Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 23 different clubs

ADARE

LADIES FOOTBALL: In the County Junior A Semi Final Ladies Football it finished Adare 1-11(14) Groody Gaels: 0-9(9). In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, Adare defeated Groody Gaels in a titanic battle that was in the balance right to the final minute. Played in ideal conditions, in Ballybrown last Sunday, Groody Gaels opened the scoring with a point from Caoimhe Lyons. Adare took time to settle into the game but opened their account after 4 minutes through a well taken point by full forward Lauren Ryan. Groody got the next score through Rachel O Dell.

A further Caoimhe Lyons point from play saw Groody lead 3 points to 1 at the first water break. In the second quarter, Adare began to get into the game and a Caoimhe Costello point followed quickly by a fine effort from Sophie O’Callaghan saw the game all square at 3 pts each. The action was now moving from end to end. Annie Giltenane added a point from play and a free from the boot of Kate O Farrelly free was quickly replied to by Rachel O Dell.

Half Time score, Adare 0-5 Groody Gaels 0-4. Adare opened their account through Lauren Ryan with another point. Sophie O Callaghan and the Adare half back line were now dominating around the middle third. Lauren Ryan added a free after a Groody Gaels defender was penalised for holding off the ball. Rachel O Dell converted a close in free at the other end. Another patient build up, from Adare, ended in a well taken point by Sophie O Callaghan. Groody Gaels replied from play through a well taken point by Rachel O Dell. Lauren Ryan who was now causing havoc in the Groody Gaels defence scored with a great individual effort. A sweeping Groody Gaels attack opened up the Adare defence, but some last gasp defending resulted in a 45, just at end of the 3rd quarter. A well taken point off from Lauren Ryan’s left leg after a good build up just after the water break saw Adare extend their lead.

However, Rachel O Dell converted two frees to make it a 2 point game with 8 minutes left. Ashling Duhig drilled a shot over the bar for Groody Gaels final score. A Rachel O Dell free fell short to cause panic on the goal line and the ball hit the underside of the cross bar and was cleared by the Adare defence. This was always a game that a goal would be a huge score and the decisive score came from the boot of Maeve O Halloran, when she goaled from a ridiculously tight angle, in additional time. Final score Adare 1-11 Groody Gaels 0-9. The final v Athea is scheduled for the week-end of Sat/Sun Oct 10/11.

AHANE

MINOR: Ahane and Belville Gaels travelled to Clarina on Sunday afternoon to take each other on in the Minor B Football Semi Final. Both teams hit the ground running and credit where it is due to both teams they showed fantastic skill, work rate and team play throughout the game. Ahane got the first score but Belville replied with a point of their own not long afterwards. Ahane played some good interlinking play and got on the end of great passes to create some fabulous scores. As half time rolled around the teams stood as Ahane 2-11 Belville Gaels 2-3.

Belville started the strongest in the second half as David Boyce got his third goal of the game, not long after Belville Gaels scored a point and the gap was five points. However Ahane began to take over and they slotted home two goals in quick succession. The Belville Gaels goalkeeper played a great game and made some fantastic saves, but he could do absolutely nothing about the goals that went in as they were all taken beautifully. Ahane would go on to get two more goals and ended the game with 6 goals. Belville Gaels never gave up and are to be commended for their fight and determination throughout the game, most of the team played in a Minor Hurling County Final during the week so Ahane were fresher coming into the game which in the end stood to them.

Belville Gaels had a goal chance denied just before the game went into injury time as Evan O’Leary in goals managed to get a foot to the ball and kick it first time out the wing to clear his lines. Mark Donnellan scored two more points for Ahane and the game ended on a score line of Ahane 6-19 Belville Gaels 3-5. Ahane are now in a County Final and will play Rathkeale. Time, date and venue are to be confirmed so keep an eye out on our social media to get the fixture.

LOTTO: The results of our 5th Lotto draw are as follows: Jackpot 7,500. Number’s Drawn: 8, 12, 26 and 32. No Jackpot Winner. €200 Pat and Breda Cregan, Grange; €150 Michael O'Flaherty, Inis Cluain; €120 Tony Kennedy, Newgarden; €120 Niall O'Regan, Newgarden; €120 Helen Gilhooly, School Road; €120 Mike Fahy (Jnr), Foyle; €120 Charles Harper, Ballyvarra; €120 Mike and Ann O'Brien, Coolbane Lane; €120 Alan English, Coolbawn Woods; €120 A & G O' Connell, Castle view

U14 HURLING: Congratulations to our u14 hurlers who on Saturday evening won their shield county semi-final and are through to the final v Killacolla Gaels. We wish the boys and their management the very best of luck.

U8 HURLING: Well done to our U8 hurlers and mentors who enjoyed a fantastic blitz against Mungret in Mackey Park on a glorious Friday evening. Great turn out saw both sides field four teams. Thanks to Mungret players and mentors for the sporting and competitive matches.

BALLYSTEEN

SENIOR: We played our Senior Championship Semi Final since 2012 on Sunday afternoon. Ballylanders emerged victourious on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-9. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport.

Team: C. Ranahan; J. Daly; K. McMahon; A. McGrath; M. O'Meara, P. Moran, B. Casey; J. O'Sullivan, J. O'Meara; C. Ferris, S. Hallinan, M. Ranahan; S.Gallagher, W. O'Meara, D. Ranahan. Subs: D. Neville J. O'Shaughnessy, S. Whelan, D. Guerin

JUNIOR: West Junior B Football Championship versus Adare in Ballingarry at 3pm on Saturday October 3. Our Junior Footballers are in knockout competition when they face Adare this coming Saturday afternoon. No doubt a tough battle lies in store with an Adare side that finished in third place on virtue of scoring difference.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our junior footballers qualified for the east final after a narrow victory against next door rivals Caherconlish, the game was played under lights in Knocklong and both teams took their time to adjust to the bigger ball with scores one a piece at the first water break a Conor MaCarthy free drawing us level. After the water break we had a lot of possession in the attacking third and this was rewarded when a smart finish by Paul Martin raised a green flag and with Conor MaCarthy getting points in between we led at the break 1-3 to 0-3.

Playing with the aid of the breeze in the second half we hoped to push on but the opposition matched our scores in the third quarter and our dominance was not showing on the scoreboard as we again led by three as we headed for the last water break. The decisive score of the match came from the boot of Conor Mac with his effort from the right lobbying over their keeper and ending in the net to leave us leading by six with ten to play. Daniel McGuire soon followed up with an excellent point on the run and midfielder Niall Mitchell produced an excellent bit of skill to beat his man and split the posts leaving us ahead by eight. The final five minuets were a defensive effort and late on the lead was reduced to three but we held out to win 2-7 to 1-7.

Team from John Casey, Mark O Dea (c), Eoin Kloos, Jack Owens, Alan O Riordan, Sean Teefy, Patrick Byrnes, Niall Mitchell, Gearoid Mitchell, Aaron O Brien, Jason Cross, Michael Martin, Conor MaCarthy, Paul Martin, Jack Cross, Daniel McGuire, Shane O’Neill, Colm O’Riordan, Tommy Carroll, Ciaran MaCarthy, Jamie O Donoughe, Conor Grene.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to St Ailbes on winning the county ladies football championship for the second year in a row with a strong Ballybricken Bohermore playing and management contingent. Our footballers east final fixture is dependant on other results and should take place in the next week or so see club text and social media for exact fixture.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on 23rd Sept, the numbers drawn were 6, 11, 22, 25. The €40 went to Kevin Palmer, Vale View, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 lucky dips went to Tina Whelan, Ballyorgan, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. Brian Hennessy, Laural Grove, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. Willie Daly, Promotor Breda Walsh. Stephen Moloney, Promotor Brendan O’Brien.

