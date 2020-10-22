Cian Lynch: Limerick hurlers hope to ' give people a bit of joy and happiness'

CIAN Lynch insists there is "massive respect" between the hurlers of Limerick and Clare.

From Ardscoil Ris to Mary Immaculate College, Lynch has hurled alongside man current and former Clare hurlers.

"We know each other well; we have gone to college together and gone to school together. We have massive respect for each other and we have played each other over the last few years be in senior, U21 or whatever," outlined the Limerick midfielder.

"We are both going out with the same aim and drive and will go at each other and have the utmost respect for each other."

Limerick put their Munster SHC and Allianz Hurling League titles on the line in Thurles on Sunday.

"For us, we are only focusing on the game itself and not trying to get caught up in what’s at stake or what else. We have to stay focused or you get caught up in outside effects," insists Lynch.

"We are just looking to get out there and do our best. We are working hard and everyone is pushing each other. We want to stay honest and as together as possible - hopefully it will pay off. It’s great to be back and it’s about appreciating each other and driving on and hopefully we can keep going," he said.

"We are taking it week by week. This Sunday is the main aim and we will go from there. For me personally it’s about living in the now and living in the moment and don't look too far ahead or dwell on the past too much."

Sunday will be played behind closed doors on Sunday and under a number of other Covid-19 guidelines.

"We are all getting used to the changes - there are the guidelines so we have to adhere to that. That’s why we can feel safe going home because we know everything has been sanitized and that we are not all on top of each other and wearing our masks," he outlined.

"It’s a massive relief going to training when you know everything is being done right."

On the field of play in Semple Stadium, one change will be a new yellow coloured sliothar.

"No point getting too bogged down with it. Obviously it’s a change from the white sliothar but we have played with it over in Fenway in Boston and New York and it’s grand. It’s something new," said the Patrickswell man.

Lynch is hoping that the Limerick senior hurlers can bring a little hint of happiness back into a Covid-19 immersed world.

“We want to remind our families and supporters of happiness. For us it’s Limerick but it’s the same for every county team, to be able to give people a bit of joy and happiness,” said the Limerick star of Sunday's game, which will be live on RTE Television at 3.45.

“We know how much it means to people - the football was on last weekend and my parents and the family were watching and it’s gas how engrossed you can become once a GAA match is on. It brings a spark back into the household and changes the conversation topic from Covid-19,” said the Patrickswell man.

Sunday will be a championship like never before – behind closed doors in Semple Stadium in Thurles.

“It’s a massive hobby for my parents and a lot of parents and other people in the community who like to go to games. It’s hard not allowing them to go but that’s the reality, and people have accepted that it’s safer to stay at home and watch it on telly,” said Lynch.

Such are these unusual times, Sunday’s game doubles up as the Allianz League final and the Munster SHC quarter final – John Kiely’s Limerick are defending champions in both competitions.

“I am just grateful to be back playing. It’s difficult because every household is different and they might have kids or people that are vulnerable but me personally I am just grateful that I am able to get out in the evening and go training,” said Lynch.