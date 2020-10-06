Munster Rugby confirm senior player has tested positive for Covid-19

MUNSTER Rugby have been assisting a senior player who has tested positive for Covid-19, the province confirmed this Tuesday.

In a statement, Munster confirmed that the latest PCR testing carried out on Monday at the HPC had returned a positive result for a player who is asymptomatic. To remove any doubt of a potential false positive the player will be retested tomorrow.

The individual, who was not part of the travelling group at the weekend, and six other players identified by Munster Rugby as potential close contacts, are currently self-isolating. This approach of identifying possible close contacts is in line with the caution we have taken to this issue, these players may not be deemed close contacts by the HSE.

As a precautionary measure the squad and academy will not train at the HPC today.

The HSE have been notified for contract tracing purposes.

Further PCR testing will take place tomorrow at the HPC with a return to scheduled training planned for Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, said: "As an immediacy we are taking every precaution by standing down training today.

"We are going to complete another round of PCR testing tomorrow so that we can return to training on Thursday.

"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and HSE in this regard."