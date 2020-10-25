John Kiely lauds Limerick's 'significant achievement' of retaining hurling league title

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely has lauded his players for the "significant achievement" of retaining their Allianz Hurling League title.

Today's Thurles win over Clare doubled up as the Allianz League final and the Munster SHC quarter final.

The 10-point victory sealed Limerick's 13th national hurling league title and a first back-to-back since 1984-85.

"I am glad that we actually saw out the deal and took that league title. We spent nine years in 1B, languishing and blaming everything and anything bar the fact that we just couldn’t get out of there," recalled Kiely.

“We’ve always put a lot of stead on the league since we came together as a group and for us to win back-to-back titles is a significant achievement nonetheless regardless of the manner in which it finished. It’s still going to be Limerick 2019, Limerick 2020 and that’s all that really matters, isn’t it?”

Limerick beat Tipperary, Galway, Cork, Westmeath, Waterford and Clare to win the title.

And, back in January, Limerick won the Munster League.

So John Kiely's men nine games unbeaten in 2020.

“We went back mid-November and we worked very hard pre-Christmas and got a good start in the league. We had a very good strong January, February, into early March," he recalled.

What of Sunday October 25, 2020 and behind closed doors Munster Championship?

“I’ll be honest with you, the buzz was there this morning. The buzz was there all week. We could all feel it, probably today more so than ever because we realised how privileged we are to have an opportunity to play. Everything was as normal apart from the fact that there’s nobody here. Everything else was as normal in terms of the nerves, the excitement, the unknown, the anticipation of what might be the unknown that you might not have thought of that might just happen," he outlined.

“I think the players will still be much more satisfied as individuals on both cases, I would imagine, that at least they got to play their game today. Being honest with you, when the crowd is there sometimes you don’t know that they’re there at all. You’re just so engrossed in the game. I think the crowd adds to the occasion without a shadow of a doubt. From the minute you arrive at the stadium you know things are different. But listen it is what it is. We just have to accept it now and move on," said the Limerick manager.

"I’m sure an awful lot of people at home got a lot of enjoyment out of being able to sit down of a Sunday afternoon and watch a championship match, especially the older people in the population. They will great solace from the fact of being able to sit down and watch their team play and watch all the other teams play you know. I know from my own parents they’ll be welded every Saturday, every Sunday, to all the matches that’ll be going on and I’m sure that’ll be the case in many a household all over the country."

He added: "Of course it’s worth it, it’s absolutely worth it. Unfortunately it has to be the way it is".

What of the on-field contest?

“At half time I would have been a bit concerned about that, but we said ‘listen, first game back, maybe we just need to give a little bit more time to see if we can get up to the rhythm of it.’ And we went out and we addressed those concerns we had, we got the first five scores after the break and that gave us a good platform. Our hurling was a lot crisper and sharper at that stage, our support runners were coming, we were putting balls through the hands very crisply and we were finding our men in the forwards with the ball in a bit of space. Our accuracy was quite good in the second half, and the boys off the bench made a very good impact as well, all four up front we’ll say and Jerome (Boylan) just got on late doors," he explained.

“At half-time, I would have been not best pleased really with the level of intensity we brought to the game, or even picking up breaking ball, use of the ball, we just weren’t on the money at that stage. And to be fair I would have been a bit concerned because give it 15-20 minutes, you’d expect yourself to hit a rhythm. But at that stage Clare were after bouncing back with three points. We had gone 15-12 up, we should have pushed on a bit more at that stage ourselves but it was the other way around we went."