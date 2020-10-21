Munster Rugby issue update on players affected by Covid-19

THE Munster Rugby squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL today, Wednesday, as preparations started for Bank Holiday Monday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park (8.15pm).

The squad had two scheduled down days to start the week due to the next game taking place on Monday night.

The routine round of PCR testing took place at the HPC this morning.

In player news, Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley returned to the HPC having trained with the Ireland squad last week.

On the injury front, Tommy O’Donnell is due to complete his graduated return to play protocols today.

Munster also report that four players associated with the positive case of Covid-19 that occurred two weeks ago will follow a graded return to training this week.

One player, who was identified as a close contact and subsequently tested positive, will continue to self-isolate and his period of self-isolation will end at the weekend.

All affected players are doing well.

Unavailable: Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Keith Earls (back), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (calf).