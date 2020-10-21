Disappointment for three Limerick teams as GAA confirm minor and U20 grades are paused

CROKE Park GAA officials have confirmed that inter-county minor and U20 championships are "paused until further notice".

A brief statement from GAA Headquarters this Wednesday lunchtime confirmed the news.

"Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA can confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice," said the GAA communication.

While action has taken place in all three championships, Limerick teams were yet to feature.

The Limerick minor footballers were to play Waterford this Saturday in the Munster quarter final.

Limerick’s 2020 minor footballers are managed by Joe Lee of Newcastle West. His coach-selectors are Dave Lavin (Adare), Paudie McCarthy (St Kierans), John O'Grady (Oola) and Stephen Lavin (Adare). Also part of the backroom team are strength and conditioning coach James O'Leary, Martin O'Sullivan (Newcastle West) on logistics, and physio Angela Hogan.

Limerick had confirmed Galbally's Eoin McGrath as team captain, with Ballysteen's Padhraic McMahon the vice captain.

The Limerick U20 hurlers were due into action this Bank Holiday Monday - facing Cork in a Munster semi final.

Limerick are managed by Na Piarsaigh’s Paul Beary with coach-selectors James Ryan (Garryspillane), Paudie O'Brien (Kilmallock), Paul Browne (Bruff) and Ger Downes (Knockaderry). The strength and conditioning coach is Mark Lyons.

Limerick had confirmed Doon’s Jack Ryan as team captain.

The Limerick minor hurlers were to play Cork in the Munster semi final on Friday October 30.

They are managed by Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret), with coach-selectors Andrew O'Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Tommy Quaid (Effin) and Ger Barry (Killeedy).

Doon’s Adam English had been confirmed as captain with Ronan Lyons (Monaleen) as vice-captain.