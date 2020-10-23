Limerick senior camogie manager Paul Sexton steps down

LIMERICK Camogie County Board have confirmed that senior camogie manager Paul Sexton has stepped down with immediate effect.

Limerick Camogie Secretary confirmed the departure in a brief statement this Friday morning.

"Limerick Camogie County Board wish to acknowledge the tireless work and commitment of Paul Sexton, senior manager, who has stepped down with immediate effect, due to personal family circumstances," said the statement.

"We are thinking of Paul and his family at this time," concluded the statement.

Limerick are due to play Waterford in round two of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championship on Sunday in Walsh Park.