IRFU issues guidelines to clubs on what rugby activity can take place in Level 3
From this Wednesday morning October 7, clubs under the jurisdiction of the Government of Ireland will be subject to Level 3 restrictions as per their Plan For Living With COVID-19. These restrictions will be in place for a period of 3 weeks.
No rugby games can take place with the exception of those 'deemed exempt under government guidelines'.
The fixtures which will be permitted to take place during Level 3 are those where an adult team can be linked to a national competition.
These include:
*Energia Men's and Women's Community Series matches
* Energia Man's and Women's All-Ireland League matches
* U20 Premier matches
* Adult provincial qualifying league matches (Second XVs of senior clubs are not exempt as they cannot progress in national competition)
Teams training for the above matches are exempt from non-contact and pod restrictions in level 3.
No friendly matches are permitted.
