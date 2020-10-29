Rathkeale is proud home to galaxy of sports stars

LIMERICK is home to some of the most beautiful towns and if Limerick is considered as the sporting capital of Ireland, Rathkeale can certainly consider itself among it’s greatest sporting towns.

Situated on the River Deel there is something special in the fabric of sporting figures in Rathkeale, the current derby winning jockey Emmet McNamara resides at the beautiful Beechmount stables where his hugely successful horse training father Eric and younger and up and coming jockey Conor also reside.

Serpentine delivered the 2020 Epsom Derby in the hands of Emmet while Eric continues to deliver a consistent string of winners plundering some notable big races in the process.

Offshore Account might well go down as Conor’s first winner, but no doubt he is a champion jockey in the making.

Rathkeale’s strong sporting community is the envy of many. Rathkeale Boxing Club, for example, is churning out national champions by the dozen.

The club has recently won the Irish boxing club of the year after delivering most national titles and when you consider the recent endeavours of the now turned pro Jason Harty the club has a huge amount to look forward to.

The stats are staggering 350 titles won locally, 175 Munster titles, 95 silver and 96 gold at national level.

On the international stage the club can boast 1 bronze, 2 silver and 1 gold European medals.

Clay pigeon shooting is not a sport which grabs the front pages headlines on the papers but Rathkeale can boast some of the best shooters in the world. Ian O'Sullivan is a world junior champion and he and his family have strong links in the local business community.

In 2018, Ian won the Irish championships Olympic trap, in 2019 was crowned All Ireland champion setting a new Irish record and this year won the Irish Close Olympic trap championship, the first from the Republic of Ireland to win the title.

Anne Marie Shiels is a star too in the world of clay shooting, captaining the Irish ladies team and can boast to being the highest ranked female clay shooter.

Rathkeale can arguably consider itself to be the kings of Desmond League Soccer, sweeping the boards over the last number of years and this year coming within a whisker of the Munster Champions Cup.

Keith Hartnett is back at his hometown club, 10 years after scoring the winning goal in an FAI final, along with junior internationals and a senior soccer career he could arguably be considered the best player to come out of the town.

His dad Sean, along with the great Neily Hogan continue to oversee Rathkeale AFC which is getting huge numbers through the gates every weekend and no doubt in the process of producing more greats.

Another soccer player of note is the free scoring Ray Hogan who last month returned as a race riding jockey after a 15 year gap.

A fireman too, Ray is a man of many talents and a very successful but modest one.

Women’s sport is strong in Rathkeale, Nell Fox an Irish boxing champion is among the greats to have trained hard at Rathkeale boxing club, and then you have Kate Geary, a multi-talented sportsperson who has collected junior All-Ireland glory at Croke Park with the Limerick ladies while also lining out in the famous green of Ireland in soccer.

Her successes with the brilliant Colaiste na Trocaire were a great stepping stone for her sporting achievements.

Rathkeale, aside from the Gaelic Grounds is considered the epicentre of inter county GAA activity. The Bog Garden and Mick Neville Park are known throughout the country, nearly all inter county teams have paid a visit there.

The tragic loss of the multi talented referee Shane Hourigan is still felt by many and he is fondly remembered with a beautiful plaque at Rathkeale GAA club.

The GAA club continues to supply a huge chain of talent in hurling and football. The club proudly holds numerous underage titles and despite covid is still challenging for trophies in 2020, amazing considering its establishment in 1885.

The roll of honour over the last few years doesn’t stop there, the amazing Chawke brothers are well known on the international motorcycling scene, James famously winning the Manx GP, one of the most prestigious races in the world in 2018 and his brother Liam, both who compete at the highest level including at the Northwest 200, Isle Of Man TT, Ulster GP &The Manx GP’s.

Rathkeale also boasts some of the greatest athletes of our generation, and still active is Seamus Cawley who can say, 40 marathons not out, and still as resilient as ever preparing for the next. Cawley can often be seen gliding across the great Southern greenway training.

Brian O'Sullivan is an Olympian and in 2019 in Abu Dhabi he famously wore the green of Ireland helping the side to a bronze medal. Brian is super proud of this achievement and so is everybody in Rathkeale of this superstar footballer.

It is truly amazing what Rathkeale has produced in recent months and years in sport, our sporting heroes locally proudly call this town their home, not only do they do this locally but across the world , on the biggest of stages they shine a positive light on Rathkeale.

Local businesses are great supporters of these sporting legends and we look forward to supporting the next generation of stars because one thing is guaranteed, when you are a native of the town, you display all the qualities needed to succeed and deliver.