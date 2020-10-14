Delay to Munster duo joining up with Ireland Six Nations squad

THE IRFU has confirmed that Munster captain Peter O’Mahony and centre Chris Farrell were identified as close contacts, but are COVID clear and will complete the period of isolation before joining the Ireland Six Nations squad on Monday.

All players and management produced negative PCR tests on Monday ahead of entering national camp.

The Ireland squad and management assembled today in Carton House on Monday to commence preparations ahead of the final two rounds of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Jordan Larmour will not be available to play any role in this autumn international window while Ryan Baird has been ruled out of the two remaining Six Nations fixtures.

Connacht’s Ultan Dillane has been added to the squad.

Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan are progressing though the return to play protocols.

Johnny Sexton, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter will be monitored this week with a view to commencing training next week.

Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4 & 5

Backs (15)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps

Forwards (19)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps