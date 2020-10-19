John Kiely preparing Limerick hurlers to face a 'massive challenge' from Clare on Sunday

LIMERICK are preparing for a "massive challenge" from Clare next Sunday in the opening game of the 2020 Munster SHC.

That’s according to Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely.

The Shannonside rivals lock horns behind closed doors in Thurles in a game that doubles as the Allianz League final and the provincial championship quarter final – Limerick are defending champions in both competitions.

"It’s all about ourselves and our own preparation and getting those right. We have worked really hard in training and will continue to," stressed John Kiely.

"Anybody that knows anything about Clare-Limerick games over the last couple of decades; maybe four decades and more will know that you wouldn’t want to make any presumptions about anything because you could be badly mistaken. I have been involved in enough Limerick teams where Clare have had the upper hand and I certainly won't be underestimating the challenge that lies ahead," outlined the Limerick manager of the game, which will be live on RTE television next Sunday at 3.45.

"It's a massive massive challenge for us - they are a super outfit. We know them extremely well and they know us extremely well - we are very near neighbours and great rivals on the hurling field and long may that last. I can guarantee that it is going to be a tough challenge for us," he stressed.

Clare will be without some regulars in John Conlon, Colm Galvin, Podge Collins, Peter Duggan and have injury concerns over others.

"We are after losing Mike (Casey) and they are after losing some - you have your panel of players and you put your best foot forward and make the most of it," said the Limerick manager.