U16: Congratulations to the U16s who beat Mountcollins in the shield football final 7-6 to 4-3.

BRUFF

LOTTO: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 21 and 22. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Shane Bulfin and €20 went to each of the following: Ray Hourigan, Terri Finn, James Finn, Brendan Collins, Mary & Dinny McNamara, Geddie Mc, Sueanne Cooke, Patrica Eustace and Phyliss Keating. This week the Jackpot is €11,600! Thank you for your continued support.

U14 HURLING: Bruff U14s played Monaleen last Sunday morning in the Premier U14 County Semi Final. Bruff set their stall out early and raced into a three points to no score lead after five minutes thanks to Tadhg Boddy's placed ball efforts. Bruff dominated the opening quarter and on ten minutes Paudie Hennessy turned his man to crash the ball into the roof of the net! From the resulting puck out, Adam Cusack caught the silotar and sent a long diagonal ball towards the opposite side of the field which was picked up by Alex Mulcahy and he split the posts from an acute angle. Monaleen came back up the field to get a point and then tried their best to get the umpire to raise a green flag.

When injury time was approaching a high ball was sent into the edge of the square which was broken down by Barry Callinan. Before it even struck the ground Paudie Hennessy had the umpire reaching for the green flag again with a wonderful ground hurling strike to the back of the net. The half time whistle went with Bruff 2-5 Monaleen 0-1. In the second half Monaleen laid siege to the Bruff goals and got their rewards with two goals and some well worked points.

Bruff did very well on the counter attacks and again Tadhg Boddy came up trumps with his unerring free taking and struck a delightful goal just after the water break to shatter Monaleen's momentum! With the referee signaling two minutes injury time, Monaleen worked their way into the Bruff goalmouth and only for Cathal Garvey to do a wonderful blockdown, Sean Casey cleared the ball and as it landed directly into Donnacha Rahilly's hand the referee blew the full time whistle. Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Barry Callinan who suffered an injury during the match.

The team was Evan Daly, Cathal Garvey, Adam Cusack, DJ Keenaghan, Donnacha O'Rahilly, Sean Casey, Charlie Cronin, Tadgh Boddy, Tommy O' Rourke, Cormac Moloney, Barry Callinan, Alex Mulcahy, Tristan Crawford, Jack Fitzgerald, Paudie Hennessy, Mark Purtill, Garrett Murnane, Conor Clancy, Harry Lillis, Morgan O' Shea, Oisin Meagher, Jamie McNamara and Conor Shanahan. Management are Eamon Cronin, Mossie Boddy and Jason Hayes.

MINOR HURLING: Last Wednesday night in Knocklong Bruff played Naomh Eoin in the County Minor Hurling Final. Final score Bruff 1-16 Naomh Eoin 0-17. Seeull match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Killian Bennett was presented the cup by Hugh Murphy and he gave a lovely speech, thanking Garryspillane for field, the officials on the night and he gave special thanks to the team management of Eamon Butler, John Mulqueen, Declan Murnane, Dave Clarke (defence co-ordinater) and Liam Buckley (S&C coach). Finally, Killian gave special thanks to all the parents for the lifts to training and matches over the years, the players for their huge effort and to the Club who were very good to them. He finished with 3 cheers for Naomh Eoin for a very sporting and entertaining match.

The team was Darren Naughton, John Foley, James Callinan, Daire O' Brien, Oisin Mulqueen, Patrick Finn, David O' Riordan, Sean Murnane, Darragh Butler, Diarmuid Dennehy, Killian Bennett, Gavin Bracken, Josh Keating, Rory Coleman, Michael O' Riordan, Evan O' Neill, Eoin O’Loughlin, Conor Hynes, Colm O’Loughlin, Oisin Feely, Brian Meany and Owen Meany. The scorers were Josh Keating (0-8, 0-6F), David O' Riordan (1-2), Michael O' Riordan (0-1), Killian Bennett (0-2), Darragh Butler (0-1), Sean Murnane (0-1) and Evan O' Neill (0-1).

BORD NA NOG: Following our U16 Hurlers County Final victory over Garryspillane recently, they are now through to the County Football Semi Final against Cappagh / Rathkeale after a narrow win over Knockainey during the week. In the absence of a County organised U13 competition we have formed a league and played Glenroe last week with Hospital Herbertstown next up. Our U12 Hurlers play Mungret Thursday in their final league match following a narrow defeat to Monaleen the last day out. The U11s are half way through their hurling and football leagues having defeated Galtee Gaels last week and now welcome Claughaun Hurlers on tomorrow, Sunday. The U10s continue their competitions with hurling matches against Monaleen, Ahane and Glenroe recently with Murroe Boher up next Friday. They played Castletown/Ballyagran, Bruree and Ballylanders in the football. Our U9s played Kilteely/Dromkeen in both hurling and football with more games planned. U7 & U8 hurlers have had a busy spell too against Castletown, Bruree and Kilmallock while in football they played Knockainey and Bruree recently. Our U6s had their first outing for the club this week when they played Knockainey. They were all thrilled with the opportunity to wear the star for the first time!

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 3, 6, 12 & 18. Lucky dip winners were Grace Carroll, Caroline Hartnett, Gerard Ryan, Dara & Conor O'Dwyer and Ann O'Connell. Next week's jackpot will be €6,000 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we appreciate everyone's support.

U11 HURLING: Great performance from our U11's last Sunday evening against Monaleen, great hurling all around. Panel - C Ryan, B McGrath, S Merrick, R Mannion, J Kiely, A Ryan, A O'Brien, R Lynch, W Tracey, R Coffey, N Madden, J Creamer, P Power.

FIXTURES: On Thursday evening, our U12's travel in to Rhebogue to play St. Patrick's, throw in at 6:45pm. On Friday evening, our U8's travel to Ahane for a 6pm throw-in, while our U10's will travel to Claughaun, throw-in there at 6:45pm.

CLAUGHAUN

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers booked their place in the last four of the championship with a superb extra time win over Templeglantine in Mick Neville Park on Saturday last. Our opponents had the better start, racing into a 3 point lead before we registered our first score of the game. We trailed by a single point at the first water break and Templeglantine would extend that lead to three points at the half time break. The second half saw us up the intensity greatly and we quickly began to chip away at the deficit. We eventually took the lead until a late surge from Templeglantine saw them take a one point lead into injury time. The task of levelling the encounter then fell to Darren Kenihan, who shot a fantastic long range effort from corner back to leave the tie deadlocked at the final whistle, 0-15 to 0-15. The first period of extra time was as tit-for-tat as normal time and the possibility of a penalty shootout grew, with the sides level once again at the break. The final ten minutes of the contest saw our lads show incredible heart and determination, outscoring our opposition 3 points to no score to get us over the line on a scoreline of 0-19 to 0-16. Commiserations to Templeglantine who deserve huge credit for their performance and their spirit throughout the 80 minutes of hurling. Attention now turns to a Semi Final tie with Croagh-Kilfinny on Sunday 11th October in Kilmallock at 2pm. Team: Gerry Butler, Darren Kenihan, Conor Sherlock, Cathal McHugh, Craig Carew, Jack Molyneaux, Sam Mullins, Dean Kennedy, Matthew Graham, Killian Hannan, Cian Graham, Rob Healy, Macauley Murtagh, Jack McGarry, Keith Quinn Subs: Paul Kiely, Gary O'Connor, Chima Ohanya, Michael Togher Clancy, John Moloney, Kyrin McGarry, Emmett Harty, Gearoid Leo, Peter Garland, Mark Whelan, Ronan Power, Gearoid Leo, Evan Bromell.

U10 FOOTBALL: Our U10 footballers played out a very enjoyable game vs Ballinacurra Gaels on Friday last. It is great to see underage activity continue as the days begin to shorten.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Dan Fanning, who took home an impressive €405. The next draw will take place this Saturday 3rd October. All support would be greatly appreciated.

CROOM

MINOR FOOTBALL: Our Minor Footballers had a great victory against Ballysteen in the county quarterfinal last week. It was a skillful, free flowing and clinical performance in Mick Neville Park and the lads were full value for their win. We then faced South Liberties/Crecora in the semifinal in Fedamore last Sunday. Unfortunately we didn't perform well on the day. Multiple mistakes and turnovers which were very uncharacteristic and missing loads of chances at the other end cost us. South Liberties/Crecora were a bigger team and fought hard and defended well but if truth be told we were the authors of our own downfall. A goal mid way through the first half after we turned over the ball in defence was a particular set back and we went in 2-4 0-7 down at half time. There was plenty of time to win the game but we just never got going and too many errors cost us. A straight red card for Cian Fitzgerald after we had brought the game back to 1 point 10 minutes into the second half left us with a steep uphill task. We battled on but South Liberties/Crecora were holding firm and we missed a number of chances either dropping them short or wide. They went further ahead and when John Lyons was dismissed for a second yellow card, the game was up as we poured forward, South Liberties scored a goal and a few points to kill the game off. The final score was 3-8 0-10. Thank you to the players and coaching team of Aaron Burke, Shane Burke, Alan Carey, Aidan Morrissey, and Ryan O'Shea. South Liberties/Crecora were very sporting and we wish them all the best in the final.

UNDERAGE: U12 Hurling play Monaleen away on Thurs Oct 1st at 6.15pm (players to be there no later than 5.45pm). Last Sunday our U11 hurlers played Ballybrown in Croom. It was a very good game with Ballybrown scoring a couple of late goals to stretch their advantage. Final score Croom 1.04 : 6.02 Ballybrown. U10 hurling training Thurs Oct 1st at 6.20pm and we are playing hurling away v Adare on Friday Oct 2nd at 6.15pm. U8 Football Finals Day this Sat Oct 3rd, opponent and venue TBC. See club Facebook page for details. The coaching team will be in touch with parents. Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday 11-12noon. Last Saturday we had a visit from Limerick Coaching & Games GDA Ollie Coffey who helped coach Patsy Cahill run the session. We hope more kids can come along this Saturday, all are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 2, 8,14, 27. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips Marian Shire Donoman, Kathleen & Ger c/o Helen O Shea, Stephen Lucey c/o Alan Sheerin , Peter Power c/o John Galvin, Patsy & Robbie Kiely Kylefea. Next draw is on in Daffys with a jackpot of €6900. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this weeks Club Lotto Draw.Jackpot this week was 7,550e.Numbers drawn were 8, 17, 23, 27. Lucky dip winners were Liam Barron 40e, Jonathon O Gorman 20e and Des Power 20e. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. 50e will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie . Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday August 15th for a €7,600 prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 6th Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

EAST BOARD

JUNIOR HURLING: Junior B semi finals took place last weekend. First game was between Pallasgreen and South Liberties played in Caherconlish on Saturday Pallasgreen got the win on the day on a full time score of 3-12 to 0-14. On Sunday Murroe-Boher and Cappamore played in Caherelly and this was a very close game throughout with Cappamore picking up the win by 2pts in the end 2-21 to 3-16. The final will take place on the weekend of 3rd/4th October Pallasgreen V Cappamore the venue and time will be posted on the East Board social media Facebook and Twittter accounts.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Thursday 24th September Ballybricken-Bohemore and Caherconlish played in the first semi final it was played under lights in Knocklong. This was a close game with chances for either side to pick up the win. Ballybricken-Bohermore got the victory on a full time score of 2-7 to 1-7. Second semi final is between Fedamore and Knockane all updates will be on the East board social media pages.

FEDAMORE

JUNIOR HURLING: It was a tough one to take Thursday night losing out to Cappamore under the floodlights in Knocklong and exiting the hurling championship for this year. While undoubtfully we gave it our all, unfortunately we came up short. The signs for the future are very positive. We introduced some minors to our panel this year and saw the wonderful potential they have. We look forward to continuing that trend next year. While supporters attendance of games were limited at times, when allowed to do so we were very grateful to both see and hear them on the side-lines encouraging us on and wishing us well. Thanks to the players and management for their efforts this year and to the East Board for a well-run championship. Thanks to Robbie Slater for keeping our social media updated during games for those not able to attend.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 12, 18, 25 and 27. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €16,500. The lucky dip winners of €25 each are Bridget Ryan, Michael Hanley, Kathleen Toomey and Jack Roche. Next draw is Sunday October 4th in Kirby’s at 8pm. Thanks for your support.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr. Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw continues each Monday night. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Results of Spin & Win Draw for Monday September 21: Maura Lane - €50, Sandra O’Donovan - €50, Sarah Collins - €50.

FUND-RAISER: Fr. Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family & friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fundraising initiative. This sign will be attractively constructed to complement our existing club grounds and will stand as a long term indication to future generations of your generosity to support and improve the club. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for a once off payment. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to enhance the development of our club grounds. A list of upcoming and recently completed upgrade projects within the club can be viewed below. Pictures of the proposed concept and a similar venture recently undertaken by Templeglantine GAA Club can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie

GALBALLY

SENIOR: It was a busy week for the Galbally Senior Footballers, with a 1-11 to 0-11 victory on Wednesday night in Kilbreedy against Oola in the County Quarter Final to reach a County Semi Final for the first time since 1997. The team was: Peter Morrissey, Peter O’Dwyer, Roibeard Donovan, Jack O’Mullane, Ciaran Sheehan, Liam Casey, Dylan O’Shea (0-1), Mike Donovan (0-1), John Kearns, Jamie Morrissey (1-0), Eoin O’Mahony (0-3), James Cummins, Ger Quinlan (0-5), Gary McCarthy, Mark Quinlan (0-1). Subs: Robert Sampson, Kieran Hickey, Cathal Shanahan. The County Semi Final against Adare proved a bridge too far against a high calibre of opposition, with the final scoreline 1-11 to 0-8. The team was Peter Morrissey, Peter O’Dwyer, Roibeard Donovan, Jack O’Mullane (0-1), Mark Quinlan, Liam Casey, Ciaran Sheehan (0-1), John Kearns (0-1), Mike Donovan (0-1), James Cummins (0-1), Ger Quinlan (0-3), Cathal Shanahan, Jamie Morrissey, Eoin O’Mahony, Gary McCarthy. Subs: James Ryan, Robert Sampson, Ger Ryan, Eoin Halligan, Kieran Hickey, Tony Henebry, Josh Dineen, Cathal Flynn, Sean Kearney, Jack Donovan, Dylan O’Shea, Michael O’Dwyer, Tom Davern, Paddy Donovan, Billy Donoghue, Frank Cussen, Niall Kearney.

