Delay to Munster duo joining up with Ireland Six Nations squad
Munster and Ireland back-row Peter O'Mahony
THE IRFU has confirmed that Munster captain Peter O’Mahony and centre Chris Farrell were identified as close contacts, but are COVID clear and will complete the period of isolation before joining the Ireland Six Nations squad on Monday.
All players and management produced negative PCR tests on Monday ahead of entering national camp.
The Ireland squad and management assembled today in Carton House on Monday to commence preparations ahead of the final two rounds of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships.
Jordan Larmour will not be available to play any role in this autumn international window while Ryan Baird has been ruled out of the two remaining Six Nations fixtures.
Connacht’s Ultan Dillane has been added to the squad.
Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan are progressing though the return to play protocols.
Johnny Sexton, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter will be monitored this week with a view to commencing training next week.
Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4 & 5
Backs (15)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps
Forwards (19)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
