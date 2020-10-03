Former Limerick senior football kingpins Drom-Broadford relegated down intermediate

FORMER Limerick senior football standard-bearers Dromcollogher-Broadford were relegated down to the intermediate ranks this Saturday.

The west Limerick men lost 2-10 to 0-14 to Galtee Gaels in the Limerick SFC relegation final.

It ends 21 years in the senior grade for Drom-Broadford. And what an incredible 21 years it was - returning seven Limerick SFC titles and one Munster club title.

They appeared in 18 successive knockout stages of the county championship - reaching 11 finals between 2000 and 2016.

This time last year they beat St Senans in the senior relegation final but today they lost to Galtee Gaels.

The men from the parish of Anglesboro and Kilbehenny are just back up senior this season - winning the Limerick IFC title last year for the first time since 1993.

In this relegation final in Kilmallock, a goal in either half from Alan Condon helped the south Limerick men to the two point victory.

It was 1-6 to 0-5 at half time.

The sides were level at 0-3 each with Bob Childs and Derry McCarthy among the early scorers.

Then points from Conor Moriarty and Alan Condon had Galtee 0-5 to 0-3 ahead.

Three minutes from half time came the goal - Condon finished to the net after a Sean McGrath shot for a point came off off the post.

In the second half, points from play from Tommie and Bob Childs had the men in maroon 1-8 to 0-6 ahead before Drom-Broadford found a run of scores.

Cillian Fahy and Brian Aherne had points to reduce the lead to 1-8 to 0-9.

Then Galtee struck for their second goal - Condon fisting to the net after his initial drive had struck the crossbar.

They were now 2-8 to 0-9 clear and just 12-minutes gone in the second half, in which Drom-Broadford were backed by the breeze.

Aherne and McCarthy kicked frees in reply and entering the final 10-minutes it was 2-9 to 0-12.

McCarthy reduced the gap to two points but Condon again relied with the only Galtee Gaels point of the final quarter.

But it was enough, Garrett Noonan had a late Drom-Broadford point but they were left to rue nine wides, compared to three for Galtee.

