Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 20 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 20 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

MINOR: On Saturday evening Ahane Minor B Footballers beat Rathkeale on a score line of Ahane 0-12 Rathkeale 0-8 in their county final. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport.

Panel: A Murrihy, A Carroll, A Holmes, B Murphy, C Ryan, C Coulter, C Slattery-Wright, C O’Connell, E Madigan, E O’Leary, G Rowsome, J Butler, J Kelly, K Morrissey, L O’Mara, M Donnellan, O Furlong, P Donohoe, R Cronin, S Den Dikken, S O’Grady, T Marsden, W O’Leary.

CAMOGIE: The U16 A Camogie girls won the U16 A Plate Final against Killeedy on a score line of Ahane 1-10 Killeedy 2-6.

WELL DONE: Congratulations to all the players, mentors, and their families on two fantastic wins! Huge thanks to all the Covid Supervisors and all those that have made the games possible this year.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting for our cash for clobber fundraiser. We are accepting bags of unused/unwanted clothes, shoes (pairs only), handbags and belts and you can drop your bags to the club on a Monday evening between 5.30pm and 7pm.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on September 30. The numbers drawn were 10, 27, 28, 30. The €40 lucky dip went to Noel O’Sullivan Mount Russell, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 lucky dips went to Noreen Lawlor, Promotor Breda Walsh, Tina Whelan, Promotor Harrys, Sean O’Sullivan, West End, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Paul Power, Main St, Brendan O’Brien. The Jackpot remains at €13,000 with a new jackpot growing in the backround. The draw is on October 7 in the Pavillion.

CAMOGIE: Well done to the Junior Camogie team who won the Junior A plate v Patrickswell on Sunday on a scoreline of 3-15 to 0-5.

CAPPAMORE

U14 FOOTBALL: Mr Binman U14 Football Division 2B Championship Round 5 on Monday September, 28 – Full time Cappamore 1-10 to South Liberties/Crecora Mainister 2-5. Scorers: Mal Keogh 1-0, Evan Coleman 0-3, Shane O’Connor 0-2, Jake Slattery 0-2, Ben Ryan, Eamon Ryan and Colum Hanley 0-1 each.

U16 HURLING: In the Mr Binman U16 Hurling Division1 Shield Semi-Final on Wednesday September 30 in Caherdavin Full time Cappamore 2-11 to Na Piarsaigh 4-13. Scores: M Fitz 2-8, A Roulston, L Ryan, M Ryan 0-1 each.

JUNIOR B HURLING: In the Junior B Hurling Championship Final on Saturday October 3 in Caherconlish it finished Cappamore 2.12 Pallasgreen 2-15.

CAMOGIE: Our U16 camogie girls played their shield semi final against Mungret on Thursday, October 1 in Cappamore. Full time result Cappamore 3-6 Mungret 1-3.

U16 FOOTBALL: Mr Binman U16 Football Division 2 on Sunday October 4. Full time Cappamore 0-8 Killacolla Gaels 4-6.

LOTTO: September 28 draw. Numbers drawn 4, 19, 24, 26. Jackpot €9800. €20 lucky dip winners: JP Hartigan, Dromkeen, Jack O’Toole, Rearcross, Meadhbh O’Malley, Dromalty, Ciara Foley, c/o Tony Foley, Elaine Berkery, Alisha Gammell, c/o Sharon Coleman, Stasia Murphy, c/o Bernie Ryan, Walshe Family, c/o Ray Power, Lizzy Shanahan, Kieran Moore, Murroe.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 3, 9, 12 & 24. Lucky dip winners were Peggy Riordan, Declan O'Riordan, Helen Daly, John & Oliver and Donal O'Dwyer. Next week's jackpot will be €6,100 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9.30pm. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw takes place on Saturday October 31 - October's exclusive star prize is 2 nights luxurious accommodation in a deluxe room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens, including breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant, evening dinner for 2 plus bottle of house wine with meal, a bottle of prosecco & chocolates in your room upon arrival, late check out & the Shed Distillery visitor experience. Remember, at least half of your membership goes directly to our club, so we appreciate your support.

CROOM

GOLF: We are holding our annual Croom GAA Golf Classic in Adare Manor Golf Club on Saturday October 31 from 9am-12.30. Teams of 3 are €200. Tee box sponsorship €100. Format is 3 ball champagne scramble. Please contact Mickey Cahill 0851349959, Stephen Lucey 0879858726, or Johnny Fitzgerald 0868078703 for details and time sheet.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Last week we played Crecora in the county semifinal in a wet and windy St. Patrick's under lights. We started the game against the breeze and it was a cagey affair with scores difficult to come by. The half time score was 4 points to 2 for Crecora.

