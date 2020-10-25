Munster GAA produce 24-page digital match programme for Limerick v Clare hurling clash

MUNSTER GAA officials have uploaded a digital match programme for today's eagerly awaited Shannonside derby between Limerick and Clare.

The Thurles hurling clash doubles up as the Munster SHC quarter final and Allianz Hurling League final.

Throw-in is 3.45 and the game will be televised live by RTE.

Munster GAA have produced an online 24-page match programme.

Click here to view digital programme.

Printed programmes are available for sale for €6 (€5 + €1 postage).

To order, send a cheque or postal order for €6 made payable to Munster GAA and send to Munster GAA Communications Department, Newcastle, Castletroy, Limerick City, V94 NW83.

Alternatively, orders can be taken by credit card by calling the Munster GAA Office (061-338593) during working hours (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).