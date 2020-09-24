Limerick players named in Ireland squad for Women's Six Nations
Nicole Cronin, of UL-Bohemian and Munster, in action for the Ireland Womens side against England at Twickenham
LIMERICK-BASED players are well represented in the Ireland women's squad for next month’s re-scheduled Women’s Six Nations fixtures.
Adam Griggs' Ireland side face into back-to-back games against Italy and France.
Following the two Six Nations fixtures, the Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers are scheduled to be played as a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of 5th, 12th and 19th December.
Ireland Squad For Women’s Six Nations:
Backs:
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)*
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Forwards:
Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*
Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).
Ireland Fixtures:
Ireland v Italy, Sunday 25th October, 1pm, Energia Park
France v Ireland, Sunday, Sunday 1st October, 2.30pm (1.30pm Irish time), Le Stadium, Villeneuve d’Ascq.
