LIMERICK GAA has uploaded it's weekend match programme.

The digital edition covers Sunday's three county football championship finals.

First up is the 12noon junior A football final between Crecora-Manister and Monagea.

At 2pm is the Limerick SFC final between Adare and Ballylanders.

At 4pm is the intermediate final between Claughaun and Gerald Griffins.