U14: The U14 Footballers beat Ballylanders by 7.12 to 1.2. The squad was Paul McGrath, Tiernan Ryan, Jason O’Mahoney, Phillip Ryan, James Gallagher, Jamie McGrath, Jack Gallagher, Eoghan Beston, Hugh Flanagan, Evan Sheedy, Declan Heavey, James Gallagher, Donnacha Walsh, Billy Kiely, Oran Sheedy, Oisin Crowley, Jamie O’Shea.

U12: The U12s were beaten by Monaleen by 3-12 to 1-2. The squad was: Fionn O’Carroll, Cathal McGuire, Bill Crawford, Ciaran Hyland, Cian Harty, Oran Sheedy, Philip Ryan, John Lees, Shane McCarthy, Paul Fenton, Rua Flynn, Jamie O’Shea, Liam Gleeson, Adam Lonergan.

SPILT THE POT: The Latest Split the Pot Winner was Tom Kiely who was the lucky winner of €255. Next draw is in The Welcome Inn on Saturday night October 4. We encourage all players to support this venture. The bigger the pot, the bigger the prize.

GARRYSPILLANE

BEST WISHES: The Club would like to wish T.J Ryan and St. Thomas of Galway the very best of luck going for their third county title in a row this coming Sunday.

2020: That concludes our 2020 season, in what were strange circumstances all our teams did their best to keep the club Senior, Junior A and our 21s and minors competed at the knockout stages of their competitions.

Looking forward to 2021 already.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to Roibéard Donovan on being named on the Limerick Leader's Senior Hurling Team of the year.

WALKWAY: We are delighted to announce that the walkway lights have now been installed and we have created a safe place from the busy roads for you to enjoy your evenings walk. Lights will remain on each evening until 10pm. This would not have been possible without your continued support and the support of Ballyhoura leader funding.

DEVELOPMENT: In the last week we have seen the pitch fencing complete. Work will continue in the coming weeks and we ask that you watch your step while works are in progress.

FUNDRAISING: Garryspillane GAA will host a monster Auction on October Bank Holiday Monday October 26 at 2.30 to 4.30 in Knocklong Hall. Items for auction include: Farm machinery, Coal, turf, Firewood, Hotel breaks, golf vouchers, animal feeds, Round bales, animal dosing, furniture and much more. We would like your support where possible. We would be very much obliged if you would consider providing us with items, services, sponsorship or just come along on the day.

Any items big or small will be greatly appreciated. No rubbish please. Proceeds will go towards the ongoing development in the GAA field and the preparation of teams for 2021. Support your local GAA club.

For further information or Donation please contact any of the following Sherry Ryan 087 6229693, Donie Ryan 087 9632851 or Liam Russell 086 8072856. Michàel O'Donnell, Jim Dooley, Frankie Carroll, TJ Ryan, Damien Fitzgerald, Billy HartyJnr, Corona Ryan, James Ryan, Fan Maunsell or Enda Corbett. All covid guidelines will be strictly followed on the day.

BORD NA NOG: U6’s and U8’s are finished hurling training for the year. Thanks to all and hope to see ye next year. U11’s beat Glenroe Monday evening 3-5 to 3 points. Next fixture is Sunday 11th October at 6pm Garryspillane v Croom in Knocklong. U12’s - Playing Hopital/Herberstown in Hospital this Thursday evening at 6.30.

U14: Hard luck to our U14’s who finished the season with a loss to Ahane in the Division 1 shield semi final in Ahane last Saturday evening on a score of 4-12 to 12 points. The score does not reflect the match as 3 of the goals were early on in the first half. Our lads were 3-5 to 1 point down at the first water break and showed great determination and heart to battle on right to the end but the elusive goals did not come. Defiantly stick with it lads ye have loads of talent and that county title is not far away. Panel: Tiernan Ryan, James Walsh, Eamonn Crawford, Oisin Crowley, Eoghan Beston, Declan Heavey, Seanie Gallahue, Hugh Flannaghan, Jack Gallagher, James Ryan, Cian Ryan, Lewis Stewart, Adam Corbett, Jamie McGrath, Cormac Ryan, Evan Sheedy, James Gallagher, Paul McGrath, Aaron Hayes

JUNIOR: Monday 28th September 2020 – Junior A Hurling Relegation Semi Final. Full Time - Garryspillane 3-10 Old Christians 3-10. Extra Time Full Time - Garryspillane 4-15 Old Christians 4-15. Penalty Shootout - Garryspillane 5 Old Christians 3

LOTTO: Monday 28th September 2020 - Numbers 2, 6, 15, 31. No Winner. Lucky Dip Winners: Mark Ryan, The Hub c/o Fogartys, Vicent & Triona SHEEHAN, Pa o’Grady, Gerard McCarthy. Next Draw will take place on Monday 5th October 2020. Jackpot €2,600. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, the Hill Bar, The Weclome Inn & Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member or online

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Andrew Walsh our latest Limerick club Draw Winner on winning €2000. Next Draw Saturday 31st October. Five draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online at Join Club Limerick Draw.

GLENROE

MINOR: Congratulations to Glenroe minor hurlers who captured the Limerick Minor Hurling 13-a-side title when they defeated Kildimo-Pallaskenry on the 16 th September, played in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale. The final score was 4-13 to 2-15.Two goals by Shane O;Donoghue and one each by team captain Shaun Moloney and Robert Fenton sealed the win for Glenroe. Team &; Scorers: Shane O’Kelly; Adam McDonnell, Pa Holian; Keelan Riordan, Conor McGrath, Oisin Browne; Liam Dennehy (0-2), Killian O’Brien; Zach McCarthy (0-1), Shaun Moloney (Capt. 1-7, 5 frees), Shane O’Donoghue (2-3); Robert Fenton (1-0), Callum McNamara. Sub: Darren Frewen for Robert Fenton (48mins). Thanks to the players, management team of Mark O’Connell, Ger Leahy and Sean Rea for their commitment during a most unusual year. Also thanks to Glenroe GAA Club officers for their efforts in allocating tickets to players etc. for the various games.

JUNIOR: Our Junior B’s were defeated by Bruree at the quarter final stage of the championship played in Kilfinane on Saturday evening last. The final score was 2-18 to 4-4 in Bruree’s favour.

LOTTO: The numbers drawn in the Lotto on Thursday 17 th Sept were 4, 18, 20 and 26. There was no winner of the jackpot which now stands at €7,000 for the next draw on Thursday, October 1. Congratulations to the lucky dip winners. €30 to each of the following: John Condon, Ruppulagh (Promoter: Nora Sheehy), Mick Barrett, Mulberry (Nora Sheehy), Margaret McDonnell, Ballyferode (Ger O’Kelly). €20 to each of the following:- Marion Noonan, Australia (Richard Lee), Patsy McDonnell, Ballyferode (Ger O’Kelly), Johnny Gallahue, Ballylanders (On-Line).

FOOTBALL: Best of luck to Ballylanders footballers in the Senior county final on Sunday next against Adare. Ballylanders defeated Ballysteen by 1-12 to 0-9 in the semi-final played in Newcastle West on Sunday afternoon last. Adare defeated Galbally by 1-11 to 0-8 in the other semi-final.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to the following local winners in the 5 th draw:- John & Mary English (€250); Noel Frewen (€100).

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY

JUNIORS: The city junior B hurling final finished Kildimo Pallaskenry 0-10 Na Piarsaigh 2-6. Our Seven Sisters-sponsored junior B hurlers had a disappointing defeat in the City Championship final in Crecora as they fell narrowly to Na Piarsaigh, after a hard-fought battle. This is not the end of the road for our junior hurlers as a County quarter-final awaits in a couple of weeks’ time. Na Piarsaigh hit the front with an early free but we would respond shortly after – Brian Howard with a point. Na Piarsaigh would then win an early penalty following good fielding from their full-forward but James Mason pulled off a spectacular save to keep the sides level. However, Na Piarsaigh would end the first quarter with a goal following an interception and went into the water break a goal ahead. However, from that point on, we would keep our opponents scoreless for the next half an hour. We lost Martin Nunan to injury in the early stages but his replacement, Luke Guinane, was hugely impressive and he would set up Brian Howard for our second score of the game shortly after the water break. Danny O’Sullivan was then on target with a free after team captain, Kieran O’Brien, was fouled. We were on top in most areas of the field at this point and would finish the half off with a lovely team score – Luke Guinane with the levelling score, leaving the half-time score: Kildimo Pallaskenry 0-4 Na Piarsaigh 1-1. When Brendan O’Shea broke onto a ball on the right wing, he was fouled and Danny O’Sullivan again struck the ball over the bar from the free to put us a point to the good. Scores from play were hard to come by and we would extend our advantage when Ryan Kelly was fouled, with Evan Considine firing over the free from distance, meaning we went into the water break two to the good. It had not been a high-scoring opening 45 minutes; we had limited our opponents to just two scores, they had kept us to six but there would be a further ten scores between the two sides in the final fifteen minutes. Na Piarsaigh came roaring out of the blocks straight after the water break and got a point to narrow the gap to just a point, before levelling the game with a free. The game’s intensity went up several notches as both sides desperately looked for scores and Adrian Garvey brilliantly linked up with Luke Guinane in the left corner who sent a great score over the bar to restore our lead! But Na Piarsaigh came back immediately to level the game once again with a point from play. The next score was probably the critical score of the game; a dangerous ball in around the house was sent to the back of the net which gave them a three-point lead with just five minutes left on the clock. We did respond admirably to this set-back as Luke Guinane again got on the scoresheet with a point from a tight angle. Keel Moloney then found Brian Howard in space, and the energetic midfielder fired over his third point from play. Although we had the sniff of chances to equalise, it was Na Piarsaigh who would get the score to extend that lead out to two points again before James Mason sent over a free to narrow the gap again! But Na Piarsaigh were clinical with their next opportunity to open up a two-point lead and we needed a goal to rescue the game. Team: James Mason (0-1); Darragh O’Brien, Evan Considine (0-1, free), Jai Chaudri; Kieran O’Brien, Keel Moloney, James Pomeroy; Brian Howard (0-3), Adrian Garvey; Brendan O’Shea, Mikey Dillon, Darren Whelan; Danny O’Sullivan (0-2, frees), Brendan Meskell, Martin Nunan. Subs: Luke Guinane (0-3) for Martin Nunan (15mins); Ryan Kelly for Mikey Dillon (34mins); Jack Mullane for Danny O’Sullivan (45mins); Jack Ryan for Brendan Meskell (53mins); Matthew Lucey for Darren Whelan (58mins). Panel: Naoise McGarrigle, Martin Neville, Chris McMahon, Cathal O’Shaughnessy, Joey O’Keeffe#

U14 HURLING FINAL: Kildimo Pallaskenry 0-3 Granagh Ballingarry 0-9. A disappointing end to the season for our U14s who were defeated in the County Final by Granagh Ballingarry.

U16 HURLING: Kildimo Pallaskenry 3-15 Cappamore 3-11. Our U16 hurlers had a fantastic victory during the week to secure their place in a county semi-final. Competing at the top grade of hurling, this was their second victory and enough to secure second spot in the group. They now join extremely illustrious company in the semi-finals, and are now set to play Newcastle West next Saturday, with Monaleen and Doon in the other side of the draw.

U10 FOOTBALL: Well done to our U-10 footballers who hosted Monaleen in Kildimo in two very sporting matches during the week.

U6 HURLING: Well done to our future stars who travelled to Ballinacurra for three games during the week and to Patrickswell at the weekend. To these, our youngest club members; days and nights like this are what hurling and football is all about. Well done to all the boys and girls and their coaches.

ACADEMY: We are delighted to announce details of our new Hurling & Camogie Academy which will commence on Friday October 2 in the astro in Kilcornan. The academy will run for eight weeks over October & November on Friday nights at a cost of €20 per child for the duration. This cost is to cover the hire of the astro for the three sessions planned each week along with additional requirement of equipment for all weather purposes. We also hope at the end of the academy to give each child a personalised gift that they can use for training in the future. Sessions are planned out as follows: 6pm to 7pm: Camogie; 6pm to 7pm: U-9 Boys (born in 2011) & U-10 Boys (born in 2012); 7pm to 8pm: U-11 Boys (born in 2010) & U-12 Boys (born in 2009); 8pm to 9pm: U-14 Boys (born in 2007 & 2008) & U-16 Boys (born in 2005 & 2006). All groups will be set up on the team schedules in the next couple of days to all you to reply.

LOTTO: The winning numbers in this week’s lotto draw were 9, 24, 29 and 32. There was no winner of the overall draw. The lucky dip winners were 1. Breda Clarke; 2. Brian Butler; 3. Agnes O’Dowd; 4. Willie Curtin. The jackpot rises to €6,400 for next week’s draw. Tickets on sales now in Mace Kildimo, Seven Sisters, Dromore Inn / Beer Garden, De Bucket, Clancy’s Bar, Corner House, Gala Pallaskenry, Ruby Pallaskenry and from our weekly lotto sellers. Please support if you can. Monies from our lotto go into the day to day running of our club. Annual, monthly and quarterly payment options available; please get in touch with any club committee member or on social media. Best of luck to all our local pubs on their reopening, please support them and when you do, don’t forget to buy a lotto ticket.

MONALEEN

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALLERS: Well done to the Monaleen intermediate footballers and management team who defeated Mountcollins in their relegation play-off on Sunday last to retain their intermediate status for 2021. Three second half goals proved crucial in Monaleen's 3-10 to 2-10 victory in Rathkeale. Monaleen were promoted to the intermediate grade 12 months ago as county junior champions.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, September 24 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 17, 21, 22 and 36. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were R.Corcoran, Monaleen Park; T. McNamara, Evanwood; J O'Donoghue, Monaleen Park; Leo Morrison jnr, at Leos. Thank you for your continued support.

CLUBHOUSE BAR: Monaleen GAA Club reopened the completely redecorated bar on Thursday night last. A massive thanks to the massive efforts of a dedicated team of club members, led by Alan Kitson. There have been so many who have freely given their time and energy over the last six months to produce what we have today - a clubhouse bar to be proud of! A warm, cosy, inviting place for for us all to relax and enjoy ourselves.

STREET LEAGUE: Our Camille Thai Hurling street league proved to be a big success. The boys had great fun and there was some fine, tough and competitive hurling played. Thanks to those who helped organise it. Thanks to our senior stars for presenting the medals, the u16 boys for reffing, and to Paul Flannery and Elise for sponsoring the treats!

U16 HURLERS: Best of luck to Monaleen U16 hurlers and management team who face Doon in the Division 1 county semi-final this Saturday in Cappamore at 4pm.

CAMOGIE FINAL: A big week ahead for Monaleen Camogie with our Junior A Team in County Final on Sunday October 4, playing Galbally in South Liberties.

U16 CAMOGIE: U16A Semi-final. Monaleen 8-13; Na Piarsaigh 2-5. Our U16’s have reached the County A Cup Final after a convincing win over Na Piarsaigh last Thursday. Final score 8-13 to 2-5. Faye Coffey, Caitlin Power, Laura Brennan, Kim Ivory, Ciara Buckley, Abi Houlihan Saoirse Fallon, Saoirse Fitzgerald, Emily O’Halloran, Laura Southern, Amy Burke, Amie O’Brien, Ella McCarthy, Aoife Sheehan, Ellie Madden, Aisling O’Driscoll, Claire Moloney, Eve McCarthy, Eimear O’Driscoll, Katie Sheehan. The U16A County Final against Newcastle West will be played on Thursday, October 1.

U13 CAMOGIE: Monaleen played away to Blackrock Effin on Sunday last, with a draw the end result. Team Erika McCarthy, Carrie McCormack, Emma O'Leary, Andrea Costello, Emily O'Riordan, Emma McGrath, Grace Hegarty, Millie Reen, Rebecca Bromell, Lucy Power, Lily Reid, Robyn D'Arcy, Ella Rock, Aoife Real Dawson & Rachel Widger.

U12 CAMOGIE: Monaleen and Bruff played a challenge U12s camogie game on Sunday morning at Bruff GAA pitch. Bruff came out very strongly in the second half to pull away and win the match. Next up is a game against Granagh Ballingarry. Squad on the day was Amy Murphy, Hazel Noonan, Alicia Sheehan, Éabha Cregan, Megan Love, Méabh Walters, Orlaith Purcell, Isabelle Bromell, Charlotte Liston, Katie O’Gorman, Sarah Sullivan, Louise Burke, Emelia Stokes, Ashling O’Leary, Aoibhinn Gardiner, Grace Webster, Emily Murphy and Derartu McDonnell.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

MINOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-15 Knockaderry 2-5. Sunday 20 September 2020 in Mick Neville Park was the setting for a very skilful game from Mungret St. Pauls as they played Knockaderry in the Quarter Final. This is a team with great spirit and determination which has stood to them in their matches they now play Rathkeale.

U16 LADIES FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 3-4 Galtee Gaels 2-6. On a lovely sunny Sunday 20 September 2020 our U-16 Ladies Football traveled to Oola where they thrilled their supporters when they gave Galtee Gaels a tough game in the Shield Final but it was Mungret St. Pauls who were rewarded with the win.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-8 Kildimo Pallaskenry 2-12. It was a relaxing sunny day in Crecora on Sunday 20 September until the Junior B Hurling semi final began against Kildimo Pallaskenry. The first half was an even game but Kildimo Pallaskenry pulled ahead in the second half to take their place in the final. Mungret St. Pauls did all but one point of their scores in the first half with a few missed chances on goals this did not help Mungret St. Paul on the score board. On the first much needed water break there was only a point separating the sides, it must have been spring water at the break as Mungret St. Pauls were not too put down by Kildimo Pallaskenrys goal when they scored their own goal straight after and then proceeded to take a two point lead but another goal from Kildimo Pallaskenry saw to Mungret St. Pauls good run and the half time lead. The second half had Mungret St. Pauls flat on their feet as they tried but were only able to score one more point with Kildimo Pallaskenry going on to score and winning with a 7 point win. Team: Darragh O'Grady, Brian Mullane, Odhran O'Dwyer, Ciaran Kenny, Conor Galvin, Killian Stockill, Patrick Dwane, Mikey Drane, Mark Boyle, Thiago Silva (1-0), John Roche (0-3), Aaron Hickey (0-5, 0-3 from frees), Tim Lehane, Mikey Barrons, Denis O'Connor, Brian Naughton, Derek DeLacy, Donal Browne, Mark Patterson, Rob Donnelly, Padraig McGuinness, Fionn White. Management; Niall Long, Ger Keane, John McKeogh, John Moriarty, Donie Browne.

U16 DIVISION 1 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 6-14 Kildimo Pallaskenry 1-5. Monday 21 September was a great day for our U-16 footballers who played their shield final against Kildimo Pallaskenry in Rathbane. It was a lovely evening made all the better for the game of football that unfolded. Our players gave the game 100 % and were presented the cup at the end of the match for their hard work. Well done to all the players and mentors.

U16 DIVISION 3 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-7 Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore 1-5. This was a very tightly contested game on Monday 21 September 2020 in Fedamore when they played Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore in the second last of their championship games. This is a young team who are learning from each game they play and they deserved their win. They are next out to neighbours Ballybrown on Saturday.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-11 Claughaun 1-3. In Mungret on Monday 21 September 2020 our Junior B Footballers played their second match. This was a great result for the team as they dominated from the start. Mungret St. Pauls lead with 3 points before Claughaun got off the mark, Mungret St Pauls followed it up with a goal and a point before Claughaun scored their second point. Mungret added on another goal and a point before half time where Mungret St. Pauls had a healthy nine point lead. Both sides seemed to tire as they had most of their scoring done in the first half it was Mungret St. Pauls that scored on the restart but Claughaun managed to stick the ball into the back of the net and add on a third point. Mungret St. Pauls worked steadily on as they completed the game with an additional 6 points. They now go into the City Semi Final against Na Piarsaigh on Saturday 3 October. Team; Adam Barry, Cathal Shinnors, Gearoid Hanrahan, Mike McMahon, Conor Garvey, Eoin O'Doherty, Chris Dunford, Bernard McCarthy (0-1), Darragh O'Hagan (0-1, 0-1 from free), Brian O'Sullivan (0-2), Danny Taylor (1-1), Sean Moran (1-2), Steve Scanlon (0-1), David Burke, Neil O'Driscoll (0-1), Adrian Hanley, John Flynn, Dec Browne (0-1), Chris Hanley, Eamonn Dore (0-1), Mikey Drane, Eoin Ryan, Stephen Barry, Dylan Hartnett, Michael Cussen, Darren Coffey, Breandan O'hAnnaigh, John O'Donovan, David Keogh. Management; Noel Kelly, Brendan Casey, Mick Fitzgibbon, Maurice Walsh.

PREMIER MINOR FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 2-6 Newcastle West 1-10. On Thursday 24 September in Askeaton our Premier Minor Footballers took on Newcastle West in a tight game. This is the second loss for Mungret St. Pauls with the last one with a one point loss as well. There is one more game for the Premier Minor Footballers against Fr. Casey's which will be expected to be another tight game in the last of the group matches. Mungret St. Pauls are currently in third place with Fr. Caseys just above them so a win on Sunday would bring them to a more comfortable second place.

