New feature on Limerick hurling jersey: 'A symbol for ourselves and what we stand for'

THE Limerick senior hurlers are sporting a new logo on the back of their jersey for the 2020 championship.

Eagle eyed supporters spotted the new addition to the jersey in the Munster SHC wins over Clare and Tipperary.

The use of interlace patterns looks akin to a Celtic knot.

"It’s not something that we will be divulging - it’s something that is on the jersey for ourselves this year. Given the year that is in it - just the group itself," said Limerick hurling manager John Kiely when asked by the Limerick Leader.

"It’s something that we put there ourselves," he said.

"It’s just one of those things. The boys came up with it themselves and it’s on our jerseys - a bit of a symbol for ourselves and what we stand for this year. Nothing else to it," said Kiely.

It is understood that the symbol will only appear on Limerick senior hurling championship matchday jerseys and won't be a new addition to the supporter replica jersey sold by O'Neills.