We missed a couple of chances at the start of the second half and Crecora kicked a couple of points and added scores from some soft frees but Brian Cregan struck for a goal which looped into the far corner over the keeper and this brought us back into the game. As the second half went on, we began to get some dominance and went ahead as we entered the last 5 minutes. As we entered injury time, we were 2 points ahead. The tension and pressure was mounting as we tried to see the game out but we lost the ball in contact in Crecora's half and they broke forward. Their player ran through the middle and should have been fouled or stopped but unfortunately the ball shifted back to the left corner of the large rectangle and a low shot to the opposite corner found its way into the net. We had 2 minutes to try and get an equaliser but unfortunately it wasn't to be. The final whistle went and we were bitterly disappointed to lose by 1-9 to 1-8. Thank you to all the players and management for their effort this year.

U12: Last week we played Monaleen away and had a fantastic win on a scoreline of 10-10 to 3-9. This was 5 wins in a row in the 11 a side U12 competition, and we have qualified for the 'A' Final.

On Sunday last in wet, windy and cold conditions, we welcomed Limerick Senior Hurler Aaron Gillane to partake in a hurling session and answer any questions the players and coaches had. The young players were in awe of their hurling hero as he presented each player with a gift of a hurley grip from his new range of hurling equipment. As a club we were delighted to welcome Aaron to Croom GAA and to be able to support his new business venture, AG Sports. All in Croom wish Aaron well for the future on and off the pitch. Additional thanks to club man and hurling coach Aidan Mangan who made time to take the U12 session again. The players relished Aidan's hurling sessions and gave their full attention and effort for the full 90mins. The afternoon was nicely topped off with one last treat for the players, the delivery of pizzas and drinks from the local Tasty Hut restaurant.

U10: Our U10 hurlers played Adare away last Friday. We had 17 players and it was a great game with plenty of effort and great skills shown. All players got their chance and were rotated in and out and tried in different positions. A lot of positives can be taken from the match and we look forward to further developing the skills over the next few weeks.

U8: Our U8 footballers played Bruff away last saturday. We split the teams into U7s and U8sand the games went very well. We had 16 players, 8 each in each age group. We are hoping to arrange some games against St. Patricks over the next couple of weeks. Coaches will be in touch with parents with details of training.

U6: Last Saturday, on a beautiful dry sunny morning in Fedamore today our U6s put on the Croom jersey for the first time. South Liberties, Knockainey & Fedamore also had teams participating. Croom put two teams out as we had 14 children available, and both teams played 3 ten minute matches. A big thank you to head coach Patsy Cahill for organising and to those who helped including Marcus Cregan, and Jennifer Cregan who looked after the first aid. Thank you to all the parents (and grandparents) who supported the kids today. It was a very enjoyable day and we look forward to the next day out.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn: 4, 9, 22, 31. No jackpot winner. Lucky dips of €20: Pa Reidy, Carrigeen, John Shanahan, Carrigeen; Olivia Nestor, Banogue; Callum Quirke, Garranror; Padraig Deady, Donaman.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this weeks Club Lotto Draw.Jackpot this week was €7,600.Numbers drawn were 17, 19, 23, 24. Lucky dip winners were John Carmody €40, Richard O Regan €20 and Mike Kirby €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online.

You can still enter this weekly draw by emailing your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday October 10 for a €7,650 prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 6th Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31. There is €10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. 50% of all membership goes directly to our own club. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

EAST BOARD

JUNIOR HURLING: Saturday evening in Caherconlish the final of the Junior B hurling championship took place between Pallasgreen and Cappamore. This was a match that was close all during the game at the half time break it was 5 pts a piece with both teams having goal chances in the first half. The second half it was Pallasgreen that had the better of the opening 15 minutes as they had pts from play and added a goal to go 5 up before the water break. Cappmore kept in touch with frees and scores from play but could get the goal required to bring it level. The game was almost up when Cappamore forced a turnover of possession and got a late goal to bring the game level at 1-11 a piece and then the referee blew for full time and it was into Extra time.

In extra time the first ten minutes it was again close 1-12 a piece at the break .

The 2nd 10 minutes it was Pallasgreen that got the upper hand with their 2nd goal and kept their lead despite a late Cappamore penalty they ran out winners of 2-15 to 2-12. Congratulations to Pallasgreen the Trophy was presented by East Board Chairman Sean Mckenna. Thanks to Caherline for the use of the Gaa field and to referee Sean Carey and his officials.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Junior B championship football final will be between Ballybricken-Bohermore and Knockane. Knockane qualified for the final with a 2-11 to 2-9 over Fedamore on Tuesday September 29 that game was played in Knocklong.

