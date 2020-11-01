John Kiely praise as Limerick reach Munster final after 'a great battle' with Tipperary

“A great battle,” surmised John Kiely of the first Limerick and Tipperary Munster SHC tie in Pairc Ui Chaoimh since 2002.

“We had to work really really hard for every single ball - it was a great battle,” said the Limerick manager.

Limerick led from start to finish and had nine points to spare at the final whistle.

”I wouldn’t call that comprehensive at all - not in my language,” stressed the Limerick manager.

“Until seven or eight minutes to go, a break of a ball left or right and next thing the ball is in the back of the net - especially in those conditions,” he said of his side who hit 1-4 in the final quarter in response to a Tipperary run of scores.

”We had to really grind it out and conditions made it feel like that too.”

Tipperary won the toss and opted to play against the elements.

”I don’t know was it giving us the wind as maybe giving us the problem of playing with the wind because it can actually be more difficult playing with a breeze like that than against it - which might sound mad but it can be. It poses you more problems before the game starts because you have to make sure there are certain things in play and that you don’t waste ball with the breeze and you have to be very composed with the ball,” outlined John Kiely.

”That can be a challenge as much as an advantage - it might seem like an advantage but not always. It’s hard to weigh it up.”

Limerick had an 11-point win over Clare seven days previous while Sunday was Tipperary’s opening game of the championship.

”Being through the routine of the day I’m sure is a help because this is different to your normal day - travelling in the car on your own and other bits and pieces. I don’t think it’s a significant factor,” said Kiely of the benefit of the Clare game.

Limerick had 11 different scorers, including three substitutes.

”They all contributed well - it took them a few minutes to get settled in. Given the conditions it was hard to come on as a sub in a game like that, so to contribute what they did I am really pleased with. It’s a panel effort and that’s the bottom line and the more contributions they can give off the bench, the more competitive it is and the more thoughts I have to give and the boys have to give to pick the team the week after.”

There was a new wing back role for Kyle Hayes and a centre forward position for Cian Lynch.

”It’s important that we are versatile and that we have a number of different options available to us,” said Kiely.

”For Cian it’s not that different because he is coming into that middle third anyway so he gathered a lot of ball in areas that he would ordinarily gather ball anyway so that was no different. Kyle came back last year in the All-Ireland semi final to centre back and more than acquitted himself there and for him to go wing back is a very natural thing for him,” said Kiely.