Camogie Association confirm suspension of all club games ​at all levels

THIS Tuesday, the Camogie Association confirmed that all club camogie games ​at all levels are suspended with immediate effect.

The camogie statement comes almost 24-hours after a similar move from the GAA and Ladies Football Association.

Limerick Camogie has completed it's senior, intermediate and junior championship but does have games remaining elsewhere in it's Fixture Schedule.

At inter-county level, Limerick are due to play Westmeath in round one of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship on the weekend of October 17/18.

According to the camogie statement "the decision has been taken in the interest of public safety".

This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government's National Framework for Living with Covid-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

"The Camogie Association will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly. The Camogie Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed," concluded the statement.