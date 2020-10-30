Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 17 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 17 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

CONDOLENCES: We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bernie Quirke. Bernie gave so many years of her life to the club and was our club PRO for many years. Bernie ran the club shop and if you wanted any club gear all you had to do was ask Bernie! Bernie was always involved in club fundraisers and anything that needed to be done Bernie would do it!

God knows she made thousands upon thousands of sandwiches for the lads growing up to make sure they were ready for road! Bernie was always on the sideline of all our matches. She was one of the clubs biggest supporters.

Bernie was not only a serious supporter of our club she was also seriously creative and after retiring she started Quirky Pots Jam and Chutneys which were a massive hit! For Christmas she made Christmas wreaths which were absolutely stunning and again a massive hit with all in the community.

Bernie’s husband Louie is a life long stalwart of the club, Bernie’s son Conor played with the club and was part of our Senior Management team this year, Bernie’s daughter Fiona is also a huge presence in the club as she helped out with the bar and runs our club texts along with helping out with club fundraisers and Fiona has been on our Club Committee.

Bernie’s big personality, friendly manner and beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all in the club and community. We are sending all our condolences to Louie, Fiona, Conor, Bernie’s daughter-in-law Leanne and her two granddaughters Aisling and Caitlin. May she Rest In Peace.

U8 HURLING: After all their hard work this season our U8 hurlers were rewarded on Monday evening with a visit from Limerick star Aaron Gillane. There was great excitement at the big ball wall as Aaron met each of our three pods of U8s. Aaron reminded the kids of how important it is to practice their skills at home.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Dan, Tom and the Limerick Hurlers on a great win over Clare on Sunday afternoon. The tie doubled up as the Allianz Div. 1 Final and the first round of the Munster Championship. A great start to the Munster Championship and fantastic for Limerick to win back to back league titles. We wish the lads and their management the very best of luck as they take on Tipperary next Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

BALLYSTEEN

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Senior Footballers on their victory against Sligo in the League at the weekend. This result saw Limerick win the Division 4 competition along with securing promotion to Division 3 for 2021. A fantastic achievement for everyone involved improving upon the McGrath Cup victory earlier in the year.

Well done to the Limerick Senior Hurlers who defeated Clare 0-36 to 1-23 in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final. An impressive second half saw Limerick pull away and secure a semi final pairing against Tipperary. The match also doubled as the League Final meaning Limerick retained their title as League Champions.

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton-Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20. Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). Closing date for Final Payment is December 1.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the September edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter for the 5 remaining draws left for the year. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

SERVICE TO THE ELDERLY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going.

Listed below are our coordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the delivery of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available.

Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto held on October 22. The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 14, 19. The €40 lucky dip went to Holly Sheehy, Kilworth, Promotor Dave and Brid Sheehy. The €20 lucky dips went to Kevin Casey, Bosnetstown Promotor Fintan Leahy; Rick Green, Mountain View, promotor Breda Walsh; Rosaleen Griffin, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Mary O’Riordan, Bridge Cottage, John Walsh. On October 28 the lotto jackpot will be €13,000 and will be held with covid restrictions in the Michael Fox Memorial Park.

WELL DONE: This week we are again congratulating Oisin O’Callaghan on his second world title in the downhill mountain biking.

LIMERICK: It has been a fantastic weekend for the Senior hurlers and footballers, the hurlers beat Clare on Sunday last to win the quarter final of the Munster Championship and to retain the National league trophy. The senior footballers beat Sligo on Saturday to win Division 4 of the National league and gain promotion to Division 3 for 2021.

The ladies footballers also won beating Derry in the Junior football championship but unfortunately the Senior Camogie team suffered a loss against Waterford. Best wishes to all the Limerick teams out next weekend.

MERCEDES: The Limerick GAA draw for the car has been postponed due to covid restrictions and will now take place on December 5.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 8, 9, 21 & 22. Lucky dip winners were Pat Bourke, Helen Daly, Seán Kiely, Ger Coffey and Noreen Collopy. In line with the heightened restrictions, our club Lotto is now suspended until further notice. Thank you for your continued support, all going well, we'll be up and running again very soon.

FIXTURES: While juvenile training can continue as per the guidelines outlined in the Government's Covid-19 National Framework, all blitzes and matches have been suspended at all levels until further notice.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Best of luck to our members in the upcoming Club Limerick Draw - October's exclusive star prize is 2 Nights luxurious accommodation, in a deluxe room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens including breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant, evening dinner for 2 plus bottle of House wine with meal, a bottle of prosecco & chocolates in room upon arrival. At least half of your membership goes directly to our club, so we appreciate your support.

