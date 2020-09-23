Champions dethroned as Limerick SFC semi final line-up completed

ADARE dethroned Newcastle West in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship this Wednesday evening.

The quarter final tie finished Adare 1-13 Newcastle West 0-11.

The other quarter final saw Galbally beat last season's finalists Oola, 1-11 to 0-11.

Both tonight's winners Adare and Galbally now meet in the semi final.

The other semi final is Ballysteen against Ballylanders.

In Mick Neville Park, a Shane O'Connor goal helped 2017 and 2018 champions Adare past holders Newcastle West.

The eighth minute goal had Adare 1-6 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

Adare led 1-1 to 0-3 but points from Iain Corbett and Cian Sheehan, among others, had Newcastle West 0-7 to 1-2 ahead.

The final four points of the half went to Adare with Bourke brother Hugh and Robbie and Davey Lyons among the points.

At the second half water break it was 1-9 to 0-9 but Newcastle West never got within the goal in the final quarter.

Two points from Mikey Lyons sealed the Adare passage into the last four.

In Kilbreedy, Galbally laid the foundation for victory in the opening half.

The men in black and white were 0-8 to 0-2 ahead after 20-minutes with Eoin O'Mahony and Mark Quinlan among their scorers.

Oola battled back and it was 0-9 to 0-6 at half time.

The east Limerick men continued to draw closer in the second half and it was 0-9 to 0-8 before a Mike Donovan point eased Galbally pressure.

In the closing minutes a goal from Jamie Morrissey sealed the win.