Munster 'A' side to face Connacht Eagles at Thomond Park is named

AN extended Munster A squad has been named for this Saturday’s interprovincial against Connacht Eagles at Thomond Park (3pm).

Following on from last weekend’s victory at the Sportsground, this Saturday’s game sees a move towards further integration of the senior squad with the opportunity for players to get game time ahead of the Guinness PRO14 commencing next week.

This is the first time Munster will line out at the Limerick venue since the Guinness PRO14 encounter against Scarlets on February 29.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the side at no. 8, and he is flanked by Tadhg Beirne and Jack O’Sullivan.

After recovering from his recent neck injury Jean Kleyn packs down with Gavin Coombes in the second row as James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan form the front row.

A young half-back pairing sees Craig Casey join Academy out-half Ben Healy this week, with Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell forming the centre partnership.

Mike Haley makes his first appearance since February as he starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam on either flank.

There will be a live stream of the clash on the Munster Rugby YouTube channel.

MUNSTER A: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Gavin Coombes; Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack O’Donoghue (Capt). Replacements from: Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Stephen Archer, Thomas Aherne, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Jack Daly, Peter O’Mahony, Chris Cloete, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander, Nick McCarthy, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher.

