Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 16 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 16 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting for our cash for clobber fundraiser! We accept bags of unused/unwanted clothes, shoes (pairs only), handbags and belts. We will have a collection every Monday evening from 6-7 for the next couple of weeks.

COVID 19: Due to the country being moved into level three all club games have been cancelled for the foreseeable. Training can continue but it has to be in pods of 15 and it has to be non contact. We want to take the opportunity to thank all our members, mentors, volunteers and all involved with the club for their continued hard work and support especially throughout this very strange and difficult year for everyone.

BALLYSTEEN

RIP: Ballysteen GAA Club and its members send its deepest sympathy to the Fitzgerald family, Mantle Hill on the death of Tony Fitzgerald. Tony captained Ballysteen in 1964 to their first and only county senior football championship. He captained Limerick in the 1965 Munster football final when they went down to Kerry in the Gaelic Grounds. Tony went on to win 3 more county senior football championship finals with Askeaton in 1965, 1966 and 1972. He also played Railway Cup with Munster. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

LIMERICK MINORS: Congratulations to Padraic McMahon on being nominated as Vice Captain of the Limerick Minor Football Team for the upcoming Championship campaign.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Well done to Bill Casey & Danny Neville who were selected to the Limerick Leader Team of the Year for their performances throughout this years competition.

INTER-COUNTY: Best Wishes to Danny Neville & Limerick who are in Allianz League action against Wexford this coming weekend. There's still plenty to play for with the chance of promotion for Billy Lee's men still viable.

WIN A CAR: Just a few days left before ticket sales end for your chance to win a merc. By purchasing a raffle ticket you are supporting Limerick GAA hurling & Football teams, by working together we will achieve continued success. Online sales will terminate on Friday October 16 at Midnight or earlier depending on ticket availability. The Raffle Draw will be held on Saturday October 31 and will be independently observed by Grant Thornton.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our Junior Footballers season came to an end at the Quarter Final stage against a very strong Adare side. Thanks to Alan & Shane for looking after the team for the season in what can only be described as trying circumstances.

Team: D. Fitzgerald; P. Doyle, E. Condon, J. Blackwell; R. Somers, R. Whelan, E. Murphy O'Connor; P. Vaughan, C. McDaid; P. Neville, M. Somers, D. Holland; K. Barry, A. Ryan, D. Ryan. Subs; B. Neville, K. O'Donoghue, E. Murphy, C. Rushe, J. Hartigan, M. Griffin, G. O'Donnell.

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20.

Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). Closing date for Final Payment is December 1.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the September edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter for the 5 remaining draws left for the year. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 3, 6, 12 & 13. Lucky dip winners were Jamie, Tom & Mark, John Lee, Pat Coffey, Margaret Lyons and Kathleen Duggan. Next week's jackpot will be €6,200 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live at 9:30pm. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

FIXTURES ON HOLD: While juvenile training can continue as per the guidelines outlined in the Government's Covid-19 National Framework, all blitzes/matches have been suspended at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw takes place on Saturday October 31 - October's exclusive star prize is 2 nights luxurious accommodation, in a deluxe room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens including breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant, evening dinner for 2 plus bottle of house wine with meal, a bottle of prosecco & chocolates in room upon arrival, late check out & Shed Distillery visitor experience. Remember, at least half of your membership goes directly to our club, so we appreciate your support.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR COUNTY FINAL: The junior A footballers are the toast of the club this week after securing a first ever junior A county title with a 1-11 to 0-11 win over Monagea in Kilmallock. In wet and blustery conditions, we got off to a great start with a goal from Mike McCormack inside the opening thirty seconds who finished at close range after a Gary O’Connell pass across the square. This was followed soon after by a Richard Murphy free before Monagea registered their first point of the game. A fine score from Conor Burke after a short taken free and another fine score from Gary O’Connell left us 1-3 to 0-1 ahead before Monagea got a point before the water break to leave 4 in it after 15 minutes.

