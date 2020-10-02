Garryowen's clash with Cork Con in Energia Community Series is cancelled

SATURDAY'S scheduled meeting of Garryowen and Cork Constitution in Conference 1 of the new Energia Community Series at Dooradoyle has been cancelled.

Garryowen FC indicated on Friday afternoon that the decision had been taken in line with 'following the correct process relating to Covid-19'.

In a statement on their club website Garryowen FC said: "Following the correct process relating to Covid-19, the Energia Community Series & the Munster Senior Clubs League games, Garryowen v Cork Constitution FC, due to be played tomorrow, Saturday 3rd October, in Dooradoyle have been called off.

"Those who have purchased tickets online will be issued with a refund in the coming days.

"This does not have any impact on any rugby activities, our underage section or the use of our facilities.

"If you display any symptoms or have concerns you should contact your GP or the HSE as soon as possible."

In their season outline, the IRFU indicated that where the presence of COVID-19 in a club forces the cancellation of a match in Stage 1 or Stage 2 of the IRFU club competitions this season, the result shall be declared a draw and teams will be allocated two match points each and no score registered. No bonus points will be awarded.

Garryowen had drawn their opening fixture in the competition, 22-22, away to Highfield last weekend.