FEDAMORE

LOTTO: There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €16,600. The numbers were 6, 9, 14 and 19. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Ciara & Brian (Canada), Rose Clohessy, Denis Carmody Jnr and Joan O Grady. Next week's draw is on Sunday October 11 in Dempsey’s. Thanks for your support.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr. Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw continues each Monday night. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or any committee member. Alternatively you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. We really appreciate your support for our local draw. Results of the draw will also be posted each Monday to Facebook and Twitter. Results of Spin & Win Draw for Monday September 28: Tom Toomey - €50, Sophia, Zoey, Ed and Sadie O’Flaherty - €50, Donal O’Connor - €60.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Having concluded their group stage the previous Wednesday evening with a 1-9 to 1-4 win over Mungret, Fr. Caseys were paired against the same opposition in Saturdays County Semi-Final. This time without home advantage and the four day turn around, our team had another big task to repeat the feat and book their place in the county final for the third year in a row. Both sides traded points in the opening minutes before a fine point from Kevin Lane and an Elijah Riordan free put the Abbeyfeale men two points in front. Mungret kept in contention with a point against the strong breeze but an Eoghan O’Connell point before the first water break restored Fr. Caseys advantage.

Points from Conor Mullane and another Elijah free stretched the lead to four points as we neared half time. Mungret raised another white flag but the half concluded with another Elijah free to leave the scores Fr. Caseys 0-7, Mungret 0-3 at the break.

Now facing the strong breeze, Fr. Caseys knew they had a tough 30 minutes ahead and that task was made harder early in the second half when they were reduced to 14 players. The first ten minutes after the break totally belonged to Mungret and 1-1 without reply had the teams levelled. Fr. Caseys who now looked under pressure, responded perfectly however with first a pointed free from Eoghan O’Connell then a well struck goal from Jack Quinlivan.

Any idea that we had weathered the storm was ended when Mungret struck their second goal leaving just a single point between the teams with 10 minutes to play. The closing stages was nailing biting stuff with Oisin Woulfe putting the Abbeyfeale men two in front before a brace of points from Mungret levelled the scores as we headed to injury time. Had Mungret been more clinical with their free kicks they may have stolen victory but Fr. Caseys stood firm to force the game to extra time. The score after 60 minutes was Fr. Caseys 1-9, Mungret 2-6 and we now had 20 minutes of extra time to decide the encounter. Just one point was scored in the opening half of extra time, a great individual point from Morgan Scannell. The teams traded points early in the second period, Conor Mullane on target once more. Mungret threw everything forward in search of an equaliser but the Fr. Caseys defence marshalled by Liam Collins and Adam Fitzgerald held firm. On the counter, Fr. Caseys drew a vital free and Eoghan O’Connell made no mistake. As we entered injury time Cathal McCoy ensured our place in the final with a fine point from play to leave three points between the teams at the final whistle. The full time score was Fr. Caseys 1-13, Mungret 2-07. After a very tough 80 minutes of football, Fr. Caseys are back in the county final albeit with some scares along the way. The county final will now see us face local rivals Newcastle West.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

FUND-RAISER: Fr. Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to please support this important fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family & friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fund-raising initiative.

GALBALLY

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: The Junior Footballers lost Ballylanders in Glenroe on Sunday night last by 2-7 to 1-8 and must now beat Banogue to reach the South Semi Final. The team was Kevin Denihan, Michael Dwyer, Frank Cussen, Patrick Gleeson, Billy Donoghue, Tom Davern, Cathal Flynn, Paddy Donovan Eoinsy Sheehan (1-0), Podge Hyland (0-1), Conor Henebry, Pa Murphy, Niall Kearney, Jack Donovan (Capt)(0-6), Jonathan Scully (0-1). Subs: Nathan O’Byrne, Darren Sheedy, Conor O Mahony.

U14: The U14 Footballers beat St Kierans by 2-5 to 2-2 to qualify for the County Final. The squad was Paul McGrath, Tiernan Ryan, Jason O’Mahoney, Phillip Ryan, James Gallagher, Jamie McGrath, Jack Gallagher, Eoghan Beston, Hugh Flanagan, Evan Sheedy, Declan Heavey, James Gallagher, Donnacha Walsh, Billy Kiely, Oran Sheedy, Oisin Crowley, Jamie O’Shea, Scott Kelly.

FUND-RAISING: The Latest Split the Pot Winner was Maresa Cummins who was the lucky winner of €234. Next draw is in O’Connell’s Bar, Galbally on Saturday October 10. We encourage all players to support this venture. The bigger the pot, the bigger the prize.

GARRYSPILLANE

LOTTO: Results Monday October 5. Numbers 13, 22, 24, 26. No Winner. Lucky Dip Winners: Richard Stapleton, Michael Maunsell, Kevin Meade, Eoin Stapleton & Alice Meagher. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, the Hill Bar, The Weclome Inn & Online. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next Draw Saturday October 31. Five draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online at Join Club Limerick Draw.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to TJ Ryan and St. Thomas’s of Galway on winning 3 in a row Senior County

FUND-RAISING: Garryspillane GAA will host a monster Auction on October Bank Holiday Monday October 26 2.30 to 4.30 in Knocklong Hall. Items for auction include: Farm machinery, Coal, turf, Firewood, Hotel breaks, golf vouchers, animal feeds, Round bales, animal dosing, furniture and much more. We would like your support where possible. We would be very much obliged if you would consider providing us with items, services, sponsorship or just come along on the day. Any items big or small will be greatly appreciated. No rubbish please. Proceeds will go towards the ongoing development in the GAA field and the preparation of teams for 2021. Support your local GAA club. For further information or Donation please contact any of the following Sherry Ryan 087 6229693, Donie Ryan 087 9632851, Liam Russell 086 8072856; Michàel O'Donnell, Jim Dooley, Frankie Carroll, TJ Ryan Damien Fitzgerald, Billy HartyJnr, Corona Ryan, James Ryan, Fan Maunsell or Enda Corbett. All covid guidelines will be strictly followed on the day.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

UNDERAGE: U14 Shield Final – Hospital Herbertstown 2-4 Shannon Gaels 7-5. Hard luck team and management. Massive well done to our U10 hurlers who had a mighty tussle with Pallasgreen under the lights during the week, just about coming out on top after an excellent match. Well done to our u8 team who took on Caherconlish who were provided with a treat after by the hosts, thank you.

LOTTO: Draw Monday September 27. Jackpot was €4,800. Numbers drawn were 1, 6, 29, 30. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: Chris McGrath, Sarah O'Carroll, Cafe, Bernie Murphy, Liam Ellevsen. Sellers prize €40: Eric McNulty. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, any player, any committee member, our ticket sellers, local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in Lough Rynn Castle. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. Join Online or contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: In the Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final were lost 1-10 to 1-11 to Newcastle West. The curtain came down on our playing session as our footballers fell to an agoni sing one point defeat. This was a cagey affair through out, the teams exchanged points to leave it 2 each at the water break, Denis O’Dea getting both our points. We had the aid of the breeze, Denis converted three more points (one free) to leave it 0-5 to 0-4 at the break. We now faced into the breeze, Newcastle West soon drew level. However a fine team move saw James O’Regan setting up Daniel Holton for a super goal. Denis O’Dea again pointed and so we hit the final water break 1-6 to 0-6 ahead. However Newcastle West converted a penalty and the pointed to edge ahead for the first time. Denis O’Dea soon equalised and Sean O’Dea also responded to a Newcastle West point to leave it level entering the final straight. Scores were hard to come by but the commitment and entertainment value was enthralling. Newcastle West edged ahead with a point from the left. Had we anything left to respond, that was soon answered when that man Denis O’Dea worked an opening and proved he was two footed as he pointed off his right foot. The final whistle sounded soon after, signaling extra time. Newcastle West got the only point of the first half to nudge ahead. Now against the breeze could we respond yet again ? The lads showed great character, almost out on their feet defenders like David Murphy, Paudie O’Keefe and Fionn Murphy took the fight to Newcastle West. Danny Holton squeezed over a super equaliser, it looked like penalties could be on the cards. However Newcastle West again took the lead, try as we might we could not grab a deserved equaliser. The players put in a huge effort during the year in both codes and must be commended. Our management team worked really hard, as did Mairead at first aid and Garry on equipment. In this dark days during Covid 19 the team provided fabulous entertainment to our loyal supporters. Team Pearse Close, Shane Smalle, Paudie O’Keefe, David Murphy, Daniel Gleeson, Fionn Murphy, James Daly, Sean O’Dea, Paudie Ahern, Jack Franklin, Denny Ahern, Christopher O’Dea, Danny Holton, Willie O’Keefe, Denis O’Dea. Sub used James O’Regan

LOTTO: Draw made September 28. Numbers drawn 1, 16, 19, 24. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Anna Gleeson, Mike Greene, Nuala Dillon, Jimmy Ryan. Sellers Prize: John O’Dea. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in Kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 2,15,24,30.The following are lucky dip winners: Nora Condon promoter Nora Condon, Kevin O Grady promoter Scanlons, Tony Mullane promoter Caoimhe Danaher, Kyle Sheehan promoter Caoimhe Danaher, Ger Downes promoter Ger Downes. Promoters Prize Nora Condon. Inhouse Draw Mary Collum. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw. Tickets will be on sale in advance of the draw from 8pm to 9pm Thursday evenings in The Resource Centre or at Bord na nOg training on Monday nights or alternatively play online. All online entries must be logged before 8pm on the Thursday evening of the draw .Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Due to the country moving to level 3 Covid restrictions the next Club Lotto draw will be held in The Halla Beag Thursday October 8 at 9pm behind closed doors. Your support is greatly appreciated.

