Limerick and Waterford to meet for just a fourth time in the Munster hurling final

LIMERICK and Waterford are to meet in the Munster senior hurling championship final for just the fourth time.

Limerick were winners when the sides met in the provincial finals of 1933-34, but The Decies toppled Limerick back in 2007.

The fourth installment of a Limerick-Waterford final will take place on Sunday November 15 with Thurles or Cork yet to be confirmed as the venue. The final will have a 4pm start and will be televised live on RTE.

John Kiely’s Limerick will be bidding to win a 21st title in two weeks time and defend the Munster SHC for the first time since 1980-81. Indeed Limerick have ever only successfully defended a Munster SHC title six times - 1911, '34, '35, '36, '74 and '81.

Sunday week will be a 48th ever final appearance for Limerick - it will be a 30th final for Waterford, who are chasing a 10th title.

“They were fantastic,” said Limerick manager John Kiely’s of Waterford’s semi final win over Cork.

“That was a super performance from them.”

Back on March 7, Limerick were 1-21 to 1-17 winners over Waterford in the final game of the Allianz League before the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We saw that in the league – there was only four points between us. They really impressed me in the league – they are very organised and very hard working,” said Kiely of Waterford.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” added the Limerick manager.

Victory in the Munster final would power Limerick directly into a Sunday, November 29 semi-final, while defeat would mean a quarter final tie on the weekend of November 21/22.

John Kiely insisted the wind and rain didn’t play a big role in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

“I don’t think they (players) took too much notice to be honest. It’s a challenge - it’s a wet day and a windy day but what do you do only get on it with,” said Kiely.

“Keeping their feet was a big challenge and you would see a lot go to ground - inside forwards particularly. The pitch was in great nick so you just have to accept the conditions for what they are and they aren’t going to get much better for the next six weeks I’d say!”

He added: “It’s a good reference point for us to have a game in those conditions going forward”.

The Limerick manager also expects to see Tipperary with a big say in Liam MacCarthy Cup honours.

“Absolutely - that’s their first game, so they will benefit from that, big time,” said Kiely.