Our challenge suffered its first setback when we lost our centre back Cormac Flanagan to injury. A Conor Burke point from the right hand side of the field gave us a 1-4 to 0-2 lead but Monagea frees and a pointed free by Richard Murphy left the score at half time 1-5 to 0-5. Tomás Connolly, Shane O’Connell and Richard Murphy were linking up well in the forwards while Dom O’Connor, Donnacha Connolly and Evan Moloney were working hard at the back.

The third quarter of the match was dominated by the West Limerick men and after Micheál O’Neill clipped over a point from close range, Monagea hit four unanswered points, two either side of the water break, to go into the lead for the first time by 0-10 to 1-6 with twelve minutes remaining. However as was the case in the quarter final against Athea and the semi final against Croom, our lads showed outstanding resilience and composure to steady the ship and an equalising free from Richard Murphy was followed by an brilliant effort from Karl Moloney to bring us back into the lead. Another Richard Murphy free left two in it before Monagea were presented with a golden chance of a goal which was outstandingly tipped over the cross bar by goalkeeper Eoghan O’Connor. A Gary O’Connell point from play and a Richard Murphy free finished out the scoring for the afternoon.

Despite Monagea’s best efforts to work an equalising goal, our full back line of Tim Moloney, Patrick Dolphin and Cian Leahy held firm and the referee’s whistle blew soon after as it finished 1-11 to 0-11.

Captain Mike McCormack was on hand to accept the cup on behalf of the team as we look forward to being the first Crecora-Manister team to play intermediate in 2020.

Team: Eoghan O’Connor; Tim Moloney, Patrick Dolphin, Evan Moloney; Dom O’Connor, Cormac Flanagan, Donnacha Connolly; Karl Moloney, Micheál O’Neill; Tomás Connolly, Richard Murphy, Conor Burke; Shane O’Connell, Mike McCormack, Gary O’Connell. Cian Leahy, Killian Scanlon, Jack Dalton, Adam Galvin, Conor Kirby, Rob Greer, Tom Shanahan, Shane O’Connor, Peter Boohan, Sam Riordan. Management Team: Peter Healy, Ger Riordan, Tom Connolly, Mossie Fitzgerald. Well done to all involved.

SEMI FINAL: Our junior A footballers made history during the week by qualifying for the club's first ever county junior A final with a stirring 1-9 to 1-8 win over neighbours Croom in the county semi final in Rhebogue last Tuesday night. Playing with the wind in the first half we had the better of the opening stages despite Croom scoring the first point of the game. In a tense and cagey first half, 4 points from Richard Murphy frees saw us go in 0-4 0-2 up at the break. Some great turnovers in defence from Evan Moloney, Tim Moloney and Pa Dolphin restricted Croom to just 0-2 in the opening thirty minutes, while Karl Moloney, Micheál O'Neill and Tomás Connolly were all linking up well around the centre of the field.

A well worked point from play for Croom cut the deficit to just a point immediately after the restart. Shortly after Conor Burke had a shot for a goal blocked down at close range. We won a free from the throw in which Richard Murphy converted to restore our two point lead. This was followed soon after by another Richard Murphy free and a fine Donnacha Connolly point from play which left us with a 0-7 0-3 lead five minutes into the second half.

A fortuitous Croom goal against the run of play had the deficit down to a point but we responded with a fine Richard Murphy point from play which restored our two point advantage before Karl Moloney clipped over another score to leave the scoreline at 0-9 to 1-3 roughly halfway through the second half. In truth the final fifteen minutes of the game belonged to Croom as they went on to score 5 unanswered points to go into a two point lead heading into injury time. One minute into injury time as we worked the ball up field following a Mike McCormack turnover on his own 65, Mike got on the end of a Gary O'Connell pass to lay the ball off to Killian Scanlon on the 14 who finished the ball low to the bottom right corner of the net to put us into the lead by a single point. Four nerve wracking minutes of injury time followed but Croom failed to find the equalising score and the referee blew the final whistle to the delight of the players, management and supporters on a famous night for the club.