CRECORA-MANISTER

DEVELOPMENT PLAN: The launch of Crecora Manister GAA and Crecora Camogie’s Facility Development Plan took place last Tuesday October 20. The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins was on hand to launch our plan to invest €160k into the community walking track with lighting, upgrade of the surface at the hurling wall, along with fencing and lighting around same, drainage and improvements to the training pitch, provision of gym and provision of dugouts.

Joining Mayor Collins were committee members as well as the captains of the county final winning junior football and U21 hurling teams and also the junior hurling panel and senior Camogie team who all obeyed social distancing.

Fundraising initiatives to help with the funding for these works will be announced soon. Well done to the development committee of Mark Leahy, Aidan Malone, Tim Egan, Ronan MacMahon, Noel Murphy, Mary Moloney and Kathleen Osborne for all their hard work and thanks to Paul Foster also for his hard work in 2019.

U10 & 12: We had a great end to the U10 & U12 hurling year when some of our U21 & Junior players arrived with the U21 Hurling & Junior Football Championship trophies. Many thanks to the U21 & Junior lads for taking the time out to chat to our young lads.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next draw will take place on Saturday October 31 with a top prize of €10,000. 50% of all membership revenue goes directly to our club. October’s star prize is a two night stay in a luxurious deluxe room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate and Gardens in Co. Leitrim with breakfast and an evening dinner included.

CROOM

GOLF: Due to Level 5 Covid restrictions, we have postponed our Golf Classic due to take place this Saturday in Adare Manor Golf Club. We hope to hold it in the Spring. We hope to keep the same slots for everyone on the timesheet for the new date. Many thanks for your understanding and support.

COVID-19: The GAA have suspended all games for the time being but training can continue in pods of 15 and must be non contact. We would like to thank all our members, mentors, volunteers and all involved for their continued hard work throughout what has been a difficult year.

DEVELOPMENT: Work is continuing last week and this week with JNC fencing on site and everyone in the club can't wait for its completion.

U8&10s: U8 & U10 wall ball and skill sessions will continue this week and coaches will be in touch with parents with day and time.

U6: Our U6 Nursery continued last week with a special fun day as all the kids were invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes. It was hilarious to see 2 Spidermen, 2 Hulks, a Batman and many other great outfits and scary characters running around and doing their exercises while they frightened the life out of our coaches! Thank you to lead coach Patsy Cahill and everyone that helped out and continue to help out each week with these kids. The U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday 11-12noon. As always all kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 9, 13, 25 ,30. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Megan Carey c/o Jed Carey , Chris Storan c/o Jerry English, T&M O Connor Croom, Fr O Brien Croom, Patrick Shering c/o H O Shea . The next draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €7300. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €7,750 jackpot. Numbers drawn were 6, 9, 17,25. Lucky dip winners were Ann Breen 40e, Steve Kelleher €20 and Jimmy Moloney €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie . Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday October 31 for a €7,800 prize.

COVID-19: Dromin-Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 6th Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31. There is €10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. 50% of all membership goes directly to our own club. This provides our club with the financial support to fund the day to day running costs. The Star Prize for October will be a 2 Night Stay in Luxurious Accomodation in a Deluxe Room in Lough Rynn Castle Estate& Gardens including Breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant and an Evening Dinner for 2 plus a bottle of House wine with meal. Bottle of Prosecco & Chocolates in room upon arrival and late Checkout. Contact our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

MERCEDES: The Draw to Win a New Mercedes in conjunction with Limerick GAA and Frank Hogan has been postponed due to Level 5 Covid-19 Restrictions. Best of luck to everyone who bought tickets. The draw will now be held on December 5.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to David Reidy and all involved in the Limerick Senior hurling team who overcame Clare with a galant score of 0-36 to 1-23. The fixture in Semple Stadium doubled as the first round of Munster Championship and also as Allianz Division 1 Final. This means Limerick retain the National League title. We wish David and all involved the best of luck when they travel to Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Sunday to take on Tipperary in the Munster SHC Semi Final. It was a busy weekend for Limerick GAA as the Senior Footballers also overcame Sligo to win Division 4 of the National League and gain promotion to Division 3 for 2021. Final score Limerick 1-16 to Sligo 1-14. Limerick Ladies Football team were also successful beating Derry in their championship campaign on a scoreline of 4-10 to 0-7. Unfortunately the Senior Camogie team were not successful when they were beaten by Waterford 2-15 to 0-9. We wish all teams every success as they continue in their campaigns next weekend.

