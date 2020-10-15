Limerick Greyhound Stadium with three nights of racing for one week only

THERE were three nights racing this past week in Limerick Greyhound Stadium – an extra night on Friday. All behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Saturday’s card opened with an A7 525. Victory went to Some Pressure for Joe Devaney. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare in a time of 29.73. Second was Grange Begger for Donal Kelly.

It was the first part of a double for Devaney.

It was completed by the third race – Pressure Rogue winning an A3 550 in 30.23. Half a length back in second was Ballyregan Raven for the Kennedy Family syndicate.

Gerard Garrahy had a sprint winner with Tullygarvan Hill. The S7 350 was won in 19.21. Beaten, two and a half lengths, into second was Hucklebuck for Joe Shanahan.

Thomas Flanagan had Turn The Page as an A5 525 winner. In 28.82 the winner had 13 lengths of a winning margin. Back in second was Shug Avery for Myles Cummins.

The Walls of Tally Ho syndicate won with Tally Ho Midas in an A4 525. The winner’s time was 20.04. Three and a half lengths back in second was Irelands Call for Michael and Frank Browne.

Tuttles Jill won an A3 525 for the Fly Me To The Moon syndicate. The winning time was 29.24. Just beaten into second on the line was Bright Rory for Mary Lynch.

Liam Phelan had Code Hill as an A6 525 winner. In 29.26 the winner had nine and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Fink Wood for Pat Carey.

The Lost In Transit syndicate won with One Your Way in an A2 525. The Rachel Wheeler trained runner had two lengths to spare in a time of 28.82. Second was Ballyelan Bingo for Kathy Scanlon.

The was an A0 525 win for Jerry Griffin and the Bit Of Craic syndicate. The winning time was 28.77. Just beaten into second was Mohane Rosa for Cormac Davern.

The final race of the night was an A1 575 – won in 31.37 by Bright Night for trainer James Roche and owner Jimmy White. A length back in second was Patterdale Greg for Roger Mounsey.

There was also a 10 racecard on Friday.

Big Time Money opened the night with victory for Stephen McNamara in an ON3 535. In 29.31 the winner had six lengths to spare on the line. Second was Racenight Lulu for Kevin O’Shea.

Donal and Gary Cooney won with Boyneside Bobby in an ON2 525. A time of 29.15 secured a four lengths win. Second was Dannos Rambler for David Nolan.

Ballymac Rosa was a S5 350 winner for Gerry Howard. In 19.10 the winner had eight and three quarter lengths to spare on the line. Second was Firestorm Xena for Donncha McNamara.

James Kelly had Gurtnacrehy Bale as another sprint winner. The S4 350 was won in 18.86. Two and three quarter lengths back in second was Lovely Cresty for Cathal Meaney.

Blitz Son won for David Budd in a D4 750. The winning time was 42.66. Second, three quarters of a length back, was Crokers Paradise for Christopher Delaney.

Tallyho Hope won again for The Walls of Tally Ho syndicate. The A4 525 was won in 29.09. Half a length back in second was Clonlusk Dave for owners John Ciaran Hayes and James Kennedy.

Clearly Written won for Noel Nash and Gerry McManus in an A3 525. The Denis O’Malley trained runner had five and a half lengths to spare with a run of 28.82. Second was Madams Miami for Brenda Peters and Joe McCotter.

The final race on Friday was an A4 600 – won in 33.10 by Hazelhill Queen for Michael O’Connell. Second, four and a half lengths back, was Vigorous Boss for Ronny Wuyts.