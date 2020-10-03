Limerick sides learn Munster Junior Cup draw

THE draw has been made for the opening rounds of the Munster Junior Cup for the 2020/2021 season.

Aisling Annacotty recorded a dramatic1-0 win over Fairview Rgs in last season's Munster Junior Cup final played in August at Jackman Park.

Aisling won their first provincial title with a gutsy display that saw them keep a more fancied Fairview Rgs XI scoreless.

Aaron Murphy’s goal from close range just before the break proved the decider in an exciting cup tie.

Aisling begin the defence of their title with a home fixture against Corbally United on the weekend of November 14-15.

Before that, there are two preliminary round games due to take place on the weekend of October 24-25.