COMBINED PARISH DRAW: The October Combined Parish Draw took place last Thursday October 1st in Halla Beag. Following were the October winners: First prize €500 Catherine Hartigan, 2nd prize €150 Eithne Fitzpatrick, 3rs prize €100 Tom Leahy, Extra prizes of €50 each Mike Cantillon and Joe Lenihan. Next draw will be held on Thursday November 5th. If interested in joining contact any member of the GAA, Community Council, Ahalin Parents Assocation or Camogie. Thank you for your continued support.

RESULT: U12 football league Knockaderry 6-5 Cappamore 0-1.

MONALEEN

CONDOLENCES: All at Monaleen GAA Club would like to extend sincere sympathy to the Kelliher family on the sad passing of Eoghan. Eoghan was part of our 2005 panels and will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and school mates. We extend our deepest condolences to his heartbroken family at this time. Club members formed a guard of honour for the Funeral Mass on Saturday, lining the road from Eoghan's home to Monaleen Church for 1pm Mass. Eoghan's cortege also passed his home again after the Mass as members lined the route from the church again. Club members also lit candles in memory of Eoghan on Friday night in their homes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mick and Maria, Aisling, Shane and Brian, relatives and friends at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, October 1 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 15, 17, 22 and 26. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were T. Gavin, Peafield; J. Lydon, Bru na Gruadan; C O'Flynn, Glantan; Lukas/ Helen Leos. Thank you for your continued support.

U16 HURLERS: Well done to Monaleen U16 hurlers and management team who defeated Doon at St Enda's on Sunday to reach the Division 1 county final.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Commiserations to the minor footballers who suffered a narrow 2-8 to 2-5 defeat to Newcastle West in the county premier minor football semi-final.

JUNIOR ​CAMOGIE: Sunday, October 4, 2020 will be remembered by all involved with Monaleen Camogie for a long time. A day of huge significance for the club as we won our first adult camogie title. Monaleen – Junior A champions 2020. This was the club's third season competing at adult level and, having lost a semi-final last year by one point, there was a hunger within the group for success this year. A talented Galbally team were our opponents in South Liberties on Sunday. It was a low scoring but extremely competitive match with never more that a score between the teams. Galbally defended very well but Caoimhe Lyons and Ella Hession kept the scoreboard ticking over getting points at vital stages. The decisive score came just before the second water break with a great move from Grace Clohessy finished off by Aine Doyle. A goal from Galbally in the final quarter made for a nail biting finale but Monaleen won 1-7 to 1-6. The celebrations could begin and a delighted Megan O’ Mara collected the cup on behalf of a panel of fantastic camogie players. A lot of people were involved over the last 15 years or more in getting Monaleen Camogie to this stage and this day was the culmination of that work. So a big thank you to everyone. Panel: Caitlin Bonfil; Saoirse Lane; Grainne Fullen; Niamh Doyle; Ruth Heavey: Laura Hession; Clodagh Power; Megan O’Mara; Ellen Regan Magner; Ella Hession; Caoimhe Lyons; Lucy D’Arcy; Aoife Doyle; Aine Doyle; Amy Burke; Aoife Sheehan; Aoife Nelligan; Juliette Pinson; Emily O’Halloran; Niamh Moloney; Eimar Morgan; Grace Clohessy; Mia O'Halloran; Amy Kavanagh; Avril Kinnerk; Keelin Corcoran; Aoife D’Arcy; Kim Comerford.

U16 CAMOGIE: Commiserations to our U16 team who lost the County A Final against a strong Newcastle West team. This team have shown great skill, determination and effort throughout this campaign, but it was not to be their night. Well done to all the players, coaches and mentors. We are very proud of this group of girls and the future is very bright for this team.

U12 CAMOGIE: Our U12 team played at home to St Ailbes on Sunday at Peafield. Playing against the breeze in the first half Monaleen went into the break 2 points up. A good second half from Monaleen saw them come away with a 5 point win.

U11 CAMOGIE: Our U11 played at home to Blackrock Effin on Sunday morning in Peafield, a good competitive match for this team who are showing very promising development.

U9 CAMOGIE: Well done to all the girls on Sunday on a really gutsy performance against a physically stronger (and older) Mungret side in their first official game as u10s. The games today were worth any amount of training sessions, the future is bright for this group going forward.

U8 CAMOGIE: Our U8 played away to Murroe-Boher on Sunday morning. Great to see this group get their first game of this season underway. Well done to all involved.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

MINOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-8 Rathkeale 4-9. This is our second Minor team in Football and they have played a blinder so far in the championship where the coaches have been putting more attention to the style of play from the lads more than the score on the board. They made it to the Semi Final with their great team work and put in a fantastic effort in this game from start to finish when they played Rathkeale in Croagh on Sunday September 27.

UNDERAGE: In U6 to U12 football and hurliing our young boys have been very busy attending a lot of matches both at home and away. Well done to our players as they have shown a great improvement during the last few months after returning from lock down.

