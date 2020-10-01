Opinion: An inter-county GAA season like no other for Limerick - Jerome O'Connell

ALL going well in terms of Covid-19 restrictions it will be an inter-county season like no other and now it’s just a matter of weeks away.

Between hurling, football and camogie there is a vast list of Limerick fixtures from October 18 to potentially mid-December.

In this current pandemic world it’s great to see real efforts are a foot to ensure live coverage for as many inter-county matches as possible – be it television or online.

Let’s be honest, there isn’t going to be any big numbers of supporters, if any at all. But the television coverage will shorten the Winter.

From a Limerick perspective all starts with a bang – five championship games across a hectic eight day period at the end of October.

And, before that two vital Allianz Football League games for Billy Lee’s Limerick that could ensure promotion into Division Three – Sunday October 18 in Mick Neville Park at 1pm against Wexford and Saturday October 24 away to Sligo.

Limerick’s hectic eight day championship period also commences on October 24 and continues until October 31 with five different men’s teams in action – the final fixture details for camogie and ladies football are to be received.

On Saturday October 24 the Limerick minor footballers play Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm in a quarter final.

The following day, John Kiely’s senior hurlers begin their Munster title defence against Clare in Thurles – the Sunday October 25 quarter final throwing in at 3.45pm. Victory would see Limerick into a Sunday November 1 semi final with Tipperary in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

On Monday October 26, at 5pm, the Limerick U20 hurlers are in a semi final against Cork or Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Tralee.

Then on Friday October 30, at 6.30pm, Limerick are in minor hurling action and await Clare or Cork in Thurles in the semi final.

The hectic schedule continues on Saturday October 31, at 7pm, Limerick play Waterford in Dungarvan in the Munster SFC quarter final.