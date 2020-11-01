Champions Limerick back into Munster hurling final after brilliant victory over Tipperary

LIMERICK are back into the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final.

John Kiely's men will play Waterford on Sunday November 15 - venue to be confirmed.

Defending champions Limerick are looking to put back-to-back Munster SHC titles for the first time since 1980-81.

This semi final tie was played amid constant driving wind and rain in Paric Ui Chaoimh.

Limerick ran out 3-23 to 2-17 winners.

Limerick built a nine point first half lead and defended heroically in the second half to defeat the 2019 All-Ireland SHC winners.

Limerick sprung a surprise from the off with Kyle Hayes at wing back, Darragh O'Donovan in midfield and Cian Lynch at centre forward.

Tipperary won the toss and opted to play against the driving wind and rain in the opening half.

A big lead was needed and Limerick were to bring a 1-17 to 1-8 lead into half time - hitting 1-12 from play, compared to 1-3 from play for Liam Sheedy's men.

It was a half in which Limerick had eight players on the scoresheet from play - Limerick had four wides and Tipperary just one.

Backed by the elements and with last weekend's win over Clare to their benefit, it was Limerick that raced from the traps and were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead inside eight minutes.

Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey and William O'Donoghue all on the mark in the early run of scores.

Tipperary settled the reduced the lead to two points with 13-minutes played - 0-6 to 0-4.

At the first half water break it was 0-7 to 0-4.

On the resumption Limerick were again first off the mark - Hegarty, Morrissey and O'Donoghue all now with two points from play.

Then came two goals in a minute.

Firstly Seamus Callanan teed up Jake Morris for a Tipperary goal.

Within a minute, Limerick hit back - Aaron Gillane kicking to the net.

All that left it 1-9 to 1-5 with 20-minutes played.

Seven of the last nine scores of the half went to Limerick.

Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy had Limerick 1-12 to 1-6 ahead until a fifth Jason Forde free and a point from play by Brendan Maher left four between the teams.

Limerick hit the final five points of the half - Lynch, Byrnes, Casey and two from Graeme Mulcahy.

So nine points of a lead at half time but after playing with a massive breeze.

Tipperary made early in-roads with three quick points.

Then came a crucial Limerick scores and the lead was out to 10-points.

Gearoid Hegarty was fouled for a penalty and Gillane blasted low to the net.

When Gillane added a point from play Limerick were 2-19 to 1-11 clear and 13-minutes gone in the second half.

At the second half water break it was 2-19 to 1-13.

On the resumption, Tipperary goaled - John McGrath finding the net. After much debate and protests from Limerick, the goal stood.

When Alan Flynn pointed the lead was just five points

Limerick sprung subs David Reidy, Seamus Flanagan and Pat Ryan and all had an immediate impact with points.

When Flanagan added a goal in injury time, Limerick had maintained their nine point half time advantage.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aaron Gillane 2-6 (1-0pen, 0-5frees), Seamus Flanagan 1-1Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (2frees), Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, William O'Donoghue, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy 0-2 each, Peter Casey, David Reidy, Pat Ryan 0-1 each. Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-10 (10frees), Jake Morris 1-1, John McGrath 1-0, Noel McGrath 0-2, Brendan Maher, Niall O'Meara, Michael Breen, Alan Flynn 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Graeme Mulcahy, Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey. Subs: David Reidy for Tom Morrissey (56mins), Seamus Flanagan for Graeme Mulcahy (58mins), Pat Ryan for Darragh O'Donovan (62mins), David Dempsey for Gearoid Hegarty (68mins).

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Brendan Maher, Sean O'Brien; Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher, Barry Heffernan; Noel McGrath, Alan Flynn; Mark Kehoe, Jason Forde, Niall O'Meara; John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris. Subs: Michael Breen for Mark Kehoe (44mins), John Meagher for Padraic Maher (50mins), Dan McCormack for Niall O'Meara (53mins), John O'Dwyer for Jake Morris (60mins), Paddy Cadell for Barry Heffernan (67mins).

REFEREE: Liam Gordon (Galway).