U16 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 2-13 Cois Laoi Gaels 1-13. On Wednesday September 30 Mungret St. Pauls Division 1 hurling team traveled to Kilbreedy for the Shield Semi Final. This team have given everything that has been asked of them and it is paying off for them as they secured a place in the Shield final after a belter of a game. The final will be against Na Piarsaigh.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-5 Na Piarsaigh 2-10: The Semi Final was played in Clarina on a sunny but slightly breezy day on Saturday October 3. The game was level by the first water break but Na Piarsaigh took a slight lead by the half time whistle going 1-7 to 2-1 up. By the second water break Na Piarsaigh had pulled further ahead having tapped in a second goal and added on another three points while Mungret St. Pauls only scored another 2 points. The last quarter left Na Piarsaigh scoreless but Mungret St. Pauls tried but were unsuccessful in getting in any more goals, they did add on another 2 points to leave the gap at 5 points and a place in the final to Na Piarsaigh.

PREMIER MINOR FOOTBALL: On a blustery Saturday, 3 October 2020 in Mick Neville Park Mungret St. Pauls met with Fr. Caseys for the second time in 4 days having played each other on the Wednesday Fr. Caseys were the winners by 5 points. Having played this game Mungret St. Pauls knew what they were up against. This team have been plagued by injury from before their first game they still pulled together and gave everything they had to the match. In the Semi Final both sides opened with 2 points each, Fr. Caseys then took a 2 point lead by the first water break and coming back from it they added another 2 points. Mungret St. Pauls came back with one point but Fr. Caseys were quick to reply with their seventh point before half time to lead by 4 points. The second half Mungret St. Pauls had the inconsistent breeze behind them and with the game barley started Fr. Caseys were knocked down to 14 players. It only took two scores for Mungret St. Pauls to level the game when they scored a goal and a point. Fr. Caseys squeeze in two more points before the second water break. Back on the pitch and a chance for Mungret St. Pauls was successful when they scored their second goal of the game. Both sides added on one more point but a free for Mungret St. Pauls leveled the game to bring the game into extra time. Fr. Caseys were back to 15 men for the extra time and it was Mungret St. Pauls turn to be down to 14 men after 9 minutes of play with no scores, this gave Fr. Caseys their free to take a one point lead and the only score in this half of extra time. The second ten minutes saw Mungret St. Pauls playing into the breeze, both sides shared a point each but try as they could Mungret St. Pauls were stopped each time they went for a goal while Fr. Caseys added on another two poin ts to win the game by 3 points. Well done to the players and management for all the effort they have put into the championship and for getting to the Semi Final with all the hurdles they have had to overcome. We look forward to seeing them back on the pitch for next years championship when all the injuries have healed. Team: Casey Tanyi, Conor White, David Hassett, Jack McCarthy, Colin Rochford, JJ Harrington, Ciaran Uwatse, Conor Galvin (1-0), James Killian, Brian O'Meara (0-1), Mark Moroney, Cillian O'Gorman (1-2), Darragh O'Hagan (0-3, 0-3 from frees), David Geary (0-1), Jack Sommers, Daragh Bridgeman, Billy Molyneaux, Conor O'Halloran, Odhran O'Dwyer, Jason Hassett, David Guilfoyle, Ciaran Kenny, Liam Moran, Darragh O'Connor, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss. Management; Jim Moran, John Rochford, Ken O'Connor, Liam O'Gorman, Tom Bridgeman.

U16 DIVISION 3 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-4 Knockainey 4-2. This Shield Semi Final was played in Knockainey on Sunday October 4, as this is our second team in the age group it's average age would be 14 as they played against Knockainey. This was a hard fought battle with Mungret St. Pauls putting it up to Knockainey and never letting their heads drop as they concentrated on their play on the pitch more than on the scoreboard. We would like to Thank the players for putting everything they had into each group game and this Semi Final. We look forward to seeing them play the Division 1 championship next year.

