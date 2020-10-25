Limerick and Clare in historic Munster Hurling Championship derby clash

LIMERICK and Clare met in the first game of the 2020 calendar year – a Munster Hurling League tie in Sixmilebridge.

Almost 10 months later, the Shannonside neighbours meet again in the opening game of the 2020 Munster Senior Hurling Championship this Sunday afternoon.

Limerick were 1-27 to 1-19 winners back on January 5 enroute to a three game winning run that saw the Munster League title won with a final victory over Cork.

John Kiely’s men maintained that form and five straight wins in the Allianz League propelled them into the semi finals after a March 7 tie with Waterford.

Within days the focus of all changed.

A total of 232 days later, Limerick return to action in Semple Stadium in Thurles this Sunday (3.45). The behind closed doors derby will be live on RTE television.

Limerick's starting team was named on Friday evening - details here

John Kiely’s team put two titles on the line when they meet Brian Lohan’s Banner – the Allianz League and Munster SHC.

With the Allianz League quarter-finals and semi-finals cancelled last spring, Limerick and Clare were deemed finalists after topping 1A and 1B respectively.

While it’s not a situation ideal to anyone, the record books will show one of the Shannonside rivals as 2020 league champions.

The men in green are chasing a 13th ever league title and are bidding to retain the title for the first time since 1984-85. The last Clare-Limerick League final was a 3-12 to 1-7 Limerick win in 1985!

Sunday’s league-championship clash will be the first time Limerick played league hurling in October since the 1997 league final win over Galway in Ennis.

Sunday will be the first time that Limerick played championship hurling in October since 1924 when Tipperary were 3-1 to 2-2 winners in the Munster final in Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Those games in the past have probably as much relevance as the games played seven months ago with form lines very uncertain ahead of the Thurles tussle, which will use extra time and penalties if necessary to determine who play Tipperary in the provincial semi final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday November 1.

John Kiely and coach-selectors’ Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Donal O’Grady are working with a 36-man panel at present but will be allowed, under Covid-19 guidelines, bring just 26 to Thurles.

Limerick have prepared for Sunday with challenge games against Galway and Wexford.

On Sunday, Limerick face a Clare side entering championship for the first time under new manager Brian Lohan. The former full back has Ahane’s James Moran as one of his selectors.

The bookies have Limerick as hot 1/3 favourites to win on Sunday against a Clare side available at 3/1. Limerick are seen as 5/2 second favourites to win the Munster SHC, with Tipperary the 15/8 favourites.

The defeated side this Sunday enter into the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers on November 7/8.