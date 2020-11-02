WATCH: Highlights of Limerick hurlers Munster SHC victory over Tipperary

LIMERICK made it 10 wins in a row in 2020 when defeating Tipperary in Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi final.

John Kiely's defending Munster champions were 3-23 to 2-17 winners in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The nine point win comes one week after an 11-point win over Clare - propelling Limerick into a November 15 final against Waterford.

Limerick had 11 different scorers accounting for 2-16 from play in the win over Tipperary.