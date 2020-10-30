One change to Limerick football team to play Waterford in Munster SFC

THERE is one change to the Limerick team for Saturday's opening round game in the Munster Senior Football Championship.

Billy Lee's Limerick were crowned Division Four Allianz League champions last Saturday with a promotion-securing win over Sligo.

Ahead of Saturday's provincial SFC quarter final against Waterford, there is one change from that Sligo line-up - Tommie Childs replacing Peter Nash.

Limerick are bidding to reach a November 7 semi final against Clare or Tipperary.

Victory in Dungarvan would also see Limerick win Munster SFC games in successive years for the first time since 2009-10.

Last year Limerick defeated Tipperary in the Munster SFC quarter final - a first senior football provincial championship win since 2012.

There are five changes from that line-up - Tony McCarthy, Tommy Griffin, Killian Ryan, Sean McSweeney and Hugh Bourke into the starting fifteen, with four of the changes in attack.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Paul Maher (Adare); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Adrian Enright Adrian (Fr Caseys); Hugh Bourke (Adare), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Sean McSweeney (St Senans). Subs: Eoghan Sherlock (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Darren O’Doherty (Newcastle West), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Davey Lyons (Adare), Padraig de Bruin (Firies, Co Kerry), Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Seamus O'Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin).