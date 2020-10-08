GAA set to stream Limerick's top of the table Allianz Football League tie with Wexford

LIMERICK'S vital promotion deciding Allianz Football League clash with Wexford looks set to be streamed live on the GAA's streaming service GAAGO.

The round six Division Four game takes place in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale on Sunday October 18 at 1pm.

Billy Lee's Limerick are currently top of the table with two games to play in the Allianz Football League.

With no supporters allowed at present due to Covid-19 restrictions, GAA officials have ensured a number of Allianz Football League games will be televised live across TG4 and RTE, while others will be available on the GAA's streaming service, GAAGO.

Victory and favourable results elsewhere could see Limerick promoted on Sunday week. Limerick journey to Sligo in their final round game on Saturday October 24.

In a most competitive division, Limerick, Wexford, Antrim, Wicklow and Sligo are all seperated by just points in the league table with two games to play.

The top two teams will be promoted to Division Three with the eventual table toppers crowned Division Four League champions.

It is expected there will be a subscription fee for watching the Limerick-Wexford match on GAAGo.