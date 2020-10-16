Limerick senior football team named for Wexford tie as Allilanz League resumes

THE Limerick team to play Wexford in Sunday's Division Four Allianz Football League tie has been named.

It's a first return to competitive action since Limerick played Antrim in round five on March 1.

Billy Lee's Limerick entertain Wexford in Mick Neville Park at 3pm on Sunday - behind closed doors. Victory for the men in green and favourable results elsewhere could confirm promotion after four years in the basement division.

The teams shows four changes from that line-up - Sean O'Dea, Gordan Brown and Darragh Treacy all making their first starts of the 2020 Allianz League. O'Dea returned from injury to play from the substitutes bench in Antrim, Brown only returned from injury during the Limerick SFC and Treacy only returned the panel last month after spending much of the last year in Australia.

Also into team comes Seamus O'Carroll, replacing the injured Danny Neville at full forward.

Limerick used 24 different players in their five league games back in the Spring. On Sunday, there are 11 listed substitutes - remarkably just four of that 11 have seen game time to-date in the 2020 Allianz League.

On Saturday week, Limerick's final Allianz Football League game will be away to Sligo.

Limerick head into the two final rounds of action as table toppers with four wins from five starts. The top two teams will be promoted to Division Three, while side finished top will be deemed Division Four league champions.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Paul Maher (Adare); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Padraig de Brun (Firies, Co Kerry), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys); Hugh Bourke (Adare), Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin), Padraig Scanlon (Glin). Subs: Eoghan Sherlock (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Darren O’Doherty (Newcastle West), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Davey Lyons (Adare), Sean McSweeney (St Senans), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Gerard Stack (Gerald Griffins).