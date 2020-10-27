Brian Lohan praise for 'real good team' Limerick after his Clare side suffer derby defeat

CLARE senior hurling manager didn't seek any excuses after his side lost 0-36 to 1-23 to Limerick on Sunday.

"I wouldn’t fault any of the players for their effort and their spirit. We just came up against a real good team," said Brian Lohan, after his first championship match as Clare manager.

“They (Limerick) have quality good players all over the field and physically they are very strong. And they have good spirit about them as well," praised the former inter-county full back.

"We knew that they were good players, a good team so we knew we were up against it," he told media.

The sides were level 0-15 each at half time but Limerick added 21 seconds half scores - Clare had nine in reply.

"The five points straight away after half time that they got immediately put us on the back foot and made defending their goal that bit easier for them in that second half," outlined Lohan.

He explained: “I thought their full back line were a little bit too comfortable in that second half when they got that five or six point cushion at the start. They could sit deeper".

Clare had eight points from play from Tony Kelly - in total he hit 17-points from their total of 1-23.

"We depend on Tony a lot - he is a once in a generation type player," said Lohan.

While Limerick advance to next Sunday's Munster SHC semi final with Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Clare await the All-Ireland Qualifiers on November 7/8 when they will face Leinster opposition.