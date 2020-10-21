John Kiely: Limerick-Clare hurling league final 'not the most ideal of situations'

SUNDAY'S Shannonside derby between Limerick and Clare uniquely doubles as the Munster SHC quarter final and the Allianz Hurling League final.

So league silverware and a provincial semi final against Tipperary on November 1 the prize for the winner in Thurles this weekend.

With the Allianz League quarter-finals and semi-finals cancelled last spring, Limerick and Clare were deemed finalists after topping 1A and 1B respectively.

While it’s not a situation ideal to anyone, the record books will show one of the Shannonside rivals as 2020 league champions.

The men in green are chasing a 13th ever league title and are bidding to retain the title for the first time since 1984-85. The last Clare-Limerick League final was a 3-12 to 1-7 Limerick win in 1985!

Sunday’s clash will be the first time Limerick played league hurling in October since the 1997 league final win over Galway in Ennis.

“I haven’t thought very much about it to be honest,” said Limerick manager John Kiely of the league final aspect to Sundays' game.

“The context of the game is that it’s the quarter final of the Munster Championship and of course it’s the league final as well but that wasn’t of our decision making. We just have to roll with whatever the authorities have laid out and this just happens to be the way they decided to wind up the league with this particular game,” explained Kiely.

”It’s not the most ideal of situations and not the way we would have liked it from the outset - as everyone knows we have taken the league very very seriously over the last four years and gone out to try and win every single match we have played in over the last four years,” he said.

“This is just exceptional circumstances and they (Croke Park officials) have duties I am sure to their sponsors to complete the competition where possible and this is the way they felt was their best opportunity to complete that competition.”

He added: “It is what it is - it’s the quarter final of the Munster Championship and it is the league final - that’s what is at stake and that’s what we are playing for - the rights and wrongs of it are not for me to say”.

The defeated side on Sunday enter into the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers on November 7/8.

“We will take the second chance if we need it but the bottom line is that all our focus is on that game against Clare on Sunday and anything beyond that is irrelevant at this moment,” said Kiely.

Overall, the Limerick manager said that his side were happy to be back.

”Very happy to get out on the field, hurl some ball, work hard and hopefully look forward to some good games for the week’s ahead.”