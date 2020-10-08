Munster Rugby players will not return to High performance Centre today

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed this Thursday afternoon that staff and players will not return to the High Performance centre at UL this afternoon as the province awaits the full results of yesterday’s round of PCR testing.

The province will issue a further update once the full results are received.

Munster confirmed earlier this week that a senior squad member had tested positive for Covid-19. As a precaution the squad did not train on Tuesday.

Munster confirmed that the senior player who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week had not travelled with the squad to Wales for last weekend's Guinness PRO14 opening round game with the Scarlets.

A post on Munster's website this Thursday said the squad are expected to meet for their Captain’s Run tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 encounter again Edinburgh at Thomond Park (ko 7.35pm).