FEDAMORE

COACHING: We are running Mid Term GDA Club Coaching sessions with Paul Browne and Gary McCarthy on Wednesday October 28 in Caherelly (12-1pm) and Thursday October 29 in Fedamore (10-11am). Session is open to players born in 2007, 2008 and 2009. Please see social media for further details.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 3, 9, 11 and 13. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €16,900. The lucky dip winners of €25 each are Jamie Slater, Martina Bourke c/o Sheila, Niall McNamara and Sean O Keeffe. Next week's draw is Sunday November 1 8pm. Thanks for your support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Support your Local Club & Join the Club Limerick Draw. Next Draw Saturday October 31. Entry only €10 per month. Pay for as many months as you like.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw will be postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Adrian Enright and the Limerick Senior Footballers on their fantastic win over Sligo last Saturday to leave them top of Division 4 on the final day of the National League and gain promotion to Division 3 for next season. Hopefully winning ways continue next Saturday when Billy Lees charges face Waterford in Fraher Field in the Quarter-Final of the Munster Championship. Well done also to the Limerick Senior Hurlers on a brilliant 10 point victory over Clare in the Munster Quarter and National League Final last Sunday. That win now sets up a mouth-watering tie against Tipperary next Sunday in Cork. Fingers crossed lady luck shines on them and come Sunday evening we are celebrating a double success once more

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31 with another €10,000 jackpot and an Exclusive Star Prize of 2 Nights Luxurious Accommodation in a Deluxe Room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens including Breakfast in Restaurant and an Evening Dinner for 2 up for grabs. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online.

FUNDRAISER: Fr. Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family & friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fundraising initiative. This sign will be attractively constructed to complement our existing club grounds and will stand as a long term indication to future generations of your generosity to support and improve the club. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for a once off payment. We are also willing to facilitate staged payments by direct debit (either 2 x €50 or 5 x €20). The related IBAN for this is ie11aibk93501800012325. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. There has been a fantastic response to date so if interested please do not delay to make contact. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to enhance the development of our club grounds.

GALTEE GAELS

LIMERICK: Huge congratulations to the Limerick senior footballers who won the division four league title away to Sligo on Saturday last, and the brothers Tommy and Rob Childs, the best of luck away to Waterford in the first round of the Munster Championship this Saturday. Congratulations also to our senior hurlers who were crowned national champions as well as first round Munster championship winners with victory over Clare in Thurles on Sunday last ,the best luck against Tipperary this Sunday.

CLOTHES COLLECTION: Thanks to all who dropped in items for our annual clothes collection which is currently taking place. Gather up any unwanted but clean clothes, shoes and bags etc and place in a plastic bag. Ring Eric at 086-8065598 or Martin at 086-6054736 to arrange drop off or collection. We are unable to take pillows or duvets as these are not recyclable and will be left on our hands.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

ASSISTANCE: If anyone in the community who is needs assistance please contact Geraldine on 087635058. Also, if you would like to volunteer contact Geraldine.

LOTTO: Due to Level 5 Restrictions our Lotto draw has been postponed until further notice. Any tickets bought since or last draw on Monday October 19 will be included in the next draw when it resumes. Jackpot will be €5,200. Draw Monday October 19, 2020. Jackpot was €5,100. Numbers drawn were 6, 7, 26, 28. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: Siobhan Meehan, Patsy Hennessy, Mary Doherty, Laura Moloney, Jackie Barry. Sellers prize €40: Des Hanly. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, from any player, from any committee member, from our ticket sellers, from local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

BORD NA NOG: We visited the two primary schools in the parish and donated some hurleys, sliotars and footballs. The club would like to thank both Principles Carmel Heelan and Brendan Moloney for their continued support and promotion of Gaelic games in both schools. Unfortunately due to the current restrictions and in the interest of safety to the local community the Bord Na Nog have decided to suspend all activities within the club for the next six weeks with immediate effect. We would like to thank all players, parents and supporters for all their cooperation and help over the last few months. Finally, we hope everyone will stay safe and enjoy the enforced break and keep practicing at home.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in Lough Rynn Castle. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

