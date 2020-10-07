Sky Sports confirm line-up of 14 live inter-county 2020 GAA Championship games
SKY Sports have confirmed their 2020 GAA Championship schedule.
Sky Sports will broadcast 14 live GAA fixtures in both football and hurling throughout the 2020 championship season and all will be on Sky Sports Mix - the move means all Sky customers, even those who don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, will get to watch the 14 games.
The Sky Sports punditry team will be Kieran Donaghy, Peter Canavan, Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning. Dave McIntyre, Mike Finnerty, Nicky English and Paul Earley will provide commentary, while Gráinne McElwain will join Brian Carney as co-host of Sky Sports’ GAA coverage.
Sky Sports will commence its live coverage with Dublin v Laois in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship on October 24.
The Sky schedule doesn't include any Limerick games in the Munster Championship.
The opening eight games of the 14 game schedule are exclusively live on Sky Sports Mix - the four All-Ireland semi finals and two All-Ireland finals will also be live on RTE Television.
Sky Sports Mix is available in approximately 900,000 homes in Ireland on Sky Channel 416 and Virgin channel 409.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, October 24 at 6pm - Dublin v Laois in Leinster SHC
Saturday, October 31 at 1.15pm - Monaghan v Cavan in Ulster SFC
Saturday, October 31 at 3.30pm - Cork v Waterford in Munster SHC
Saturday, November 7 at 3.45pm - All Ireland SHC Qualifier
Saturday, November 7 at 6.15pm - Dublin v Westmeath in Leinster SFC
Saturday, November 14 at 1.15pm - Donegal/Tyrone v Armagh/Derry in Ulster SFC
Saturday, November 14 at 3.45pm - All-Ireland SHC Qualifier
Saturday, November 21 at 3.45pm - All Ireland SHC Quarter Final
Saturday, November 28 at 6pm - All-Ireland SHC Semi Final
Sunday, November 29 at 4pm - All-Ireland SHC Semi Final
Saturday, December 5 at 5.30pm - All-Ireland SFC Semi Final
Sunday, December 6 at 3.30pm - All Ireland SFC Semi Final
Sunday, December 13 at 3.30pm - All-Ireland SHC Final
Saturday, December 19 at 5pm - All-Ireland SFC Final
