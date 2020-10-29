Na Piarsaigh GAA club duo undertake Malin to Mizen 600km challenge for Pieta House

TWO Na Piarsaigh GAA club hurlers have decided to put the current Covid-19 level 5 lockdown to good use.

William Henn and Gearoid Synnott have undertaken a Malin to Mizen 600km challenge over a six week period - raising funds for Pieta House.

"We are challenging ourselves to help others and we hope you can support the cause along the way. All donations, support and consideration is welcomed and greatly appreciated," they wrote on their fund-raising GoFundMe page.

"Initially, the Malin to Mizen 600km challenge, was an idea we had to better ourselves. To keep fit and healthy over this upcoming six week lockdown. We have since decided to utilise this challenge in a way that will also benefits others, by fundraising for the amazing charity that is Pieta House."

They explain: "A charity who’s mission is to support people and communities in crisis by providing freely accessible, professional services to all. Lighting the darkest hours of many people’s lives, with hope and support. This mission is relevant at all times, but now in particular the work of Pieta is felt strongly throughout the country as the nation battles hard through this ongoing crisis".

Henn and Synnott commences on October 21 and will complete the combined 600km within a 5hm of their homes.

"Predominantly on foot, running or walking, but also through cycling and swimming where possible," they outline.

They are a week into the challenge.

"So far, we have completed 113.35km and are on course for our target. We started the km’s off with a swim prior to the leisure centres closing and since then, all km’s have been completed on foot, through many runs and a few bank holiday walks too," they explained.

They also incorporated a Fun Run with members of the Na Piarsaigh Underage Academy teams

"We spoke with groups of the Na Piarsaigh academy about our campaign before setting off for a 2km fun run with them. A really fun opportunity to raise some social awareness in the kids and a big thank you for their generous donations too."

Donations can be made here

Gearoid Synnott and William Henn