STAY LOCAL: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Footballers winning their match against Sligo on Saturday October 24 and with Wicklows win over Wexford, meant Limerick won the Division 4 League title and promotion to Division 3 in 2021. Mungret St. Paul's are especially proud of our own Killian Ryan who scored 2 points starting as a centre back. The whole team and background mentors (which includes our own Brian Begley) were a credit to Limerick. Congratulations to the Limerick Hurlers on their League Final Win on Sunday October 25. Congratulations also to the Limerick Ladies Footballers in their impressive win. Well done to the Limerick Camogie team who were unfortunate in their hard fought battle yesterday.

CLUB: Due to tighter Covid restrictions the lotto will not be taking place for the next few weeks. All purchased tickets and online entries will carry forward to the next draw. Tickets can continue to be purchased online and will automatically be entered for the next draw. The club shop will also not be open for the time being. Thank you for your patience and support to Mungret St. Pauls during the year.

FIT 4 MOTHERS & OTHERS: We are overwhelmed with the turnout of women to the Fit 4 Mothers and Others program. Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions we have to postpone until further notice.

MONALEEN

CONGRATULATIONS: Well done to Monaleen's Donal O'Sullivan who helped Limerick senior footballer secure their promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League with victory over Sligo at Markievicz Park on Saturday. Goalkeeper Donal kicked a point from a free and another from a '45 as Billy Lee's side saw off the home side by two points, 1-16 to 1-14. As a result of the win, Limerick were also crowned Division 4 league winners. Best of luck to Donal and his team mates this Saturday when they tackle Waterford in the Munster senior football championship in Dungarvan.

WELL DONE: Congratulations to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which defeated Clare in the first round of the Munster championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday. Limerick will take on Tipperary in the Munster semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Sunday, 4pm.

HEALTHY CLUB: The recent Community Survey returned the following results. The top 2 areas of well being you would like the Healthy Club to concentrate on are: 1. Physical Activity. 2. Healthy Eating. Top 3 most important groups you think the club should focus on: 1.General Population. 2 Club members. 3. Older Adults

ON-LINE PROGRAMMES: Current restrictions do not allow holding events in the clubhouse but there are two excellent online programmes available through the HSE detailed below that may be of interest to you. Please feel free to pass to anyone in the community who you think would be interested. HSE Health and Wellbeing are offering a free Stress Control programme, beginning 2nd November. Stress Control is an evidence-based programme that teaches you practical skills to deal with stress. The programme helps participants recognise the signs of stress. It covers topics including how stress affects our bodies and our thoughts. It teaches skills to overcome panicky feelings and tips to getting a good night’s sleep. To register for the programme, click on the following link: https://stresscontrol.ie/ The HSE have also launched their Living Well Programme which is a series of on-line workshops designed to offer support to people living with Long Term Health Conditions. The HSE National Self-Management Support team supported by Slaintecare has developed this work. Many people with Long Term Health Conditions may be feeling vulnerable due to COVID-19 and information about this programme might be valuable to many members of your clubs and communities. Examples of long term health conditions include asthma, COPD, Diabetes, Heart conditions, stroke, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, depression and chronic pain. Watch the launch video which explains the work here. Further information on the programme and contact details are available at www.hse.ie/livingwell.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, October 15 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 8, 15, 21 and 36. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were C Fallon, Carrigeen; L. Reen, Beechfield; G Cantillon, Monaleen Rd. Thank you for your continued support.

NA PIARSAIGH

FOOTBALL: Huge congratulations to the Limerick Senior Footballers who were crowned Div 4 Champions on Saturday following an impressive away victory over Sligo. Special mention to our own Gordon Brown, Kieran Daly and Eoghan Sherlock who all played their part over the campaign. They now head to the Fraher Field in Dungarvan this Saturday for a Munster Quarter Final against Waterford. We wish them well.