U16 DIVISION 3 FOOTBALL: It was a lovely sunny Saturday, 26 September 2020 in Mungret when our second U-16 football team took on neighbours Ballybrown which was their first team. The first half was an even enough game, it took 8 minutes for Mungret St. Pauls to score but the great Mungret St. Pauls defense had held Ballybrown off from scoring any more than 3 points. By the water break Mungret St. Pauls had scored one more point to Ballybrowns two. It took until the last five minutes of the first half to bring another score, these 2 scores hit hard in the form of goals. The second half brought more scores but it was the work on the pitch that was what Mungret St. Pauls were concentrating on. They were unlucky in hitting the crossbar instead of the net on one occasion but the footwork on the pitch was great. Team on the day; Eoin O'Hagan, Brian Hassett, Conor Morgan, Briain Malone, Tony Barry, James Corcoran, Evan McInerney, Christopher McSweeney, Conor Collins, Denis Dwyer, Mark O'Brien, Muiris Ahern, Conor Johnston, Darragh Hogan, Rian Murphy, Mark Buckley, Kevin Morrow, Billy Dervan. Management; Dave Foley, Kevin O'Hagan, Paul Walsh

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 0-12 Gerald Griffins 1-15 In Askeaton on Sunday, 27 September 2020 our Limerick Motor Centre sponsored Intermediate Football semi final was played against Gerald Griffins. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Team; Ronan McElligot, Adrian Naughton, Stephen Dilworth, Brian Treacy, Michael Fitzgibbon, Liam Harrington, James Garvey, Killian Ryan, Jack Coyne, John Hutton, Sean O'Dea, Shane Barry, Jack Walsh, Brendan Giltenane, Pa Begley, Denis Giltenane, David Bridgeman, Peter Harington, Cian O'Doherty, Eoin(Bosco) Ryan, Darren Coffey, Bernard McCarthy, Sean Moran, Adam Storan, Mike McMahon, David Brosnan, Dylan Harnett, Eoin Ryan, Breandán O'hAnnaigh, Brian Barry, Darragh O'Hagan. Management; Noel Kelly, Pa Ranahan, Brendan Casey, Mick Fitzgibbon.

INTERMEDIATE LADIES FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 3-4 Drom Broadford 2-8. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Thank you to the ladies for all the effort and dedication they have put into their training. They were unlucky not to get the reward they deserved. Team; Marie Lyons, Fiona Browne, Aine Ryan, Caoimhe O'Neill, Ciara Conway, Yvette Culhane, Emer Quinn, Clare O'Meara, Aoife Morrissey (1-0), Megan O'Malley (1-0), Laura Hanlon (1-0), Mairead Clancy (0-1), Claire Coughlan (0-2), Norma O'Sullivan (0-1, 0-1 from frees), Jenni O'Malley, Aoife O'Donovan, Orlaith O'Neill, Mags Lynch, Amy Dineen, Carol Bateman, Fiona O'Brien, Joanne Foley, Kate McEvoy, Lisa Reilly, Niamh Foley, Niamh O'Keeffe. Management Davy Lyons, Mikey Lyons

U8 & U10 LADIES FOOTBALL: Adare were the latest visitors to Mungret St. Pauls to play our U-8 and U-10 girls last Wednesday evening as our next generation of Ladies Footballers continue to learn the game. As always with these girls, their enthusiasm and work-rate without the ball could not be faulted, and there has been a noticeable improvement in their inter-play and score taking over the past month as they have gotten more game time under their belts. They will continue to work on this every Saturday morning at 11am on the Village Pitch at training, with new players always welcome.

NA PIARSAIGH

SENIOR HURLERS: The dust has settled on our fantastic win in the County Senior Hurling final last week. A brilliant performance and a 6th County title in 10 years in what is just a brilliant feat. The club are massively proud of our senior hurlers and are a credit to our club. Since round 1 where we were flat and Kilmallock took full advantage to fine victories over Ahane, Ballybrown and defending champions Patrickswell. Week by week we were steadily improving and on County Final day we saw a performance of pure skill, teamwork, passion and will to win. A truly remarkable group of men that they are and here is hoping the appetite and hunger will remain and we seek more victories, more titles and more accolades for this group. A big thank you to Kieran Bermingham, Declan Fanning, Paul Condon, Conor Sheils, Diarmuid Madigan, Emmet Crowley and Alan Murnane for their efforts and hard work all year.

INTERMEDIATE HURLERS: Our intermediate hurlers also had an excellent season playing some great hurling under Emmet Beston and co. However on County final day they came up just short losing out toa good NCW side in extra time. That really doesn't tell the true story of the team and this young side showed great maturity and no little skill and the weeks progressed. In spite of losing many first team regulars on more than one occasion the team still performed brilliantly and especially in the semi final and final where a little bit of luck and they would have been crowned champions. They say that you have to lose one to win one but somehow thats no consolation to the team at present. We look forward to working with this group again next year as we seek to go one step further. Thank you to the management team of Emmet Beston, Kenny Leonard and Bernie Buckley for their dedication and hard work and to the players for their efforts and commitment.

JUNIOR B HURLERS: Congratulations to our junior B hurlers who were crowned City Junior B hurling champions following an excellent win over Kildimo Pallaskenry in Crecora on Sunday. Leading all the way through the contest with a goal in each half to run out winners on a 2-6 to 0-8 scoreline. Kevin McNamara accepted the trophy on behalf of the team.

SENIOR FOOTBALLERS: Well done to our senior footballers who survived the dreaded drop back to Intermediate football with an excellent 0-14 to 0-10 win over Dromcollogher Broadford on Friday night in Kilbreedy. We wish to thank all involved with the footballers and in particular the manager Micheal Lynch. A big thank you to their sponsor Mike Roberts also.

U14 HURLERS: Our U14 hurlers were in action over the weekend when they took on Doon in Claughaun in the county semi final. We played quite well in this game but the concession of two early goals rocked us back on our heels. By the half time whistle it was Doon who led 3-3 to 0-7. A second half comeback looked on the cards and by the water break we were 1-8 to 3-4 down. However Doon finished stronger and in the end our efforts came up just short. Final score Na Piarsaigh 1-10 Doon 4-8. A big thank you to Richard O Keefe, Kevin Downes, Tommy Grimes and the entire panel of players who were excellent all year.

LOTTO: The weekly lotto is back up and running and the current jackpot stands at €2800. Last weeks draw numbers were 01, 05, 09, 14 Lucky dip winners were Cian Kelly, Cathal Minihane, Eileen Verdon. Sellers prize went to Doreen Ryan

NEWS: Congratulations to Podge and Jacinta Kennedy on the birth of their son Andrew. We wish you well with your new addition. Congratulation also to Raymond and Sheila Jordan our sole winners in the Club Limerick Draw for September.

PALLASGREEN

JUNIOR: The junior B Hurlers qualified for the championship decider after a 3-12 to 0-14 win over South Liberties in Caherconlish last Saturday afternoon. Played in absolutely top class conditions it was the Liberties that got off to the better with a two point lead inside six minutes. A couple Aaron Greene frees steadied the ship for Pallas and from there on were never behind. But Liberties made a battle out of the contest and pushed Pallas all the way. A goal each from Robert O’Donnell and John O’Connell put some daylight in it nearing the half time break. Liberties refused to give up and tacked a few points to leave the half time break Pallas 2-7 South Liberties 0-10. Liberties added another point before Aaron Greene who was very accurate on the frees added to Pallas tally 2-8 to 0-11. But just before the second water break Robert O’Donnell scored his second goal after a deft pass from John O’Connell to put the game out of reach from South Liberties 3-9 to 0-11. Pallas scored a further three points from John Barry, Robert O’Donnell, and Aaron Greene to seal their final place on a scoreline of 3-12 to 0-14. Team; D McMahon, C Roche, PJ Butler, L O’Dwyer, S Bradshaw, J Deere, D O’Dea, P O’Dwyer, P Franklin, A Greene (0-7), J Barry (0-1), A O’Sullivan, T McMahon, R O’Donnell (2-3), J O’Connell (1-1). Subs; T O’Mahoney, A Hanley, A Keogh, E Mulcahy, A Murphy.

