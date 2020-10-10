Limerick Cross-Country Championships take centre stage

TAKING place at the Demesne Newcastle West and hosted by West Limerick AC, there was a strong turnout from Limerick’s best athletes, both Senior and Juvenile, for last weekend's Limerick Senior, Intermediate and Juvenile Even-age Cross Country Championships.

Meanwhile, Limerick Novice, Masters and Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country has been postponed until November 1 due to the Covd-19 Level 3 restrictions. However, this will only happen if restrictions are by then reduced to Level 2.

On a course perfect for Cross Country on Sunday last, conditions were dry and increasingly windy as the day progressed.

It was a well organised and well timed event with very positive feedback from the athletes. Well done to all who helped to make the day a tremendous success

Juvenile Girls

Over 1000m Eavan Lyons (West Limerick) took Gold in 3:38, Silver went to teammate Leyna Cussen (3:50) while Limerick AC’s Ciara McCarthy (3:54) completed the podium.

At U12, Ellen Goggin (Dooneen) was winner in 5:38 followed in 2nd by Aimee Whelan from Limerick A.C (5:54) and Sophia Meaney (Dooneen) 3rd in 5:57.

At U14, over 3000m Orla O’Shaughnessy (Dooneen) edged Abby Yelverton (Limerick AC) for Gold 10:05 to 10:07. Mai McKenna (Dooneen) was just a whisker further behind in 3rd (10:08).

Amy Enright of An Brú was 4th in her first ever xc race (10:31). Team 1st Dooneen 19 pts. At U16 Eimear Bourke (West Limerick) took Gold in 19:49.

Juvenile Boys

Darragh Whelan (Limerick AC) was first U10 in 3:18, followed in 2nd by Darragh Collins West Limerick in 3:25 and Robert Purtill (Dooneen) in 3rd in 3:32.

Cuan Kilroy (Dooneen) was best U12 in 5:39 followed by the St. Mary’s duo of Cathal Geary (5:45) and Patrick O’Donnell (5:55).

Jack Crowley took the U14 title for Dooneen in 9:55 followed by early leader Charlie Casey of An Brú in 9:59 with Garvan Lyons taking the final podium place for West Limerick (10:04).

Team 1st Limerick AC 17 pts. Dooneen’s Alan McCutcheon won at U16 (13:51) with Alan Gladysz taking Silver for Limerick AC (14:23) and Ross O’Carroll (Dooneen) was third in 14:35. Samuel Logan (Limerick AC) won the U18 contest in 17:51 with Conor Goulding 2nd for West Limerick in 19:52

Senior Women

Emerald’s Amy O’Donoghue was a convincing winner, taking a first Limerick Senior Cross Country title on the 4k course in 17:46.

Murna Griffin on her debut for Dooneen took second place overall and the Intermediate title in 18:15 with clubmates Rosemary Ryan 3rd in 18:25 and Róisín Doran 4th in 19:21.

An excellent display from Fiona Bourke took her to fifth place in 19:38, just ahead of 6th placed Shona O’Flynn (Dooneen) 19:41. Dooneen retained their Senior Women’s team title 15 pts with West Limerick second on 38.

Intermediate results 1st Murna Griffin (Dooneen) 18:15, 2nd Róisín Doran (Dooneen) (19:21) 3rd Fiona Bourke (West Limerick) (19:38). Dooneen also took the Intermediate team title with 22 pts. West Limerick were 2nd with 38.

Senior Men

In the men’s 6k event the early leader was Niall O’Callaghan of West Limerick. However the front gradually settled into a tussle between An Brú’s Niall Shanahan and the winner of the past two years Declan Moore of Bilboa.

The An Brú athlete pulled away in the last few hundred metres to take a deserved first Limerick Senior XC Title in 27:28. Declan Moore (Bilboa) was a close second in 27:33 and teammate John Kinsella was 3rd in 27:53.

Declan Guina of West Limerick was 4th in 28:29 with Karl Lenihan West Limerick 5th (29:10) and Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) 6th in 29:32. There was a first team title since 2014 for West Limerick as 27 points saw off Limerick AC who were second with 41. Bilboa took the team Bronze with 53 pts and Dooneen on 63 pts were 4th.

The Intermediate champion was Karl Lenihan of West Limerick in 29:10 with Tom Shanahan (Limerick AC) 2nd in 29:32 and Mike Sheehy (West Limerick) 3rd in 29:32.

West Limerick also took the team title with a total of 43 pts from Limerick AC in 2nd with 53. Dooneen were 3rd with 86. There was 47 athletes overall in the male field and 19 women.