Team: Eoghan O'Connor; Evan Moloney, Tim Moloney, Patrick Dolphin; Dom O'Connor, Cormac Flanagan, Donnacha Connolly; Micheál O'Neill, Karl Moloney; Conor Burke, Richard Murphy, Tomás Connolly; Gary O'Connell, Mike McCormack, Shane O'Connell. Killian Scanlon, Jack Dalton, Conor Kirby, Tom Shanahan, Cian Leahy, Rob Greer, Shane O'Connor, Adam Galvin, Sam Riordan, Peter Boohan.

SUSPENSION OF ACTIVITY: As has been circulating on news bulletins, the GAA has moved to suspend all club matches with immediate effect. Training can continue however under current Covid-19 guidance. The county minor A football final that was due to take place tonight Tuesday October 6 was cancelled in line with the GAA’s decision to suspend all matches until further notice.

UNDERAGE: Hard luck to our U14 footballers narrowly losing out to Cappamore in their last game of the year last Monday night by 1-10 to 2-5. Thanks to all players and management for their dedication and commitment throughout the year. The U12 hurlers had a fine win during the week against Cois Laoi Gaels on a 3-6 to 2-1scoreline;

Team: Adam Harte; Charlie Murphy, Cian Hickey, Cillian O'Doherty; Daniel Woods, David Holmes, Harry Buckley; Jack Lane, Jack O'Regan; John O'Donovan, Liam Mulqueen, Paddy O'Connell; Patrick Concannon, Pierce Griffin, Sam Collins; Tommy Gore.

Well done to our U10 hurlers who played a blitz in Caherdavin Friday evening and recorded wins over both Monaleen and Na Piarsaigh. A win over Na Piarsaigh at any age group is a great achievement.

DATE FOR THE DIARY: The formal launch of the GAA & Camogie Clubs Facility Development Plan will take place at midday on Sunday October 25 at Crecora Mainister GAA pitch. Cllr Michael Collins, Mayor of Limerick City & County has agreed to attend, to launch our €160,000 Facility Development Plan.

The planned first phase of the Plan entails the provision of a Community Walking Track within the perimeter of the GAA grounds, followed by other development works to upgrade the sporting facilities for our GAA and Camogie activities. The Club intend to apply for grant funding of up to 75% of the proposed development works but 25% of the funding will have to be raised by the Clubs to deliver the Plan. Due to current Covid Phase 3 restrictions, only a limited number of designated Club representatives can attend the launch with the Mayor and social distancing and other requirements will be fully observed for our launch.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next draw will take place on Saturday October 31 with a top prize of €10,000. 50% of all membership revenue goes directly to our club. October’s star prize is a two night stay in a luxurious deluxe room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate and Gardens in Co. Leitrim with breakfast and an evening dinner included. To be in with a chance of winning you can join online.

CLAUGHAUN

COUNTY TITLE: The club would like to congratulate the intermediate football panel and management for their County Final win over Gerald Griffin's last Sunday which saw us return to senior football after a 10 year absence. The lads were the quicker to start and raced into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead at the first water break.

It was to be a low scoring second quarter with Gerald Griffin's grabbing the only score which saw us take a 0-6 to 0-3 lead into the half time interval. Playing against the wind in the second half, the lads were fantastic in every aspect of their play. They defended extremely well but more importantly kept the scoreboard moving at every opportunity. The final whistle came with the scoreline reading 0-10 to 0-7 in our favour to the delight of every Claughaun person lucky enough to be in attendance, and also all those watching from home.

The outpour of emotion on the field was incredible as Sam Mullins collected the cup, and a decade of ambition was finally satisfied. Commiserations to Gerald Griffin's who had a fantastic year and just fell short on the day. Their sportsmanship and grace in defeat did their club and jersey proud and we wish them the best in the years to come.

Team: Ronan Power, Darren Kenihan, Craig Carew, Alan Kiely, Padraic O'Reilly (0-1), Cian Graham, Mark O'Halloran, Cian Byrnes (0-2), Kevin Howard (0-1), Jamie McGarry, Ciaran Moran, Alex Kiely, Eoin Murphy (0-1), Gary Bateman (0-5), Sam Mullins Subs: Tony McCarthy, Gearoid Brennan, Rob Healy, Gary O'Connor, Tadhg Bennett, Shane Mullally, Michael Togher Clancy, Matthew Graham, Cian Galligan, Chima Ohanya, Jack McGarry, Jack Culligan, Peter Garland, Aodhan Frain.