LOTTO: No winner Monday September 21 draw; Numbers drawn were; 9, 12, 17, 24. Lucky dip winners; A Mulcahy, John O’Donnell, Bridie Ryan, Kieran McMahon, Aaron Greene.

PATRICKSWELL

U14 CAMOGIE: Last Saturday lunchtime in Mungret GAA Club saw the meeting of Patrickswell and Monaleen in the U14 County A Camogie Championship final. Both sides were convincing winners of their respective groups to set up this mouthwatering clash. This Patrickswell team had already beaten Monaleen earlier in the year, but were taking nothing for granted in the final. The game was refereed by Morgan O'Sullivan and started on the dot of 2pm. Monaleen had the first attack but Alannah O'Neill applied great pressure and the shot went wide. Goalkeeper Lily Griffin pucked the ball out and it was won in midfield by captain Roisin O'Brien. She sent the ball up the left side where Lily Considine earned a free which was slotted over the bar by Roisin O'Brien. Patrickswell won their puckout with some great work from Daisy O'Brien, who promptly slotted over the bar. The 'Well were two points up. Monaleen won the dirty ball in midfield and sent it into their corner forward, who rose to the challenge and scored our opponents' opening point. Rachel O'Grady then started an attack from midfield, but Monaleen won the ball and the referee awarded them a free to level at 0-2 points apiece. Nicola Ryan at half-back set up Roisin O'Brien with a great pass. Roisin burst through the tackle and scored from the 45 metre line to restore the lead. From the puckout, Katelyn Cunningham claimed the sliotar and set up Shannan Kennedy to offload a great pass to Eanna Iseult. Eanna evaded two tackles and scored a fine point. The 'Well led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break. At the restart, Patrickswell won the possession from Monaleen's puckout. Sophie O'Grady controlled the ball, held it and turned nicely before shooting just wide. From the resulting puckout, Patrickswell's Sophie Carey drew the foul and Roisin O'Brien dispatched the free. The half-time score was 0-5 to 0-2. Monaleen were playing with a strong wind in second half and the game was in the mix. Monaleen drew a free and made no mistake to reduce the arrears to 0-5 to 0-3. While Patrickwell won the puckout, the referee adjudged that the ball was thrown. Monaleen slotted over the free and moved within a single point. Lily Griffin's fine save started an attack up the right wing. Monaleen won possession and drove the ball back into Patrickswell territory. Nicola Ryan drew a free in our half and Roisin O'Brien sent a low drive to Sophie Carey. Sophie turned the full-back and fired over the bar to make the score 0-6 to 0-4. Shannan Kennedy's great catch in midfield picked out Sophie Carey, who beat her marker to the ball once again. Her shot sailed over the bar and established a three-point lead. At this point, Patrickswell introduced Rebecca Corbett to the fray. Lily Griffin's clearance was caught superbly by Roisin O'Brien on her own 45 metre line. Roisin accelerated up the left flank with her marker in hot pursuit. After navigating two tackles, she scored a magnificent point to build a healthy 0-8 to 0-4 advantage at the second half water break. Monaleen ramped up the pressure and started to dominate. However, they produce a few wides as Patrickswell's defence played out of their skin. Kailey O'Donnell has marked her opponent out of the match. A dangerous ball from Monaleen produced a clear goal chance, but Sarah Buston intervened with a fine challenge to save the day. Monaleen continued to control possession and profited from some loose marking to score a point. A high ball from Monaleen was intercepted by Caoimhe Hennessy, who snuffed out the danger. She was having a solid game at corner back. From the clearance, Monaleen were awarded a free for a chop and the scoreline was reduced to 0-8 to 0-6 with just five minutes to go. Tension was high when Monaleen won a puckout, delivered a quick ball and notched a point. The Patrickswell lead was reduced to a single point and it was proving difficult to get the ball. Monaleen surged forward and there was a question about too many steps. The referee did not call the infringement and Monaleen capitalised with an equaliser. There was two minutes left and the tide was turning. There was a pressing need to get our hands on the ball and remain calm. Monaleen won the next puckout, but Daisy O'Brien intervened and gave the sliotar to Roisin O'Brien. The ball is sent into the corner, where Rebecca Corbett didn’t let it come out easily. Eanna Isuelt hooked ferociously, while Rebecca Corbett blocked Monaleen from getting out. Patrickswell battled for our lives and a draw was likely as time ran out. Sophie Carey was not willing to give up on the victory. From the wing, she drove a remarkable point over the bar to win at the death. The referee blew the final whistle to seal a stunning victory. The 'Well were County A Camogie champions by 0-9 to 0-8. With six U12 players on the starting team, the future looks bright for Patrickswell camogie. Squad: Lily Griffin, Katelyn Cunningham, Sarah Buston, Kailey O'Donnell, Caoimhe Hennessy, Alannah O'Neill, Nicola Ryan, Roisin O'Brien, Rachel O'Grady, Lillie Considine, Daisy O'Brien, Eanna Iseult Ni Huigin, Sophie O'Grady, Sophie Carey, Shannan Kennedy, Lucy Quinn Rea, Sophie Lynch Morata, Aoife Harmon, Laura Ryan, Rebecca Corbett, Roisin Franey, Lucy Foley, Sophie Mulholland, Angelina Daly.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday September 21. The drawn numbers were 1, 4, 7 and 14. The Bonus Number was 6. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Sandra Hannon and €20 each for Tommy Reidy, Nicole Quinn, Rita Doolan, Josh Moloney and Kieran Carroll. The jackpot on Monday September 28 is €5,800.

ST PATRICKS

U16 FOOTBALL: St Patricks 2-9(15) Ballybricken-Bohermore/Fedamore 0-14. Massive well done to our U16 football team who qualified for a County Semi Final with a super one point win in a cracking contest in Rhebogue on Saturday. Three points down entering the final minutes, the team showed huge character to win a tight contest. A goal following a powerful run from Captain Harry Bennis and a brilliant Shane Cross point was to win the game late on. Well done to all who played with every player contributing all over the field to gain the win their huge work rate and effort deserved.

Team: Evan Neville, James Murphy, Sean Rice, Alex Collopy, Liam Chambers, Harry Bennis, Matthew Hickey, Ronan Deegan, Josh McCarthy, Jake Kavanagh, Shane Cross,Igor Cznarki,Ryan Morrisey, Mikey Ryan, Cian Kennedy, Ronan Kidney,Dominick Murphy.

UNDERAGE:Our U10s footballers travelled to Mungret for a blitz and with some new additions to add to a big panel, the boys performed superbly. Well done to all on a fine performance. It was super to see nearly 40 U8 and U10 hurlers in Garryowen green on Tuesday night, as we used our Garryowen pitch for the evening to welcome Ballinacurra Gaels. Many thanks to Geraldines FC who helped with facilities.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our Junior Football team will play Ballinacurra Gaels on Wednesday night in Rhebogue in the City Semi Final. Best of luck to the team and management in their quest to reach another City Final.

WEDDING: Congratulations and Best wishes to Brendan Mullins who married his fiancèe Òrlaith Loughran last Saturday in Adare. We wish you many years of health & happiness together. Go n-èirì an bòthar leat!

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to all the winners in the September Club Draw especially to the St Patrick's winners. William Barett St Patrick's won €250 & Suzanne Cobbe St Patrick's won €500.