Limerick football finalists confirm two club members have tested positive for Covid-19

JUST days after their Limerick senior football championship final appearance Ballylanders GAA club have confirmed two members of their club have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is unknown if the positive results relate to a player, official or a general club member.

The south Limerick GAA club confirmed the news on their social media channel this Thursday afternoon.

"They have informed the HSE tracing team of all their close contacts over this weekend and subsequently these will be hearing from them in due course," said the club statement of the two individuals.

"If anyone else should show symptoms please contact your GP," stressed the brief communication from the club.

Ballylanders suffered defeat to Adare in last Sunday's Irish Wire Products sponsored Limerick SFC final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.