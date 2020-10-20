Limerick hurling star Cian Lynch launches new sponsorship campaign for All-Ireland SHC

LIMERICK'S Cian Lynch an Clare's Tony Kelly launched a new campaign for All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship sponsors Littlewoods Ireland.

Today Littlewoods Ireland, a top-tier sponsor of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship for the 4 th year running, launched the Littlewoods Ireland 2020 ‘Style Meets Substance’ campaign. Partnering with Littlewoods Ireland for the launch are the stars of this year’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Limerick’s Cian Lynch and Clare’s Tony Kelly, who

took part in unique photo shoot in their hometowns of Ballyea, Co. Clare and Patrickswell, Co. Limerick.

Style Meets Substance sets to spotlight the people of the GAA and their passion for hurling.

Hurling people have their own individual style, but they all share one thing, a love for the game.

It’s the Championship that really brings these people to life - and brings them together. They are people of substance, and hurling is a true game of style - not just the game itself, but what it represents and what it means to people. It brings joy to people’s lives. It goes beyond the game.

In line with the Style Meets Substance launch, the new 2020 Littlewoods Ireland GAA TV ad will first air on October 23 and will be on our screens in bursts throughout the Championship. The advert features Cian Lynch, Tony Kelly, as well as long-term Littlewoods Ireland ambassador and Kilkenny hurling legend Jackie Tyrrell; along with past players John Mullane from Waterford and Galway’s Gerry McInerney.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Rossa Butler, Managing Director of Littlewoods Ireland said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship for the fourth year running and to launch the Style Meets Substance campaign. In 2020, more than ever I think we’ve seen what this game represents and what it means to people. It brings joy to people’s lives. And during the Championship, when the style of hurling meets the substance of its legions of supporters it’s pure magic.”

President of the GAA, John Horan, said at the launch of Littlewoods Ireland’s new campaign:

“The GAA Hurling Championship is almost upon us after what has been a difficult period for the country. We look forward to working with Littlewoods Ireland to promote the games and the excitement that they bring. This is our fourth year working with Littlewoods Ireland and they bring a unique style to the promotion of our partnership. I wish them well ahead of what should be a memorable championship.”

As in previous years, the hashtag for Littlewoods Ireland’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and the National Camogie League remains #StyleOfPlay. Style of Play is about celebrating both the Hurling and Camogie family, people of real character and substance.

Join the conversation and tell us what Style Meets Substance means to you using the hashtag

#StyleofPlay on Twitter (@LWI_GAA), Instagram (@LWI_GAA) and Facebook (@LWIGAA).