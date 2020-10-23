Limerick reveal team for make-or-break All-Ireland Camogie Championship tie in Waterford

LIMERICK have confirmed their line-up for Sunday's make-or-break Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship clash with Waterford.

The round two tie has a 2pm start in Walsh Park this Sunday. The game will be streamed live and free on the Liberty Insurance Facebook.

Paul Sexton and his management have named an unchanged team.

Limerick lost to Westmeath in round one, while Waterford lost to Kilkenny.

Limerick are jointly captained by Muireann Creamer and Caoimhe Costelloe.

LIMERICK: Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh); Noirin Lenihan (Croagh-Kilfinny), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff); Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Sinead McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown); Mairead Ryan (Clooney Quin, Co Clare), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Mary O'Callaghan (Bruff), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Niamh Ryan (Bruff). Subs: Aisling Enright (Bruff), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Ella Whelan (Newcastle West), Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Katie Finn (Bruff), Eva Butler (Bruff), Jade Gillane (Ballybrown), Emma Kate Quinn (Ballybrown).