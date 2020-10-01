Double victories for Crotty and Kelly in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

AFTER the excitement of the Irish Derby and the Cambridgeshire in recent weeks it was back to the regular Thursday and Saturday cards in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this past week.

Kilmeedy’s James Kelly had a double on Saturday night.

He had Gurtnacrehy Dave as an A6 525 winner. The four and a half lengths win came with a run of 29.28. Second was Mine Tina for Mary and Frank Browne.

Then Gurtnacrehy Kyra followed up with an A3 525 win. The winning time of 29.06 just secured victory on the line. Narrowly beaten into second was Ballyelan Bingo for Kathy Scanlon.

The card opened with an ON3 525. Victory went to Mystical Nico for Eoin Tory. The winner had nine lengths to spare on the line after a run of 28.69. Second was Honeypound Gold for Michael Carmody.

There was a sprint win for Ready To Fly. The Aoife Loughnane runner won the S6/S7 350 in 19.20. Five lengths back in second was Tullygarvan Hill for Gerard Garrahy.

There was a winner for Garrahy in a S5 350 with Yerevan. The winner had three and a half lengths to spare in 19.38. Second was Chestnut Clint for Padraic Campion and the Chestnut syndicate.

Vigorous Wally won for Ronny Wuyts in an ON2 525. The winner had a winning margin of one length with a time of 29.29. Second was Cherrygrove Snow for John Murphy.

Sean Mulcahy won with Corporate Cool in an A7 525. The win just came on the line in a time of 29.65. Just beaten into second was Ferryforth Aoife for Kevin Sexton.

The John Byrne trained Meduza was a winner for owners John Meelam and Sean Ryan in an A2 550. The winner’s time was 30.24. Three lengths back in second was Mydas Dawn for Moira Costigan.

Irelands Call won for Michael and Frank Browne in an A6 525. The winner had a length and a half to spare in a time of 29.34. Second was Dreamers Disease for the Rob A Job syndicate.

Padraig O’Lore and the OL syndicate had Diamond Ria as an A5 525 winner. In 29.20 the winner had six lengths of a margin to spare on the line. Second was Willbrook Sunrise for Noel Moroney.

The final race of the night was an A4 525. Victory went to Frost Nixon for Joe Keane. The winner’s time was 29.23. Two and a half lengths back in second was Clearly for Padraic Campion.

Last Thursday, there was a double for Killaloe’s Mary Crotty.

The card commenced with an A2 525. Victory went to Inislosky Jethro for Crotty. The winner’s time was 28.86. Half a length back in second was Mohane Duchess for young Cormac Davern.

Later in an A3 525, Inislosky Urchin won again for Mary Crotty. In 28.93 the win just came on the line. Narrowly beaten into second was Sharavogue for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.

Patrick Sheehan won with Knocknasna Blue in an A5 525. The winner had a length and a half to spare on the line after a run of 29.11. Second was Adamswood Mill for Larry Mulcaire.

The Padraic Campion trained Brooklyn Girl won for Stephen and Chris O’Grady in an A4 525. Second was Davern again with Mohane Annie.

Ballygibba Cave won for Kilmallock’s Billy Guiney in an A6 525. The winner was all of 10 and a half lengths clear on the line. The winner’s time was 19.31. Second was Bright Ava for Patrick Stokes.

Full Trottle won for Morgan O’Neill in an A3 525. The winning time was 28.93. Second, five lengths back, was Chris Peanuts for the High Rollers syndicate.

Harry Galvin had Upland Glen as an A5 525 winner. In 29.25 the winner had four and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Rockvale Zero for David Egan.

Hidden Harmony won for Eamonn Quinn and owner Kathleen Browne in an A4 525. The winner was four and a half lengths clear on the line with a run of 28.83. Second was Upland News for Harry Galvin.

Blitzing won for Michael Walsh in an A3 525. The winner had a length to spare with a time of 28.99. Second was Portumna Hero for Sean and Edward Lewis.

The Fly Me To The Moon syndicate won with Tuttles Prince in an A2 525. The winning time was 28.78. Two lengths back in second was Sporry Majestic for trainer John O’Brien and owners Patrick and Ciaran Dillon.

The final race of the night was an A7 525. Victory went to Banbas Lottie for trainer PJ Ryan and owner Amanda Meade. The winning time was 29.83 and the winning margin was a length and a half. Second was Upland Warrior for Maurice and Harry Galvin.