JUNIOR HURLING: Current restrictions have led to the postponement of our County Semi Final v Croagh-Kilfinny. The team continue to prepare and await a fixture update.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs facing a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field. We would ask that all those with an interest in Claughaun consider subscribing to the draw.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Mike Kennedy, who took home an impressive €440. The next draw will take place this Saturday October 17. All support would be greatly appreciated.

CROOM

GOLF: We are holding our annual Croom GAA Golf Classic in Adare Manor Golf Club on Saturday October 31 from 9am-12.30. Teams of 3 are €200. Tee box sponsorship €100. Format is 3 ball champagne scramble. Please contact Mickey Cahill 0851349959, Stephen Lucey 0879858726, or Johnny Fitzgerald 0868078703 for details and time sheet.

COVID: The GAA have suspended all games for the time being but training can continue in pods of 15 and must be non contact. We would like to thank all our members, mentors, volunteers and all involved for their continued hard work throughout what has been a difficult year.

DEVELOPMENT: Works have been taking place in the last few weeks and so far we have completed the perimeter fence around the pitch, 3 new sets of led floodlights have been installed and we await the laying down of the multipurpose all weather area/track and new front gates/entrance. Without everyone's continued support, we would not be able to improve our facilities and we thank everyone for their help.

UNDERAGE: Training continues for the U8s and U10s and our coaches will be in touch with parents with details of training. Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 5, 19, 24, 27. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips: Kaci Flynn Carrigeen, Mark O’Kelly Carrigeen, John Griffin c/o Mark Reidy, Helen Galvin Carrigeen Tom English c/o T English. Next draw is on in Clubhouse with a jackpot of €7100. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw.Jackpot this week was €7,650. Numbers drawn were 1, 15, 26 and 27. Lucky dip winners were Chloe Costello €40, Liam Shine €20 and Tom Breen Snr €20.

Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. You can still enter this weekly draw by emailing your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday October 17 for a €7,700 prize.

COVID: As per Government Guidelines issued on October 5, no matches are to be held for the foreseeable future. Due to the diligence of all our members, mentors, parents and Covid Officers our Club has continued to adhere to guidelines and, thus far, we have remained ‘Covid Free’.

We ask that everyone continue to adhere to guidelines and remain compliant with level 3 guidelines issued. This means continuing with good hand hygiene, Practising good coughing and sneezing etiquette, maintaining 2m social distancing and wearing a mask where necessary.

The Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a “Covid-19 Support Group” earlier this year, to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers.

Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

RIP: The death of Tom O Donnell, Dromin, was announced this week. Dromin Athlacca GAA would like to offer sincere condolences to all the O'Donnell family at this sad time. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr. Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw continues each Monday night. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or any committee member. Alternatively you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. We really appreciate your support for our local draw. Results of the draw will also be posted each Monday to Facebook and Twitter. Results of Spin & Win Draw for Monday October 5: Betty Harnett - €50; Brendan and Julie Walsh - €50; Helen Murphy - €50.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31 with another €10,000 jackpot and an Exclusive Star Prize of 2 Nights Luxurious Accommodation in a Deluxe Room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens including Breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant and an Evening Dinner for 2 up for grabs. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online.

FUND-RAISER: Fr Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family & friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fundraising initiative. This sign will be attractively constructed to complement our existing club grounds and will stand as a long term indication to future generations of your generosity to support and improve the club. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for a once off payment. We are also willing to facilitate staged payments by direct debit (either 2 x €50 or 5 x €20). To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. There will be a limited number of names accepted so if interested please do not delay to make contact. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to enhance the development of our club grounds. A list of upcoming and recently completed upgrade projects within the club can be viewed below. Pictures of the proposed concept and a similar venture recently undertaken by Templeglantine GAA Club can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. List of Upcoming Projects: Upgrade of Existing Sand Area including installation on New Fencing; Installation of New Fencing along River Walkway; Installation of New Fencing along perimeter of Main Pitch; Resurfacing of Existing Car Park; Upgrade of Clubhouse Doors & WindowS. List of Completed Projects: Installation of Sand Based all-weather Training Pitch with automated Drainage System; Installation of Lighting on all-weather Training Pitch; All Lighting on Club Grounds upgraded to LED standard; Upgrade of Heating System in both Clubhouse & Sports Complex; Upgrade of Showering system in Sports Complex; Clubhouse Fully Insulated; Clubhouse and Sports Complex newly Painted and Varnished; Disabled Access Toilet placed in Clubhouse; Upgrade of Roofing in Sports Complex; Upgrade of Windows & Doors in Sports Complex.

