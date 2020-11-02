WATCH: Highlights of Limerick hurlers Munster SHC victory over Tipperary
Limerick's Tom Morrissey breaks clear of Tipperay's Brendan Maher in Pairc Ui Chaoimh
LIMERICK made it 10 wins in a row in 2020 when defeating Tipperary in Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi final.
John Kiely's defending Munster champions were 3-23 to 2-17 winners in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
The nine point win comes one week after an 11-point win over Clare - propelling Limerick into a November 15 final against Waterford.
Limerick had 11 different scorers accounting for 2-16 from play in the win over Tipperary.
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Limerick v Tipperary in the Munster SHC Semi-Final here on GAANOW!— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 1, 2020
Full-Time Score:
Limerick: 3-23
Tipperary: 2-17 pic.twitter.com/RPdlyuQZHJ
