for a few days and get ready for what will be a massive game next weekend but we are just happy to have a second bite at the cherry. The only good news is we’ve been the back roads before, so we do know the back roads, it’s a road we have travelled before. It’s not going to be an easy road; there are pitfalls everywhere but at least there is some opportunity for the group to get back to the level where we know we can get to. We’ve only got a short space of time to turn it around but, you know what, maybe that’s better. The healing process for us has to start very quickly and we need to get back on the horse very quickly.”