GALBALLY

MINOR: Congratulations to Eoin McGrath who has been awarded the captaincy of the Limerick Minor Footballers. Also on the panel are Paddy Kennedy, Cathal O’Mahony and Owen O Sullivan. It is the second year in a row that four Galbally players have made the Limerick minor panel. In 2019 Eoin McGrath was also involved along with Peter O’Dwyer, Shane Hanrahan and Josh Dineen. A fifth, Dylan O’Sullivan then of Kilteely-Dromkeen transferred to Galbally earlier this year.

FUND-RAISING: The Latest Split the Pot Winner was Susan Dineen who was the lucky winner of €150. Next draw is on Saturday Night October 17. We encourage all players to support this venture. The bigger the pot, the bigger the prize. With the recent Covid restrictions, the pot has dipped, and if anyone was willing to volunteer to sell envelopes, we would give the matter consideration. Contact Tom Quinlan.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LOTTO: Draw Monday October 5. Jackpot was €4,900. Numbers drawn were 2, 9, 13, 26. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: William, Peg & Monica, Joan Meehan, Betty Hanson, John Bailey, Buddy Dunne. Sellers prize €40: Patsy Hickey. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, any player, any committee member, our ticket sellers, local shops, online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in Lough Rynn Castle. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. Join Online for €10 per draw, or contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

APPRECIATION WALL: Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150, and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link or by contacting a member of the committee. Please help to spread the message far and wide & please support if you can.

LOTTO: Draw made October 5. Numbers drawn 1, 11, 12, 26. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Paddy Creamer, Diarmuid Grace, Willie Hennessy, Mary McCarthy. Sellers Prize: Larry Creamer. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in Kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks your continued support

MUNGRET ST PAULS

FIT 4 MOTHERS & OTHERS: We are delighted to bring the Fit4Mothers&Others program to Mungret St. Pauls starting on Wednesday evening October 14 at 7.15pm in the village pitch Mungret. Contact Cath for more details 0876533347. All females are welcome. Fit4Mothers&Others is a collaboration of the AAI Fit4Life and LGFA’s Gaelic4Mothers&Others Initiatives. The 8-week programme is aimed at females aged 25 years + and the participants are involved in activities associated with both initiatives throughout. It is recognised that participants must develop basic mobility and athletic development prior to skill acquisition so the project enables the women involved to master their movement and athletic capability through to developing Gaelic football skills to culminate in a fun day to showcase all their new skills of both athletics and Gaelic football. Our programmes elucidate female visibility and boost partnerships amongst the wider community.

MEN ON THE MOVE: Men on the move returns with choice of Online and Group sessions. Group sessions are starting on Tuesday October 13 at 8pm in Park Point (Beside Aldi on the Dublin Road). Online sessions on Zoom Thursdays starting October 8 at 7.30pm.

CONDOLENCES: Our Deepest sympathy to the Garvey family on the passing of Liam O'Doherty. Father to Sheila, father in law to Junior hurling Coach, PJ, grandfather to players Conor and James. To their extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

TRAINING: While we are on Level 3 restrictions this means there are no matches but training within the regulations can still take place. We urge parents and players to be mindful and make sure you sanitize before and after a training session, bring your own well labeled water bottle, fill in the return to play on line form on the same day before your training session and if you are playing football please refrain from removing your mouthguard during training, if you do you will need to sanitize your hands before you continue training. If you or anyone in your household is unwell please do not attend training, phone your GP to seek further advice. We would like to acknowledge all the work our coaches are doing in order to make sure their training session runs smoothly within the restrictions while keeping the training fun for our players.

