Limerick minor football panel of 32 players confirmed ahead of Munster MFC

THE Limerick minor football panel has been confirmed ahead of the Munster Championship.

Limerick play Waterford on Saturday October 24 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm in the provincial quarter final.

Limerick are managed by Joe Lee of Newcastle West. His coach-selectors are Dave Lavin (Adare), Paudie McCarthy (St Kierans), John O'Grady (Oola) and Stephen Lavin (Adare). Also part of the backroom team are strength and conditioning coach James O'Leary, Martin O'Sullivan (Newcastle West) on logistics, and physio Angela Hogan.

Limerick are captained by Galbally's Eoin McGrath, with Ballysteen's Padhraic McMahon the vice captain.

There are 17 clubs in the panel of 32 with Mungret leading the way with seven players.

Just four of the panel remain from last year - Eoin McGrath, Frank Corcoran, James Killian and Michael O'Mahony.

PANEL: Darragh O’Connor, Ciaran Uwaste, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss, James Killian, Darragh Bridgeman, Colin Rochford (all Mungret St Pauls), Eoin McGrath, Cathal O’Mahony, Paddy Kennedy, Owen O’Sullivan (all Galbally), Kevin Lane, Sam Quigley, Cathal Harnett (all Fr Caseys), Sean Geraghty and Oisin Enright (both Newcastle West), Padhraic McMahon and David O'Shaughnessy (both Ballysteen), Finn Clancy and Diarmuid Dennehy (both Bruff), Sean Ryan and Shane Fitzgerald (both St Kierans); Michael O'Mahony (Adare), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish), Liam O’Donnell (Cappamore), Ciaran O’Sullivan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sam Riordan (Crecora-Manister), Kenny Lynch (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), Hugh O'Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Gary Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darragh Murray (Monaleen).