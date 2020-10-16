Where to watch: Details of live coverage for all Limerick GAA inter-county teams
INTER-COUNTY GAA action returns after seven months but all behind closed doors.
However, it will be possible to view almost all of Limerick hurling, camogie and football teams in action in the coming weeks.
RTE, Sky Sports, TG4 and Eir Sport are to televise live games, while a number of streaming options have also been unveiled.
For Limerick action commences this weekend with the senior football and senior camogie teams in action.
Between October 17-31, seven different inter-county teams will represent Limerick.
All confirmed fixtures and viewing details below.
Saturday October 17 in Bruff at 2pm
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Limerick v Westmeath - check official camogie facebook
Sunday October 18 in Mick Neville Park at 3pm
Allianz Football League Division Four Round Six
Limerick v Wexford - live on www.gaago.ie for €5
Saturday October 24 in Sligo at 2pm
Allianz Football League Division Four Round Seven
Limerick v Sligo - expected to be live on www.gaago.ie
Saturday October 24 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm
Munster MFC Quarter Final
Limerick v Waterford - live on Munster GAA website for €5
Sunday October 25 in Semple Stadium Thurles at 3.45
Munster SHC Quarter Final
Limerick v Clare - live on RTE Television
Sunday October 25 in Lannleire, Co Louth at 2pm
All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship
Limerick v Derry - tbc
Sunday October 25 in Waterford
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Limerick v Waterford - check official camogie facebook
Monday October 26 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Tralee at 5pm
Munster U20 Hurling Semi Final
Limerick v Cork/Kerry - expected to be live on TG4
Friday October 30 in Semple Stadium Thurles at 6.30pm
Munster MHC Semi Final
Limerick v Cork/Clare - live on Munster GAA website for €5
Saturday October 31 in Fraher Field Dungarvan at 7pm
Munster SFC Quarter Final
Limerick v Waterford - live on www.gaago.ie for €5
Sunday November 1 in Clane, Co Kildare at 1pm
All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship
Limerick v Antrim - tbc
Sunday November 8 in Kilkenny
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Limerick v Kilkenny - check official camogie facebook