LOTTO: The Lotto is a vital fundraising source for the club and all the more so while other fundraising activities remain suspended. Please consider joining the Lotto online in order to support the Club as we continue to reopen and get all teams back playing. There are a variety of ways to play online. You can sign up for 52, 25 or 10 weekly draws at a time or even ‘three lines in a week for €5’. All of these options allow you to auto renew so as to be sure that you are entered every week.

MONALEEN

COVID: In light of government and GAA announcement last week, Monaleen GAA club wishes to remind members: No matches are allowed for the foreseeable future,until advised otherwise by the GAA. Training may continue in line with level 3 of the government’s framework. This means that only non contact training in pods of a maximum of 15 are allowed. Players/coaches must continue to fill out the GAA health questionnaire prior to every session. Attendance records must continue to be kept for contact tracing. Only one parent/guardian allowed to attend training providing they have completed the health questionnaire( where possible parents should remain in their cars during training). We have all been quite good thus far, but there is always room for improvement, therefore we ask everyone to please maintain compliance with level 3 requirements to help stop transmission of Covid-19. This includes: Good hand hygiene. Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette. Maintain 2m social distance. Wear a mask where necessary. We would ask that all players, coaches and parents pay attention to common symptoms of Covid 19 and not to attend training if displaying symptoms ( these include fever ,cough and shortness of breath) If you have any questions on the above, feel free to contact the clubs Covid officer Daniel Power at 085-8389170.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, October 8 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 3, 8, 24 and 26. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were O. Moynihan, OSR; K. Bartley, Thornfield; S. Scanlan, Annacotty; A. Wade, Leos. Thank you for your continued support.

PALLASGREEN

LIMERICK: We extend our congratulations to Aaron O’Sullivan who has being selected onto the Limerick Senior Football Panel. Aaron a fine goalkeeper of note joins Brian Fanning in the Limerick set up who play Wexford in the resumption of the Allianz Football League next Sunday in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale at 1pm. Another Pallasgreen link to the Limerick Senior Football is David McGuinness who is the Football Board Secretary.

LOTTO: No winner Monday October 5 draw; Numbers drawn were; 1,4,14, 25. Lucky dip winners; James Buckley, Ciaran O’Doherty, O Doherty Clan Red Deer, Cian Lonergan, Gerry & Gangie Gammell.

COVID AND SPORTS: The following restrictions apply to sports during Level 3, Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15. Indoors: Individual training only. Matches and events, No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter-county, and senior club championship, which should all take place behind closed doors.

PATRICKSWELL

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday October 5. The drawn numbers were 5, 21, 27 and 32. The Bonus Number was 1. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Kathleen Gillane and €20 each for Conor Murray, James O'Riordan, Jimmy McCarthy, Brendan Graham and Dan O'Riordan. Due to the introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Lotto has been postponed. The jackpot is €6,000.

MERCEDES DRAW: Enter the Limerick GAA Mercedes draw by Friday October 16 to win A Mercedes CLA 180. Get your €20 ticket online.

ST PATRICKS

COVID: Regrettably all GAA club games/blitzes are suspended. Underage training as of now can continue with strict Covid guidelines, we await further clarification and we will keep you all updated. Please respect all Covid guidelines and stay safe.

UNDERAGE NURSERY: A super first night in Rhebogue at the Friday night hurling nursery for our U6, U8 and U10. Big thanks to Gavin Mullins who worked on Functional Movements with all age groups, to All Ireland winner and GDA Paul Browne for his input, enthusiasm and support of our coaches and to all club coaches who helped. It was clear to see the fun and enjoyment the kids were having outside on a fresh October evening under the lights. Why not join in the fun, new members to our hurling nursery are very welcome indeed.

U21 AND JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Both championships have been suspended until further notice due to level 3 restrictions.

WATER BOTTLES: Water bottles have arrived!! Club crests and individually named. Club coaches will distribute this week.