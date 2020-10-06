IRFU issues guidelines to clubs on what rugby activity can take place in Level 3

RUGBY Guidelines For Level 3 Restrictions have been shared with rugby clubs by the IRFU.

From this Wednesday morning October 7, clubs under the jurisdiction of the Government of Ireland will be subject to Level 3 restrictions as per their Plan For Living With COVID-19. These restrictions will be in place for a period of 3 weeks.

No rugby games can take place with the exception of those 'deemed exempt under government guidelines'.

The fixtures which will be permitted to take place during Level 3 are those where an adult team can be linked to a national competition.

These include:

*Energia Men's and Women's Community Series matches

* Energia Man's and Women's All-Ireland League matches

* U20 Premier matches

* Adult provincial qualifying league matches (Second XVs of senior clubs are not exempt as they cannot progress in national competition)

Teams training for the above matches are exempt from non-contact and pod restrictions in level 3.

No friendly matches are permitted.