HURLING: Congratulations to John Kiely and the Limerick Senior Hurling team and management team following Sundays brilliant victory over neighbours Clare in Thurles annexing their second League title in 2 years along with a Munster semi spot. Will O’Donoghue and Peter Casey contributing handsomely for much of the game and Jerome Boylan getting the last few minutes. Adrian Breen and Conor Boylan unused substitutes with Mike Casey and David Dempsey injured. We wish them well next Sunday when they face Tipperary in the Munster semi final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

LOTTO: Our weekly lotto draw will continue with the current jackpot now at €3200. last weeks numbers were 10, 18, 28, 30. Lucky dips went to Joe Laffan, Peter/Mary Sheehan and Conor Sheils. Ann Kiely winning the house prize. Tickets can be dropped to the club door from 7pm on draw night. If you have any difficulty dropping money or tickets Please ring Donie at 086 866 8204 You can also do the lotto online at www.napiarsaighgaa.com

CASH FOR CLOBBER: If you have old dry wearable and usable clothing, shoes, belts, Handbags, small rugs and linen why not bring it down to the club where we will gladly take it off your hands. No duvets or pillows, wet or dirty clothes accepted. If you have clobber you would like to donate contact Grainne Hickey at 086 3069154 or Pat O’Neill at 087 2074693.

NEWS: Gearoid Synnott and Will Henn are setting out to complete a combined 600kms as part of the Malin2Mizen challenge in the next 6 weeks all in aid of Pieta House. A goFundme page has been set up if you wish to donate

CLUB SHOP: Our club shop remains open during this tough time. Grainne will open a few days a week for all you merchandise needs. Christmas club is available as are gift vouchers as well as lots of Na Piarsaigh gear. The club website has an onlineshop facility at www.napiarsaighgaa.com and click on club shop

PALLASGREEN

LOTTO: No winner Monday October 19 draw; Numbers drawn were; 2,7,8,12. Lucky dip winners; Willie Crowe, Mairead Ryan, Mary Ryan, Thomas Hourigan, Decky Lonergan.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior hurling team and management and retaining their National League title defeating Clare in Thurles last Sunday, it also doubled up as Munster championship quarterfinal. As a result Limerick will now play Tipperary in Cork this Sunday at 1pm. Congrats also to the Limerick Senior footballers who gained promotion to the NFL Div 3 after beating Sligo in Sligo last Saturday. In doing so were crowned Div 4 winners. Well done to Brian Fanning and Aaron O’Sullivan who are members of the team.

COVID-19: As the country is experiencing a new wave and an escalation of Covid-19 infections, we would like to wish everyone to stay and well over the coming few weeks. We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. It’s important that people to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

PATRICKSWELL

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior A Hurling Championship semi-final has been postponed to mid or late February 2021 as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Limerick and its Patrickswell contingent for beating Clare in the Munster Championship. It was an entertaining game with dozens of great scores.

LOTTO: Due to the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Lotto has been postponed. The jackpot is €6,200.

ST PATRICKS

LIMERICK: A super win for Limerick and an outstanding display by Gearoid Hegarty, powerful stuff from the St Patrick's clubman who scored 5 points from play. Limerick were also crowned league champions for the second year in a row, another medal added to the growing collection. Well done to Gearoid and Limerick.

NURSERY HURLING:Friday night lights hurling nursery continued this week, and every Friday 6.30-8pm for U6s, u8, and u10s, brilliant to see so many youngsters exercising and enjoying some well needed fresh air. Many thanks to all parents who contributed through donations, and also teas and coffees purchased. €200 will be donated to Miles4Rian and Rian O Halloran, who played underage Gaelic Football with the club.

U8&10 FOOTBALL: Our U8 and U10 football teams had a very enjoyable training session on Bank Holiday Monday in the club field. It was a joy to see the young lads enjoying their sport, exercising and having fun in these difficult times. Well done to all present, with numbers almost reaching 40 in total, all in their respective pods.

MASKS: Crested Club Masks are available at a cost of €10.If you would like to be added to the order please contact your club coach or the club Facebook page for further details.

THANKS: Big thank you to Stephen Gallagher and Conradh Construction who kindly sponsored club tops for St Patrick's U6 and U8 teams. Very much appreciated by all in the club. Thank you Conradh Construction.

GIVEAWAY: Spooktacular Halloween Competition – Win Gearoid Hegarty's 2018 Fenway Hurling Classic Winners Limerick Jersey. To be in with a chance of winning this truly unique and much coveted Jersey see club Facebook or Instagram Page. The winner will be announced Friday October 30.

RIP: All in St Patrick's Gaa club were saddened to learn of the death of former St Patrick's player Jonn O'Donnell of Luriga Rd Patrickswell and formally of the Dublin Rd, who played underage with the club before moving to Patrickswell. May John Rest In Peace.