JUNIOR CAMOGIE: Mungret St. Pauls 4-4 Doon 1-9. The weather from start to finish was arctic during the Final in Blackrock on Sunday October 4 with the rain falling nonstop it was tough conditions for both teams. Mungret St. Pauls got off the mark early getting 2 points in before Doon replied with a point from a free. Mungret St. Pauls got an opportunity to go further ahead when they scored their first goal just before the water break. Doon must of had a few stern words said at the water break as they came flying out and took a lead with a goal and 2 points. This did not sit well with our ladies and with the breeze behind them there was no guarantee if it would help or hinder a score but in this case it helped as a free from out the field was struck to go over the bar the sliotar dropped and ducked itself under the crossbar to give Mungret St. Pauls their second goal and the lead back. Half time score was Mungret St. Pauls 2-2 Doon 1-4. The second half was a tougher one for Mungret St. Pauls as they were now playing into the rain fall and the breeze, but they have proved they can overcome these obstacles and work with what they have. Doon reopened the score with a pointed free, Mungret St. Pauls shot in their third goal which spured Doon on and they scored another 2 points to leave Mungret St. Pauls with only a one point lead at the second water break. The next 3 scores all came from frees with Mungret St. Pauls getting 2 of them. A fresh pair of legs in the forwards in injury time and being placed directly infront of the goals gave Mungret St. Pauls their forth goal and security of a 5 point lead. Doon kept the pressure but were not successful as they only managed another point before the final whistle. Well done to the ladies on bringing a cup back to the club after a few weeks of heart break with all codes we eventually got on the right side of the scoreboard in a final this year which is a great boost for the club as well as our players, management and supporters, Thank You ladies. Team; Marie Lyons, Jenny Lynch, Sophie O'Brien, Molly MacMahon, Fiona Meehan, Aisling McGuckin, Eimear Quinn, Ailbhe Larking (1-3, 1-3 from frees), Tara Nealon, Niamh O'Keeffe (1-1), Bronagh Byrne, Clare O'Meara, Sinead Madden, Eimear O'Keeffe (1-0), Jenny Ryan, Fiona O'Brien (1-0), Eva Bromell, Aine Joyce, Fioan O'Brien, Aoife Donovan, Niamh Browne, Alannah McDonagh, Isobel Archer, Ciara Flahive, Aisling McGuinness, Aoife Morrissey. Management; Mike Lynch, John MacMahon, Sinead Hickey, Jenni O'Malley.

NA PIARSAIGH

U14 FOOTBALL: Congratulations go to the management and entire group of players who were crowned U14 County Champions in the B grade on Sunday against a gallant Galtee Gaels side. Played in breezy conditions on the Childers Road at Claughaun GAA Club it was our lads who made the early running. Two fine points inside the first few minutes from Mark Hogan and Eoin Brosnan settled us well and we were playing some great football. However the scoreboard was not reflecting our dominance which is always a dangerous situation and this scoreline remained the same going into the water break. The second part of the first half proved crucial and where we took a stranglehold on the game. First the very industrious Mark Hogan was on hand to raise our first green flag of the contest. This was swiftly followed by Jamie Quigley who slotted cooly home our second goal on the stroke of half time Half time it was 2-2 to 0-1 in our favour. We started the third quarter in similar fashion and by the water break we had added another two goals courtesy of two great strikes from Tadhg Mullane and Tommy Glynn to make it 4-2 to 0-1. The final few minutes we added two more points from Daragh Horkan and Tommy Glynn to seal an excellent victory on a final score line of Na Piarsaigh 4-4 Galtee Gaels 0-1. The full squad of players included Ben O Regan, Daragh Jordan, PJ Bailey, Louis Murphy, Thomas Fitzgerald, John O Keefe, Ronan Benson, Leon Power, Daragh Horkan, Mark Hogan, Tadhg Mullane, Bobby Amudson, Eoin Brosnan, Joseph Corcoran, Tommy Glynn, Lloyd Costelloe, Cillain Tobin, Adam Fitzimons, Pearse McCarthy, Jamie Quigley, Adam Hallihan, Sean Harrington, David O Keefe, Rhys Meehan. Management team of Joe Hogan, Shane Fitzgerald and Declan Benson

LOTTO: The weekly lotto jackpot is now at €2900. Last weeks lucky dip winners were Michael Walsh, Niamh Hickey and Frank Kavanagh. The sellers prize was won by Marina Delaney Tickets can be dropped to the club for 7pm but no later than 7.50pm for an 8pm draw.

FUNDAMENTAL MOVEMENT: Our weekly FUNdamental movement classes continue each Wednesday evening from 6 to 7pm. Classes are open for all 5 to 10 year olds.

DAVID BOURKE MEMORIAL: Our annual memorial Tournament for the late David Bourke was held on Saturday afternoon where our visitors were Monaleen. A good afternoon of hurling in which a fine array of skills were on show. We thank all those who organised and helped out on the day especially our minor hurlers who rallied to the cause to help out on the day.

NEWCASTLE WEST CAMOGIE

COUNTY FINAL: The Limerick U16 A Championship final played in the Bog Garden, Rathkeale on Thursday last. It resulted in a 1-14 to 1-6 victory over Monaleen. These two rivals faced each other in the same final last year and on that occasion Monaleen were victorious, coming away with the win by 2 points. NCW had come away with some decent wins in the lead up to this Championship final but they knew their encounter with Monaleen would be a battle of epic proportions.

It took 8 mins for the first score of the game to get on the board and that was for NCW and they scored 3 points in a three min space, Monaleen hit the score board on the 12th min & The battle erupted between the two, Monaleen keeping NCW scoreless for almost 10 mins. The intensity & pace of the game was a feast for spectators. A goal in this half settled NCW and Half time finished 1-6 to NCW Monaleen 0-4.

