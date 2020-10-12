Mayor leads tributes to Limerick's new sporting world champion Oisin O'Callaghan

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Collins has congratulated 17-year-old Oisin O’Callaghan who claimed the MTB Downhill Junior World Championship title on Sunday.

“This is a fantastic achievement by Oisin in taking the championship title in Austria," said Mayor Collins of Limerick’s new Mountain Bike World champion.

"Oisin’s dedication and commitment to his sport has certainly paid off and he is now on top of the world. It is an amazing win by the Ardpatrick teen, who has the superb facilities of Ballyhoura on his doorstep."

He added: “Many young people can only dream of winning world championships but it takes only a select few who can actually make this dream a reality. Oisin is now firmly in that category and his future in the sport looks bright".

On Sunday, O'Callaghan finished ahead of Great Britain pair Daniel Slack and James Elliott to win Ireland's first ever Downhill world title at the Mountain Bike Championships.

“Oisin’s skill and patience in negotiating the downhill terrain proved to be central to his success as competitor after competitor failed to match his time. Congratulations again on behalf of the people of Limerick," concluded the statement of congratulations.