The battle resumed for 2nd half and both opening scores were a point resulting from frees, Which will give an insight into the magnitude of the crusade between both sides. NCW were impressive with their plays, Diagonal balls, Balls into space for their team mates, work rate intensified, They closed down players with their strength and used their skill to clear ball from danger, Monaleen scored a Goal in this half and although there was quiet a distance between the teams still of 7 points, NCW did not rest, they upped the ante even more, their fitness, Intelligent plays and skill were proving difficult for Monaleen, who it has to be said are a superb team, to overcome. Up to the whistle being blown neither team waned but NCW were decisive, they had a hunger that needed to be satisfied and they came away triumphant.

Scores: Lilly Duggan (0-3) of which 2 frees, Rebecca becky Fitzpatrick (0-05), Ciara McAuliffe (0-02), Roisin Corbett (0-3 F), Robyn Lyons (0-1), Caoimhe Smith (1 goal).

Team: Leah Quinlan, Antonia Madigan, Isobel Brudair, Keelin O Brien, Molly Murphy, Lucy O Brien, Roisin Corbett, Tara McGowan, Ellie Woulfe, Robyn Lyons, Rebecca Fitzpatrick, Lilly Duggan, Caoimhe Smith, Lauren Ambrose, Ciara McAuliffe, Ava Baynham, Rebecca Fitzgibbon, Maria Cagney, Kate Foley, Rebecca Cremin, Clodagh O Keefe, Lauren Kelly, Faye Duggan.

Manager Thomas Duggan, Coach Mike Murphy, Coach James Mccarthy, Liaison Sarah Duggan, First Aid Margaret Corbet, Deirdre Baynham, Covid Officer Sharon Lyons.

PALLASGREEN

JUNIOR HURLING: Even though the match went to extra time Pallas deserved their win over neighbours Cappamore in the divisional final in Caherconlish last Saturday evening. Pallas started the brightest but missed several good scoring chances before Cappamore took a two point lead. It was a game that won’t be remembered for free flowing hurling but the dramatic finish in normal time when a calamity of errors which led to Cappamore equalizing with a goal with time almost up. A stop start game in dry but cold conditions for the spectators the scoreline at the first water break was 0-2 to 0-4 in Cappamore’s favour each. The Pallas scores coming from Aaron Greene (0-2). The resumption wasn’t much better with Aaron Greene (0-2) and Jonathon Deere (0-1) adding to Pallas total at half time 0-5 each. The second period saw Pallas score first, a 65 by Jonathon Deere to put them ahead for the first time. The tempo upped a bit but Pallas found it hard to forge ahead of a gritty Cappamore side. The second water break Pallas found themselves ahead by 0-9 to 0-7. Following a synctillating run by Aaron Greene who found Padraig Franklin and in return rattled the Cappamore net to put Pallas ahead by 1-9 to 0-8. Pallas added another point through an Aaron Greene free 1-10 to 0-8 and looking like winners, but Cappamore fought their way back into the contest by knocking over three points in succession. With the finish line insight, Aaron Greene with another free left a goal in it. The game was now at the referee’s discretion and then the drama unfolded. A short puck out was fumbled by the Pallas defence and in a scramble to recover, Cappamore capitalized to force a draw 1-11 each at full time. In the first half of extra time the scores were deadlocked at 1-12 each. Pallas forged ahead with a point from Robert O’Donnell 1-13 to 1-2 then the same player with an exquisite pass to John O’Connell who goaled 2-13 to 1-12 two more points from Donnocha Looby and Robert O’Donnell sealed the title. Cappamore had the last say with a goal from a penalty to leave the final scoreline Pallas 2-15 Cappamore 2-12. The last action of the day saw Captain John Barry receiving the cup from the East Board Official. Team; D McMahon, C Roche, PJ Butler, E Mulcahy, L O’Dwyer, J Deere (0-2), D O’Dea, P O’Dwyer, S Bradshaw, A Greene (0-9), P Franklin(1-0), A O’Sullivan, R O’Donnell (0-2), J Barry, J O’Connell (1-1). Subs; T O’Mahoney, A Hanley, A Keogh, D Hayes, D Looby (0-1).

LOTTO: No winner Monday September 28 draw; Numbers drawn were; 3, 6,17,25. Lucky dip winners; Molly Murnane, PJ Daly, Joanne Roche, Nancy Ryan, PJ & Michelle Cronin. €100 Centra voucher winner Aisling & Kaci Fraher.

PATRICKSWELL

CAMOGIE: Hard luck to the Junior Ladies who lost the County Plate Final.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday September 28. The drawn numbers were 9, 10, 24 and 29. The Bonus Number was 20. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Joseph Lynch and €20 each for Joe Synan, Tony McGrath, Billy Fitzgerald, Maria Bucke and John Quaid.